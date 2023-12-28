2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Dec 28, 2023

I'm glad you mentioned IVM and Fenben today. My sister, who knows I'm taking Fenben, sent me a text she got from a friend yesterday, after she saw the friend's comment about Fenben in a classmates forum. My sister had asked her for more info about what she had said on the forum. I think it's fantastic how her friend responded:

"Happy New Year!

Yes, I was referring to fenbendazole. Nick’s been taking it since April. Again, they only gave him 6 mo. to live after diagnosis. He found out about it from Ricky Lee. The same Rick Lee we went HS with. They were neighbors at UofA. Ricky had Prostate Cancer. They wanted to remove it. Fishing friend told Rick about Fenben. Rick told Dr. he wanted to wait 6mo. So he took Fenben and 6 mo. later he was cancer free. He still takes Fenben everyday as a precaution. He and Nick take 444mg a day or you can take 222mg a twice a day. Nick’s cancer marker started out at 1900., now 41. After starting Fenben, the number continues to decline. Nick has talked to people w/Stage 4, pancreatic cancer that are cancer free. They continue to take Fenben daily. You can order Fenben on Amazon. I hoped this helped. I hope you are doing well! I hope to see you in 2024!"

Dec 28, 2023

I doubt they are on holiday, as they say, the devil never sleeps

