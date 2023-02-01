2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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That Day
Feb 1, 2023

Very comprehensive... very true .. three years ago I had no idea how utterly evil this world has become... but then I never prayed enough.. cared enough.. did enough...

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Tuesday with Philberg's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg
Feb 1, 2023

Covid is a coup against the US, and humanity too. How medical "authorities" at NIH/CDC/FDA etc. all colluded in this coup is quite stunning. Time for the 3rd Great Awakening. The entire US govt is lost and needs replacement, to include a new Bill of Rights; for example, the right to reject as well as the right to try. Become Ungovernable! Do Not Comply and make yourself hard to kill.

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