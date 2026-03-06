Joel Salatin aka The Lunatic Farmer is a renowned American agronomist, rancher, author, lecturer, and pioneer in the regenerative farming movement who has been unofficially advising Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as well as many other important figures in the burgeoning MAHA movement.

This Substack had previously cited Salatin on many occasions; for example:

The recent Trump administration glyphosate scandal…

…has prompted Salatin to write an important blog post that is must read:

I’m watching continued triage at MAHA regarding RFK Jr.’s unconditional endorsement of President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) naming glyphosate availability a national security issue. The designation prohibits anything and anyone inhibiting its production and market availability.

RFK Jr. even went on Joe Rogan a week ago to plead his case, such is the firestorm this apparent hypocrisy created. After all, he’s the attorney at the heart of the thousands of lawsuits against Bayer for glyphosate causing non-hodgkins lymphoma. And why did he have to endorse the EO? Other cabinet members weren’t asked for an endorsement. Why him? I can tell you why: because he’s the only cabinet member that has gone on record calling glyphosate a poison. None of the others has an opposing narrative.

The strategy at MAHA seems to be a justification based on SUDDEN unavailability. In other words, RFK Jr.’ endorsement of the EO is kind to agriculture, consumers, and farmers because a SUDDEN glyphosate withdrawal would be devastating.

But the only threat of withdrawal was from Bayer itself in 2025 saying if they didn’t get relief from the massive damage payouts to cancer sufferers it would need to stop producing glyphosate. Kennedy actually lied--bold-faced--on Joe Rogan saying China produces 99 percent of the world’s glyphosate. Not true. Forty percent is produced in the U.S., Belgium, and Argentina, which of course are friendly geopolitical allies and definitely not interested in stopping production or availability.

This whole kerfuffle indicates a new desperation on the part of RFK Jr.’s inner sanctum to apply political triage over what most of us consider a catastrophic lapse in judgment and conscience. While technically this EO does not indemnify Bayer from product liability, it certainly taints the courtroom when a plaintiff is impugning a product deemed necessary for national security. Get real; this was a home run for Bayer.

RFK Jr. keeps insisting this is a temporary thing. Well then why didn’t the EO put a timeline on the national security designation--like two or three years. A sunset designation would have completely changed the order.

On Rogan, RFK Jr. says the real solution to weeds is lasers. Using AI, thermal imaging, and precision lasers, we can zap our way into crop productivity. Of course, the machine costs $1 million and is only economical on vegetables (high value crops), which don’t use glyphosate because most of them aren’t Genetically Modified Organisms . . . yet.

On the program, RFK Jr. said there is “Zero negative effect” to the lasers. Can anyone think of any technology ever invented that had zero negative effects? Everything has tradeoffs. Car crashes only occurred when we invented the car. The whole narrative seems to be going from bad to worse. How about suggesting that the forty percent of U.S. corn production that goes to ethanol fuel and the fifty percent of the soybean crop that gets exported be terminated? We don’t need it. What we need is cows.

Half the corn and soybeans would terminate fast without federal subsidies. And what of those farmers? Well, maybe they’d start producing cows on perennial prairie polycultures. Maybe those acres could begin building soil instead of losing soil. Maybe those acres could be chemical free instead of doused with chemical cocktails. And maybe America could be healthy again.

Really, folks, this whole national security status for glyphosate makes no sense no matter how you look at it. No imminent threat of glyphosate withdrawal. Half its use is on crops that are either not needed in America or have nothing to do with food or livestock feed. How stupid do these elites think we are?

In the same program, RFK Jr. said in the near future we’d have apps on our phones with all our medical records so when we went shopping, it would tell us if what we picked up off the shelf was okay for us to eat. Are you kidding me? And who’s going to be the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain feeding the algorithms? The same people who told us not to eat butter? I wonder what medical condition I would need to be told that buying Coca Cola is good for me. If I’m depressed, does it tell me to buy ice cream?

All of this--every bit of it--endorses poisons on our farms and in our food, large scale-dependent technologies, and unquestioned loyalty to Wall Street. If anything gives people a kick in the seat of the pants to get out on homesteads and disentangle from the chemical-industrial cartel, this is the incentive.

We’re wandering off into la-la land, folks. Do you feel betrayed?

And now the German chemical company Bayer is attempting to publicly further blackmail the Trump administration:

Bayer is threatening to pull Roundup from the U.S. market if Congress won’t give them total immunity to poison Americans with glyphosate.



Let’s be clear:



This is a foreign company waging a propaganda war to seize control over our food system and independent farmers.



For the sake of our farmers’ independence and the sovereignty of our food system, Congress cannot fall for it.



Bayer made $2.8B from U.S. glyphosate sales in 2024.



They’re unlikely to walk away from that cash flow.



Their threat to exit the U.S. market is likely a weapon to coerce lawmakers, not a genuine threat.



If glyphosate actually vanished, our food supply would not fall apart.



Organic farming provides real-world proof:



These systems never use synthetic herbicides, yet they still produce substantial amounts of food every year.



Organic corn yields tend to be around 25% lower than conventional yields, but even a sizable yield difference would not translate into empty grocery shelves.



Why?



Because most glyphosate-treated corn is not grown for human consumption.



Over two-thirds of U.S. corn yield goes to ethanol and livestock feed.



The bottom line is this:



Bayer’s threats to pull Roundup are about leverage, not a looming food crisis.



This is a political power play to tighten Bayer’s control over our food system.



Read our full blog exposing Bayer’s coercive propaganda campaign below: 🧵 Source

Just like the entire Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform, highly carcinogenic poisons like glyphosate must be banned from the marketplace with extreme prejudice, and corporations like Bayer held to full account for the death and destruction that they have caused to humans, livestock, and millions up millions of acres of contaminated farmland.

Organic and regenerative farming are the only way forward…

Please take the poll du jour and let us know where you stand on this latest MAGA subversion of MAHA:

Do NOT comply.

