This Substack has been exposing the BigPharma trojan horse operative and virus-denier who spend decades at Pfizer studying viruses…

…and now we have even further proof of just how evil this Yeadon character is, and just how vast and byzantine this criminal BigPharma conspiracy is to poison humanity all while extracting the maximum profits from their victims.

The following is a must read article:

by Dr Ah Kahn Syed

Every time I try to take a break the baddies from Big Pharma seem to be desperate to bring me back into the fold, so I’ve bitten.

But this one is a doozy - and goes to the heart of how the pharma corporations (with their government lackey helpers) were able to persuade a generation of pregnant women to take the risk of a novel untested genetic therapy vaccine candidate outside of a research trial.

To clarify, this was something that had not been done since the thalidomide scandal that caused lifechanging disabilities in tens of thousands of children.

Just for the record I have written extensively about the very demonstrable link between the COVID mRNA vaccine and pregnancy risks starting here and ending here showing conclusively that there is an increased risk of miscarriage and birth defects based on the FDA and Pfizer’s own data.

The magnitude of that increase as shown by the only reliable and available data was approximately double for those women who received a product like this in very early pregnancy, prompting the pharma companies and governments to rally to cover up this problem with “real world data”. That is, data that was not from a randomised trial and - because it was curated by the pharma companies or government departments who already promised the vaccines would be safe - showed no problem at all. If you’re interested in how the governments sold fake data to the public you can see how this happened here and here with all the conflicts of interest involved.

However, this article is not about the fact that there were safety signals involved with the use of this novel technology in pregnancy. It is concerned with two other questions:

How was a generation of pregnant women persuaded that they should risk taking a novel genetic vaccine - with no long term safety data and despite historical warnings, from thalidomide and the DES scandals, never to give pregnant women new products? Why was it so important that pregnancy was not allowed as an exemption from vaccine mandates - such that every working pregnant woman had to take one of these products or lose their job, ignoring decades of discrimination law?

Well, I still can’t answer number 2 for certain because I can’t emulate in my mind the kind of psychopathic mentality that would devise such a mandate, but what I now can do is answer number 1.

And it starts with this document1 from a duo called Mike Yeadon and Wolfgang Wodarg:

1. The December 2020 EMA petition

In case you missed it - the red !! URGENT !! (with dual exclamation marks either side of the capitalised URGENT, you know just to reinforce that it was URGENT because otherwise the EMA would have known it was URGENT) should have given away immediately whether this was a serious document or not.

It’s not, it’s a fake masquerading as an attempt to engender some kind of “antivaccination hero” status from the petitioners, and I’m going to explain why.

2. Who is Wolfgang Wodarg?

Other than the format of the “URGENT” document itself, the first clue that something was up should have been the petitioner. You see, the pretext of the document is to warn the EMA (Europeans medicine agency) that the COVID vaccines had undisclosed dangers (they do) and contaminants (they do).

But as we’ve seen before, if you want to bury such stories all you have to do is wrap them up in a crazy wrapper and let the factcheckers go to town thoroughly mocking and debunking of anyone that tries to touch the subject.

We showed this here and called it “poisoning the well”:

The archetype of well poisoning of course is Alex Jones, who runs (still, despite a bankruptcy suit of over $1bn that apparently doesn’t matter if you’re in with the right people) an online media entity called “Infowars” which constantly sensationalises potentially-real government scandals, such that discussion of them is easy to ridicule. [2SG: while in the past Alex Jones was guilty of sensationalizing certain topics and scandals, in recent years he has become more serious, and he seems to be sincere in his efforts to help save America.]

This is a great rundown of the top 10 Alex Jones rants that show this happening but there is a gem clipped below - where David Aaronovitch of The Times blows AJ’s cover by telling him that if he’s allowed to push his exposés and live then he must be part of the conspiracy.

You can see the crazy Kabuki acting in deflection and Andrew Neil devolves into laughter calling him crazy. Job done. Which is what happens every time anybody credible goes onto his show - their credibility is shattered by association.

Of course the only explanation as to why the Alex Jones’ show can continue earning $100m a year when he was supposed to be bankrupted by a $1bn court case is that, as Aaronovitch declares, he is “part of it”. [2SG: Jones is a master promoter with a massive audience, and he incessantly plugs his products while telling his viewership that he is on the verge of being shut down and is broke - he is certainly anything but broke, but his desperate pleadings are exceedingly effective.]

So now let’s get back to the URGENT letter from the protagonists “fighting for the people against pharma”.

Hopefully you have already got the idea but the first thing to ask is - who is Wolfgang Wodarg?

Well he is, in fact, a real life German doctor but in terms of his expertise in this area (genomics, virology, clinical trials) he doesn’t have any. You can look up his pubmed record here and it’s pretty empty, with one letter to a training journal in 2015. Not a single research paper in sight.

In fact he pretty much came away from medicine after the “Gert Postel” case where he had hired a fake doctor as a deputy public health chief. No repercussions for Wolfgang though, and straight into the German parliament he went where presumably he couldn’t cause any more damage and then was recruited into the socialist group of the Council of Europe and has spent over 20 years as a socialist Eurocrat.

Probably the least likely person in the world in fact to fight for the people against pharma, and in any case somebody with zero expertise in this area and a lot of reason to believe he, like “graphene in the jabs”2 Astrid Stuckelberger, is more likely to be working for the European government than the people.

Fortunately just like a German Alex Jones he has his own “crazy conspiracy” website and hosts a whole bunch of people in TV interviews that would be considered “fringe” without anybody credible. And of course you can buy his book “Falsche Pademien” which, just like Alex Jones, is available on Amazon without seemingly much pushback from the rich and powerful entities he is supposed to be outing.

Personally I don’t think he wrote the EMA document, but that’s not important when we look to the Kabuki content soon. However to give you a segue into the next part it’s worth seeing this commentary from Wodarg’s website, remembering that he never published a single paper on virology, genomics or proteins.

In fairness to Dr Wodarg (h-index = 13) his interview with Del Bigtree here, presumably in order to sell his book, was relatively measured but still very focussed on the PCR test issue (addressed here) and the idea that the “pandemic was false” with minimal focus on mRNA vaccines.

Although most of what he says has some truth it is sensationalised and not credible to the general public or the medical establishment. And that’s the point. For clarity, this is the model:

So, if you’re going to be a good boy/girl and work for pharma you get to be promoted in the medical establishment journals (e.g. Viki Male). But if you’re (seemingly) against pharma you also get to be promoted - but in a very controlled environment, just like the Alex Jones set up where anything you say will be tainted by absolute rubbish.

And this is almost certainly where Wodarg fits into the scheme, putting his name to a petition that he was not qualified to write but fulfilled a purpose.

And that purpose was to provide cover for his co-petitioner, Mike Yeadon. And the reason I can claim this is that Mike Yeadon, not Wolfgang Wodarg, had the scientific credentials to have come up with the additions.

Before we proceed to the next section, I have to point out that Mike Yeadon reposted an unprovoked Christmas hit-piece on me 3 weeks ago which remains live. So, although this article is in no way a response to that hit-piece, it is important to note that Mike chose, for whatever reason, to post that hit-piece in order to intimidate me. I have archived the post merely to document the timeline because the pharma harassment networks love nothing more than crying victim after initiating the intimidation themselves.

3. Who is Mike Yeadon?

Mike Yeadon is a published scientist, who worked for Pfizer for many years and emerged front and centre in early 2021 as the “anti-vax hero” (if there is such a thing). The hero claim is made by Reuters in this well-read article that seems, well, just a little bit staged:

Just as a reminder, our article is not really about Yeadon or Wodarg but about the staging of them as anti-vax heroes so that those that had concerns about the mRNA vaccines would jump into their boat - without even questioning where the boat was headed4.

However, some background is essential to understand what role the “anti-vax” hero plays.

Although Mike Yeadon is sold to the vaccine-sceptic community as an “anti-vax hero” in the Reuters article this is on the back of the idea that he is “an ex-Pfizer VP”; i.e. that he is not “with Pfizer” any more.

The broader truth of this is that Yeadon is a lifelong Pfizer affiliate. Every single paper that he published prior to creating and then selling his offshoot company (“Ziarco”) was published out of a Pfizer institute. That is, the institute listed as the main paper’s institute on Pubmed was Pfizer5, and this is despite Mike himself claiming that his PhD was undertaken at Porton Down “with the support of the Procurement Executive, Ministry of Defence”.

I guess that makes Mike a spook as well as a lifelong Pfizer employee (because as we have said before, once you sign an NDA with pharma it is lifelong). The claim that Mike is “ex-Pfizer” is his alone, repeated in multiple articles based on his own claim that he’d sold his company and retired.

The truth is much more insidious as outlined in this excellent and in-depth article from Fee’s Garden which shows how the “wonder drug” that catapulted Yeadon to multi-millionaire status was dumped at a HALF-BILLION dollar write off that found its way to the Cayman islands.

Of course, it wasn’t a wonder-drug at all. It was rubbish. Here is the main finding from the drug trial on less than 200 participants - no difference from placebo.

The two lines are the reduction in symptom score for eczema for the Ziarco drug vs a placebo. They are effectively the same, that is that the Ziarco drug was of no significant benefit

So why would Novartis pay half a billion dollars for a drug that they knew was rubbish only to write off that money within 2 years?

Well, one explanation is a form of money laundering: Pharma gets the tax write-off (which is worth a large proportion of the investment) and in this case the money ends up in the Cayman islands (just like the money trails from the Panama papers).

The reason that pharma corporations would dump hundreds of millions of dollars in the Cayman islands is that they can then use this money to run bribery and blackmail networks as they did with the Vioxx scandal - where tens of thousands of people died because Merck blackmailed doctors with threats of deregistration if they said anything about the deaths.

CBS report from 2009 exposing Merck for their dirty tricks campaign that cost over 20,000 lives. Nobody has gone to jail.

And if Pharma fund these networks from the Caymans they are not subject to the usual rules of pharma in the UK, USA or Australia where they would be illegal.

For the more visual of you this is how the scam seems to work:

Great job. But it gets more interesting because Mike Yeadon is also now the front for yet another company called “Liberty Places” which was sold as a haven for “anti-vaxxers” to move to.

Yet it’s in Zanzibar, a sub-state of Tanzania known for its human rights abuses (and lovely beaches, obviously). And when you look for the corporation, supposedly registered in the Seychelles, it doesn’t exist. The UK registration of the holding company (misspelled “holidng”) is registered to another entity, BDSC group limited, which is basically a ghost - as is its director “Delroy Bernard”. The registered office in Zanzibar is a deserted shack.

Obviously this should be filling you with extreme confidence that Mike is acting in your interest and if you want to prove me wrong and show that Liberty Places is kosher (despite being heavily linked to the even dodgier PANDA group who were exposed as another malinformation network here) then please give them a call and see if they answer.

Of course if they were taking your money for these villas in 2021 you wouldn’t think the operator would be closed now if they have built this wonderful resort in Zanzibar, unless it was AI generated and doesn’t actually exist - a bit like Ziarco.

So it’s fake, just like a lot of things associated with pharma people.

Now I’ve set the scene as to whether Mike Yeadon is an “anti-vax hero” or just another pharma operative who was the convenient and/or unwitting front for a money laundering operation for Pfizer and Novartis, let’s get back to the original document (the EMA petition) that underpinned the “anti-vax hero” scam.

4. The Poison Placenta Pill

To understand what happened, it is important to note that the date of the Reuters article above was March 18, 2021 and was written by Steve Stecklow of the “Centre for Investigative Journalism”.

The CIJ touts itself as an independent journalism foundation but was founded by George Soros’ Open Society, so it isn’t. It’s what’s called “advocacy journalism” - which is journalism written to meet an activist narrative. In the old days we called it propaganda.

The March date is important because that was the time during which the public were expressing valid concerns about giving the COVID mRNA vaccines to pregnant women. I say valid because the lessons of thalidomide were supposed to teach us that no drug should be given to pregnant women without long-term (that is, many years) observational safety data. And not only did 3 months not count as long-term but there were already safety signals arising out of the Pfizer trials for pregnancy that the CDC, FDA and Pfizer knew about. If you were a doctor and you said anything about it you would be threatened with deregistration (yes, that is still happening) so the only people able to kick up a fuss about those pesky pregnancy risks were the public, and they were not buying it.

So, in steps the official narrative brigade to tell you that, the COVID vaccines were definitely safe in pregnancy, probably (with no real data of course). This was in February 2021:

And surprisingly the common theme of these articles was not so much the risk of birth defects but infertility. And the reason for that was one of the poison pills in the Wodarg-Yeadon “antivax” petition, that catapulted Yeadon (and to a lesser extent Wodarg, as if Yeadon was now the main player) into the Reuters article, as well as multiple similar fact-check articles. For instance, here’s another “fact check” article from January 2021 quoting the Yeadon-Wodarg submission and telling you that the infertility claim “has been debunked”.

Every single article takes the same discordant tack - that “the infertility claim was debunked therefore the vaccines are safe in pregnancy”.

Of course, infertility is completely separate from safety during pregnancy but that didn’t matter for the articles because the purpose of the articles were to shut you up by creating a straw man argument which went something like this:

“Anti-vaxxers say the COVID vaccines are too new and unsafe to use them in pregnancy” “Antivaxxers said the vaccines cause infertility because the protein created by the vaccine is similar to a placental protein” “There is no similarity between the vaccine protein and the placental protein so the antivaxxers are wrong, gullible (due to following Mike Yeadon) and fearmongering” “Therefore the vaccines are safe in pregnancy”

Can you see how that might work?

Well, in case you don’t believe me, I’ll show you. For some background be aware that the whole story relies on something called “Syncytin-1” which is a protein found in human placenta. It looks like this in diagrammatic representation

For the eagle eyed of you, you might be able to see (especially in the left part of the picture (top-down view) that it has some superficial similarities to the COVID spike protein arrangement - from our blockbuster article back in 2022 (which proved that COVID was a synthetic virus).

The similarities are something akin to “a horse and a dog are similar because they have four legs”. So, not really similar at all but we’ll come back to this later.

The reason for this “similarity” is that Syncytin-1 is actually an evolutionary protein derived many millions of years ago from retroviruses that had a property of fusing cells. That is, it’s a cell fusion protein which the placenta relies on to work effectively and is an example of humans adapting to viral infection by propagating a viral function (sticking cells together) into our own genome.

So of course the proteins are going to look a bit similar if they have similar function. In this case it joins cells together to make the syncytio.. (joined cells).. trophoblast - which is the early part of the placenta.

This protein is called a HERV or Human endogenous retroviral element which is an evolutionary hangover. In other words this protein was adapted from a virus during evolution because the viral protein provided the cell fusion needed for better placental function.

Isn’t nature amazing?

We will come back to it soon but for now let’s see what happened when the bigwigs moved in to sell the COVID vaccines to pregnant women, and how they did it.

5. The RCOG moves in

By far the leading authority on pregnancy health is the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists6. So this was the necessary centre point of information through which the world’s anxious pregnant women would be given the necessary information to tell them whether the vaccine was safe in pregnancy.

Of course it was, because those crazy anti-vaxxers were wrong about Syncytin-1, right?

Well, here is Dr Raj Mathur who is an expert in infertility and who was recruited (likely through no fault of his own) to give you the low-down on this whole story. It is only 6 minutes long and I highly recommend you watch it to realise how this propaganda played out. The video is from a series from the RCOG telling you how “safe” the COVID vaccines are in pregnancy, pre-pregnancy and breastfeeding.

As predicted the video “debunks” what we now know was a set-up story - that is the fake “syncytin-1 cross reacts with the placenta and so everyone will be infertile” story. But to be sure to convince you, Dr Mathur also does the other predictable and scripted thing - which is to regurgitate the impossible data that emerged early in 2021 from the CDC’s monitoring system. I have debunked this ad nauseum - including in this article which described another target of well poisoning related to the increased miscarriage rate after the COVID vaccines:

To be clear, the RCOG could have chosen anybody to do this video and the presentation would have been the same because the important message was, again:

“Because antivaxxers claimed that Syncytin-1 is similar to Spike protein and we can prove that it isn’t, antivaxxers are wrong and therefore the mRNA vaccine is safe in pregnancy”

To run this point home, here are the “final thoughts” from the video bordering on mockery of vaccine sceptics. Here’s my scorecard for that slide.

That’s two out of six. A poor attempt. But note the “depopulate” trope that is often dropped into vaccine sceptic discussions and is intended to mock and discredit sceptics (because obviously a sane person can see that the world has not been “depopulated” despite the excess deaths seen in many countries).

One other thing worth noting from this talk was the fact that the world’s researchers seemed already prepared with this debunking - publishing the paper referenced in the video only a few weeks7 after the petition had successfully made its way to vaccine sceptic circles.

The combination of these authors is somewhat disturbing with the main (first and last) authors funded by Novartis (who bought Mike Yeadon’s company) and another (Zubiak) from the Polish Military Institute of Medicine.

Such a small world.

Before we move away from the RCOG’s role in this scheme it is worth noting that part of their “no problems with the COVID vaccines in pregnancy” claim referenced in this video was based on the apparent investigation of over 100,000 vaccinations in pregnancy. But that claim was false. When asked for the data under FOI the RCOG, which claims to be an official authority, refused to provide it - hiding behind the excuse that “they are not obliged to”.

Nice work if you can get it hey?

The RCOG’s FOI refusal March 2022

Because this is quite a long article here’s a little summary of where we are up to before the next section.

Wolfgang Wodarg and Mike Yeadon submitted a petition to the EMA in December 2020 criticising the COVID vaccines and including a bizarre and fake story that a likeness between the vaccine and the placental protein syncytin-1 would cause infertility. The RCOG used the syncytin-1 story as ammunition to disparage and debunk skeptics who were raising reasonable safety concerns about using the COVID vaccines in pregnancy, thus paving the way for the coercion of pregnant women that followed. Mike Yeadon, who seemed to have been the person who invented the story, has deep ties to the pharma industry - especially Pfizer - and shady corporations with offshore holdings.

6. The EMA submission well-poisoning

So now we have got the background of the “authors” out of the way and set the scene that the people that wrote this document are not really up to the job we need to discuss what was in the “EMA petition” document that was poison to the well and used as fodder for the RCOG.

To make this easier we can split up the document into its respective parts.

Part 1: The rational introduction describing the limitations of the Pfizer COVID and quoting Dr Sin Hang Lee’s coherent submission to the FDA. Note that Sin Hang Lee is an expert in genomics and genetic vaccine contamination (a good guy). Part 2: The Yeadon-Wodarg “extras” that are not mentioned at all in Dr Lee’s coherent FDA submission Part 3: Verbatim copy (plagiarised) of Dr Lee’s concluding paragraphs to make the Yeadon-Wodarg submission look legit. Part 4: The annexures which include Dr Lee’s FDA submission as well as a rational paper from a group of authors that include the excellent Kevin McKernan

The Yeadon-Wodarg submission is actually only 6 pages and the weird stuff starts at section C7 after they mention Dr Lee’s submission in section C6:

The end of the Yeadon-Wodarg petition in fact is a fully plagiarised version of Dr Sin Hang Lee’s FDA submission. It was produced 5 days later, presumably without Dr Lee’s permission or knowledge. Here are the plagiarised sections in case you don’t believe me:

Just to clarify, Dr Sin Hang Lee is not only a very legitimate scientist but his expertise is in the molecular biology of vaccines and he is one of the few scientists not bought out by the pharmaceutical industry.

He is in fact an expert witness in the HPV vaccination case brought against Merck and covered by Maryanne Demasi here:

But - the Yeadon-Wodarg (dodgy) version appeared only 5 days after the Lee version (kosher) which, based on the way pharma and the intel (or “Phintel”) communities work, means that it is likely that the dodgy version was designed to make the kosher version look crazy.

So we need to ask what was added in the Yeadon-Wodarg version compared to the Lee version that it plagiarised. For this we can ask an AI to compare the documents and pull out the Yeadon additions, and here they are

These are the four additions:

The vaccines might cause ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) The vaccines might cause PEG allergy The vaccines contain a flourescent protein called mNeonGreen The vaccines could produce a cross reaction to Syncytin-1 protein and this would cause permanent infertility

The first, ADE, is a legitimate criticism of respiratory viral vaccines - especially those of the SARS viruses. It means that after the vaccine is administered the immune response to subsequent exposure of the virus can cause an overblown immune response leading to death or a worsening of infection rather than protection against infection. It was a well known issue in SARS (the precursor to COVID) and there is nothing really contentious in this section, as if to provide some legitimacy to the additions. However, full blown ADE (where everybody would start dropping dead if they got COVID following vaccination) never happened on a large scale - it just sounded dramatic at the time.

Similarly the second claim that the vaccines might induce PEG (polyethylene gylcol) allergy - as any PEG containing product can do - is a legitimate question, although somewhat irrelevant in this context as the petition was supposed to be against stopping the trials (that had already concluded by the time of the petition).

However in the very same section that discusses the (rare but real) possibility of PEG allergy, we encounter an additional claim that is nothing to do with PEG at all. It introduces an idea that “Pfizer put mNeonGreen in the jabs”.

Wait, what the hell is mNeonGreen?

Well it’s a fluorescent reporter which is a bit like a flourescent dye used in the lab to see what proteins are doing in cells. It’s similar in a way to Luciferase which is a protein that it glows under the microscope so you can see what’s happening in the cell. And because of the name, “Luciferase in the jabs” was yet another story that was circulating to poison the well in early 2021, giving the fact checkers a field day - because, of course there was no luciferase in the jabs.

Of course whether or not there were “satanic connections in the jabs” is a spiritual matter and not one that is likely to be resolved in the scientific arena.

Suffice it to say, just like “Luciferase in the jabs” and its successor well-poisoning story “Graphene in the jabs”, there was no “mNeonGreen” in the jabs. In fact the genetic content of the jabs was very clearly investigated by our friend Kevin McKernan (at significant personal cost) and showed that the only thing that was in the jabs that they “forgot” to declare was the excessive amount of DNA plasmid contamination.

This is now beyond doubt having been published by multiple labs - and was presumably the real story they were trying to bury, Alex Jones style.

Plasmid map of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine as identified by sequencing by Kevin McKernan and a number of other labs. Pfizer did not declare the oncogenic SV40 elements to regulators.

Of course intelligence agencies and pharma operatives (or “phintel”) love to hide behind “plausible deniability” which means that if they are caught with a lie, they can say it was a mistake. This is the actual wording from the document:

Pfizer/BioNTech is also inserting an ingredient derived from a marine invertebrate, mNeonGreen, into its vaccine. The ingredient has bioluminescent qualities, making it attractive for medical imaging purposes, but it is unclear why an injected vaccine would need to have that quality. mNeonGreen has unknown antigenicity.

In this case the mNeonGreen story was loosely based on a legal filing only two months prior, by the company that invented the reporter for lab testing in cell lines, that Wodarg-Yeadon bastardised to make into a “Luciferase in the jabs” storyline.

Mike Yeadon would have known very well that this was just a reporter enzyme used in lab testing and nothing to do with the actual production vaccines, because Mike had extensive experience of using fluorescent reporters just like these in his own lab. So he would have known that the flourescent reporter was just for testing the vaccine in cell lines prior to production.

The “mNeonGreen in the jabs” story was therefore deliberate and fake - and Mike knew it. And if he didn’t he would have known that the only way that mNeonGreen could have been in the final product was if there was significant plasmid DNA contamination, that they conveniently didn’t mention at all.

But the worst of the fake inclusions was the last - the Syncytin claim.

This was the claim that directly provided the RCOG and the fact checkers with the excuse to quash any concerns about using this new technology in pregnant women. So for the first time since thalidomide pregnant women were railroaded into taking an untested novel therapy that turned them (and potentially their babies) into spike protein factories - the very protein that the establishment was claiming was dangerous in “COVID”.

So where did this story come from?

Well we can answer this, because it’s in the document and shows that the claim started with a guy called Bill Gallaher..

Several vaccine candidates are expected to induce the formation of humoral antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Syncytin-1 (see Gallaher, B., “Response to nCoV2019 Against Backdrop of Endogenous Retroviruses” - http://virological.org/t/response-to-ncov2019- against-backdrop-of-endogenous-retroviruses/396), which is derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans and is therefore an essential prerequisite for a successful pregnancy, is also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses. There is no indication whether antibodies against spike proteins of SARS viruses would also act like anti-Syncytin-1 antibodies. However, if this were to be the case this would then also prevent the formation of a placenta which would result in vaccinated women essentially becoming infertile. To my knowledge, Pfizer/BioNTech has yet to release any samples of written materials provided to patients, so it is unclear what, if any, information regarding (potential) fertility-specific risks caused by antibodies is included.

This doesn’t seem that far-fetched because autoimmunity (where the body’s immune system reacts to itself) can happen when drugs and human proteins share similarities. However, not only is this rare but it requires a very close homology (the same amino acids at the same positions) in order to create this response.

Syncytin-1 and COVID spike protein don’t have this homology (similarity), so the story was fake - but in the next section I’ll show how it came about (and why it was fake).

7. Syncytin-1 and the Bill Gallaher Connection

For some background here is Bill Gallagher with his marine corps son Andrew, taken from his “altruistic” “free” document8 outlining the virology of SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID)

Andrew (left) and Bill (right) Gallaher

As far as I am aware Andrew is not a scientist and has never written a published paper. Bill, his dad, is not only a virologist but has worked on Ebola and more importantly the original SARS virus, attempting to develop a peptide inhibitor published in 2006. Although it seems reasonably likely as time goes on that SARS and MERS were also manufactured viruses, Bill appears to be the only person that doesn’t know this.

In fact, Bill Gallaher was so far down the “all the viruses out of China are from wet markets” rabbit hole he was one of the people that we would call the “COVID cover-upperers”. That is, Bill is one of the people who in 2020 were claiming to be experts telling the public that the COVID virus emerged by accident from some kind of intimate exchange between a bat and a pangolin - immortalised in this famous tweet aimed at Michael Worobey (another of the cover-up gang):

So, it’s not that Bill Gallaher was necessarily involved with the people who created the COVID virus, but it’s more likely that he was co-opted to run a disinformation campaign to avoid the kind of scrutiny from the public that the US government did not want.

The acknowledgements in Bill Gallaher’s paper that lies about the origins of COVID, along with Eddie Holmes and Andrew Rambaut.

And that’s because the US government funded the very gain of function research that resulted in a virus that was used to shut down the world - no longer a “conspiracy theory”, because it’s now part of the official US government statement:

Coincidentally, Bill’s institute is Tulane university which launched a COVID vaccine development program with his best buddy Robert F Garry (also of COVID cover-up fame9). So Bill Gallaher lied about the origins of COVID and is likely a spook to boot. But it’s even possible that he isn’t aware that he was co-opted to tell a story. It is just as likely that he was a fed a line, something like:

“Hey Bill, there are some crazies on the internet trying to say that the coronavirus was made in a lab, can you do an essay to debunk them please, it could get out of hand otherwise and people might die”

Most patriots, whose son was a marine, would step up to the plate. This might especially true if they thought that the SARS, Ebola and MERS viruses were “natural” - instead of deliberately-made pathogens that were spread by the military in biological weapons exercises.

As it happened they (the people running the military) weren’t able to get away with this because of those very crazies on the internet writing such articles as this one:

….which not only proved that COVID-19 was man-made but also discussed the spikey spikes of the spike protein which, as we pointed out, is a fusion protein.

What that means is, like velcro, the sticky-out bits make the protein fuse things - such as the virus to a cell or a cell to another cell. The latter is called a syncytium, which is a fusion of cells.

Here’s a diagram of what that means:

The formation of a syncytium, which is a fused cell mas, due to viral fusion proteins.

It’s probably easiest to compare these spikes to velcro, because they are designed to be sticky.

And… here’s the rub. Just like the many different brands of Velcro all with slightly different hook-and-eye configurations but achieving the same sticky result, there are different spikey fusion proteins - all achieving the same result.

And now we get to the finale.

8. The Syncytin Spike Scam

Just to catch up to where we are before we enter the final lap:

Yeadon and Wodarg published a petition to create a fake pretence of legitimacy, pointing out problems with the COVID vaccine trials. The petition was a plagiarised version of Sin Hang Lee's document but with some bizarre additions. The most bizarre of these concerned a placental protein (syncytin) that was supposed to cross-react with the COVID vaccines and render the world's women infertile.

So what did Bill Gallaher, COVID cover-upperer-in-chief, say about Syncytin that was so impactful that Mike Yeadon not only put it in his “petition” but spread it around the world on his social media?

Well here it is, directly from Bill’s comments page on virological.org, the supposed “virologist’s chat group” that was really a cover for gain-of-function virologists to share their stories to cover up the man-made origins of COVID.

The claim is that the HERVW (Syncytin) peptide (sequence of amino acids) in this sequence is “directly related” to both the RaTG13 virus and the Wuhan virus. But there are two things wrong with this statement from Bill Gallaher (whose avatar is “P” for “Prof Bill”)

RaTG13 is a fake (synthetic) virus10 that only came into existence on Genbank (the NCBI repository for gene sequences) after COVID was released and people started asking questions as to where it came from. The homology is a joke.

If you’re interested in why RaTG13 was a fake virus check out the footnotes but for the purposes of this article we need to focus on point 2.

Homology means where amino acids are similar between proteins. They don’t even need to be exactly the same amino acids, just from the same group with the same properties so that the final protein has the same structure.

But this isn’t even close, and Bill Gallaher is fabricating a ghost. Any similarity between these proteins is so superficial it’s not funny.

Worse, there are 1273 amino acids in the COVID spike protein and Bill’s little diagram shows about 60. It’s almost a random match up in the areas where there is a match - but he deliberately forgot to point something important out.

That is that syncytin, by its very nature as a fusion protein, has similarities to every other viral envelope (fusion) protein in existence. That includes HIV, Influenza, SARS and even Ebola. Here’s an identity parade for you:

“Top-down” diagrammatic view of fusion proteins with triangular (trimeric) formation. HIV, SARS and Ebola figures from Mitchell et al

And when it comes to proteins, anything that has a similar formation and function by necessity will have similar amino acid sequences in those parts of the protein that provide that formation.

So when Gallaher wrote that “COVID and Syncytin are directly related” he meant, as we said before, something akin to “A dog and a horse are directly related because they have 4 legs”.

For the real doubters (and of course the fact checkers that have so far failed to disprove a single article on this blog).. we can reuse our skills from our 2022 article and use BLAST to find out whether Gallaher and Yeadon are telling porkies11 or not.

Comparing the Wuhan spike protein with Syncytin-1 shows “no significant similarity”, because there is none over the whole protein. It’s like asking whether Eva Braun and Barack Obama look similar because they have the same nails.

And, sure, you can force BLAST to register some similarity by changing parameters to be really sensitive to nails, but then everything with a fusion protein will match, even influenza and HIV, which match more. So what Mike and Bill are saying would apply more to the influenza vaccine - which last time I looked wasn’t being touted as a “genocidal bioweapon” (Mike’s latest foray into well poisoning12).

So the way this worked was that Bill Gallaher set the scene to the idea that anything related to “COVID” could cross react with a human protein such as syncytin-1 (because syncytin-1 is a viral protein from its origin)…

And then Mike Yeadon came along and decided to convert that story into “everyone will become infertile”.

Which is part of his “thing” - he did the same thing with ivermectin here on the Delingpod show. If you watch this you with renewed scepticism you will see that he is both making these claims up and at the same time playing a role.

And whilst recanting his rubbish (ivermectin has never been linked to infertility and in fact is in widespread use in Africa where fertility is not known to be a problem) it’s worth noting that he has a dig at the doctors who were using repurposed drugs (and antibiotics) with a great deal of success during the early COVID waves. This includes the very respectable Pierre Kory and Robert Clancy as well as Paul Marik who won his famous court case against the FDA for their ridiculous and infamous smear campaign against the drug:

So if you are to assess Mike’s role in just this interview you would have to decide between these two options:

Doctors prescribing ivermectin and antibiotics for COVID (predominantly in the elderly at-risk), resulting in extremely low death rates, were in fact running a clandestine campaign to create male factor infertility through the use of ivermectin (in the elderly), even though ivermectin doesn’t cause infertility. Mike Yeadon is telling a yarn.

Now of course it is possible that Mike just got it wrong and flipped on the ivermectin and exaggerated on syncytin-1, but it’s not stopping there.

Now viruses don’t exist and Hiroshima was made up. Apparently. Which would have sunk the Dutch court case on this alone.

There are more insidious links in the Ziarco story that make you realise that all is not as it seems with these “ex pharma” agents but we have had enough for today. I have more if needed, and which I’ll save for another day.

One thing I should say at this point, for balance and because I don’t actually know who is behind all this manufactured sensationalism: It is very possible that the clandestine financial pipeline associated with the sale of Ziarco served the purpose of kompromat on Mike Yeadon and that his bizarre statements are forced on him for the purpose of discrediting those that followed him. Alternatively they are intended to sound crazy because his job is now done and he needs to shake off all those followers to enjoy his retirement millions….

CONCLUSION

Either way, one thing is certain - and that is that the Syncytin-1 story was a fraud from its inception by Bill Gallaher and adoption by Mike Yeadon and Wolfgang Wodarg which then spread around the world faster than a Wuhan virus.

The story was used to silence people who rationally raised safety concerns about giving the genetic based COVID vaccines to pregnant women with no long term (or even short term) safety testing. And the rest, as we say, is history.

One day the medical establishment will look back at this and ask “how did it happen?” and then say “we must never allow this to happen again”.

Except it did: first with Thalidomide, then DES, then Accutane, then Valproate and Warfarin and others. And nobody ever seems to learn, when the next new “safe and effective” comes along.

Except this time Pharma got smart and conjured up a crazy story that could be used to discredit those who were rational, that knew their history and were warning of the risks.

Poisoning the well is the new black for the Pharma Industry.

We won’t forget.

Now, how’d you like a lovely apple?

Footnotes

1 Wodarg and Yeadon petition to the EMA 1st Dec 2020. Wodarg Yeadon Ema Petition Pfizer Trial Final 01dec2020 En Unsigned With Exhibits 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download 2 There is no graphene in the jabs. This was thoroughly debunked multiple times including by Mass spectrometry by the very reliable Kevin McCairn and a separate German lab. In fact most of the fake claims say that “the jabs are 98% graphene” which is prima facie ridiculous because graphene is brown-black.

Jane Ruby, who pushed the story, was also found to be a pharma agent masquerading as an “antivaxxer” and who had previously been involved with a fraud that sold kids opiates. Presumably her deal with the DoJ at the time meant that she could be recruited to discredit “antivaxxers” or any other group that she was sent to target. Covered here and here.

3 h-index is a measure of the importance of someone’s research portfolio and reflects the number of times your papers have been cited. A h-index under 5 is usually for someone just starting out in research. A h-index over 10 reflects an established research background (top 20% of scientists). A h-index over 30 covers only about 3% of scientists. In general surgeons produce fewer papers than physicians (because they are too busy operating) and lab scientists produce the most papers. Some physicians have a ridiculous number of papers (over 100) and it can be assumed that many of these are written for them.

4 This is called a “pied piper” strategy used to subvert your target. 5 Pubmed changed its allocation of institutions around 2014-2015 so if you search the usual web search for the papers you might see a different institution listed (usually an NHS institute where collaborators were listed). You have to look at the “AD” field in the pubmed listing using pubmed format to find the main institute of the paper. This is one way that pharma were hiding their influence in publications in the past.

6 There are others too, notably the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and RANZCOG the Australian version of the RCOG. ACOG were paid a huge amount of money to push the COVID vaccines to pregnant women and it can be safely assumed that the other colleges were too.

7 Article received 29 Jan 2021.

8 Analysis of Wuhan Coronavirus - Deja Vu. By William R Gallaher PhD and Andrew D Gallaher (USMC). Gallaher Wuhan Coronavirus 020720 Updated Version 1.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download 9 Robert F Garry senate testimony July 2023 Garry Testimony 235KB ∙ PDF file Download Download 10 Zenodo paper from Steve Quay outlining why RaTG13 was a contrived virus, designed to cover up for the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus. When cloned, this “virus” could not be made to transmit, confirming that it was not a naturally derived virus. Ratg13 Paper 1.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download 11 Slang for a lie https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/porkies