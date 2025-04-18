In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes a pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences courtesy of Dr. Makis.

Readers of this Substack appreciate that oncologists are in essence for the most part murdering their cancer patients with their various allopathic legacy “treatments;” in fact, the very elite oncologists have only at best a 15% remission rate. Imagine any other profession where 85% of the time they fail in their work, and their client ends up dead as a result.

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how profitable and deadly chemotherapy really is…

…so it comes as little surprise that in our first success story the oncologist’s response is indignant disbelief when faced with a bonafide successful outcome; to wit:

This is an incredible story for several reasons, but you'll have to read to the end, to find out 😀 STORY: 83 year old Florida man was diagnosed with extensive Stage 3 Follicular Lymphoma Oncologist put him on “watch and wait” Patient came to me in early September 2024. We started the Makis Ivermectin Cancer Clinic Protocol in early October 2024: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 444mg/day Melatonin 120mg/day RESULTS after 6 months, on PET/CT (April 2025): "Dramatic improvement in the lymphadenopathy previously seen in the axillary regions bilaterally. Previously the largest right axillary lymph node at approximately 3.4 x 1.9 cm, currently 1.0 x 0.7 cm. Previous maximum SUV of 9.5, currently 1.3" "Dramatic improvement in the retroperitoneal adenopathy" "IMPRESSION: Dramatic improvement of the lymphadenopathy from the neck all the way through the groin. No new or enlarging lymph nodes seen. Only mild activity seen within the right axillary lymph node. Other lymph nodes are not able to be discerned above background significantly improved from the exam September 2024." My Take: I have never seen a Radiology report use the word “Dramatic” three times in the same report. And I have seen 10,000s of PET/CT Reports. Radiologists don’t get emotional with their language. No chemo. No radiation. Almost all the cancer is gone. But that’s not the best part of the story. Best part is the reaction of the Oncologist: “We discussed findings on PET…which did show improvement in his lymphadenopathy” “We had extensive discussion about PET imaging” “Discussed waxing and waning nature of lymphadenopathy” TRANSLATION: Waxing and waning = “Cancer comes and goes.” In other words, the results are random. Yes, 99% of the cancer is gone but it was all coincidence. He then refused to do a follow-up PET scan in 6 months! Heaven forbid the excellent results would confuse him even more! CONCLUSION: This is an incredible story because: 1. No chemo, no radiation, only "watch and wait" from Oncologist 2. 6 months of low dose Ivermectin & Fenbendazole 3. 99% of cancer gone (one mildly active little lymph node remained) 4. Oncologist says cancer comes and goes and attributes the results to coincidence. Chance. I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. I can assure you that when you have "extensive adenopathy from neck through groin" that is Stage 3 Lymphoma (with SUVmax up to 12.0 on PET/CT), it doesn't just disappear if you close your eyes and wait. This Florida Oncologist was so uncomfortable with the excellent results, he won't do a follow-up PET/CT scan. He'd rather close his eyes and pretend. Stay in the dark - it's the world he knows. But guess what, repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are revolutionizing Cancer Care and more and more Oncologists are going to get "uncomfortable" with results they don't comprehend. And I am here to watch them squirm.

The next success story pertains to yet another bioweapon that longtime readers of this Substack are very familiar with…

…so once again it comes as little surprise that the cure for Lyme Disease has always been hiding in plain sight:

My Take… This is now my 2nd powerful testimonial about Ivermectin treating Lyme Disease. Joint pain and neuropathy are serious and debilitating symptoms of Chronic Lyme. And fatigue is the most common symptom. All gone with Ivermectin.

2SG’s Take…

These repurposed miracle drugs cure far more than Lyme Disease, or even turbo cancers.

The most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure may very well be the following synergistic treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. ( PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT )

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

