From internet outages, to power outages, to stock “market” crashes, to more Gain of Function bioweapon releases, to fresh mandates, lockdowns, never-ending DEATHVAX™ boosters, surging mortality from adverse events like turbo cancers, to even an alien “invasion,” 2024 looks to become one of the most hellaciously volatile and destabilizing years ever.
But as 2023 winds down, with our globalist oppressors seemingly taking a short holiday reprieve from deploying their followup “pandemics,” fraudulent new wars, and all of their other various psyops that they have been so diligently telegraphing all year long, now is as good a time as ever to take advantage of the 20% off sale and stock up on lifesaving products.
Please use code HAPPY20 for 20% off on all of these miraculous products:
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code HAPPY20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Supplies are extremely limited.
If you should have any questions, then please contact the company directly: info@resolvx.health
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I'm glad you mentioned IVM and Fenben today. My sister, who knows I'm taking Fenben, sent me a text she got from a friend yesterday, after she saw the friend's comment about Fenben in a classmates forum. My sister had asked her for more info about what she had said on the forum. I think it's fantastic how her friend responded:
"Happy New Year!
Yes, I was referring to fenbendazole. Nick’s been taking it since April. Again, they only gave him 6 mo. to live after diagnosis. He found out about it from Ricky Lee. The same Rick Lee we went HS with. They were neighbors at UofA. Ricky had Prostate Cancer. They wanted to remove it. Fishing friend told Rick about Fenben. Rick told Dr. he wanted to wait 6mo. So he took Fenben and 6 mo. later he was cancer free. He still takes Fenben everyday as a precaution. He and Nick take 444mg a day or you can take 222mg a twice a day. Nick’s cancer marker started out at 1900., now 41. After starting Fenben, the number continues to decline. Nick has talked to people w/Stage 4, pancreatic cancer that are cancer free. They continue to take Fenben daily. You can order Fenben on Amazon. I hoped this helped. I hope you are doing well! I hope to see you in 2024!"
I doubt they are on holiday, as they say, the devil never sleeps