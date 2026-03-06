2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Nick Kottenstette
just now

It seems to me that Trump gave Bayer everything they wanted in order to get the German PM to endorse Iranian regime change. I guess ATEOTD the US is run by massive international corporations that mean to poison and kill us for a profit.

I would assume farmers were praying that the Bayer Monsanto mafia/cartel would go kaput. 🙂‍↔️

Thomas A Braun RPh
2mEdited

My Insider friend years ago expressed the fact the Bird Flu originated from a Bio Lab in China. As long as we have concentrated avian farming methods where chicken's and etc. are stressed from limited physical space and no sunshine and a weak immune system, the bird flu virus will be perpetuated.

Your readers should know that the chickens in tin barns are given a limited amount of calcitriol, a form of vitamin D to prevent them from breaking their legs, but not enough to boost their immune system against all pathogens. Big Pharma is only interested in money making schemes and they are not bright enough at NIH to stop it!

