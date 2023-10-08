Yours truly received an inspiring email about last week’s article:

The individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote the following:

It [Ivermectin] certainly did " something " to my rare form of CLL!! Was diagnosed in November 22...told my life expectancy was 3 years (chromosome mutation TP 53, CLL). Started researching, speaking to professionals, etc. Of course, medical professionals don't want to discuss the "vax" being a cause, but...of course it was!!! I was perfectly healthy and strong before the “vax.” Anyway, I began a new regime of supplements, including high doses of IVERMECTIN. At my May '23 appointment my oncologist seemed somewhat "BAFFLED " over my lab work. Had me redo it. Guess what...no CLL?!?! Come back in 6 months unless you start feeling BAD. So..I go back end of this month. We'll see.🙏

This person promised to keep us updated, and this Substack will report back with the results for the upcoming lab work.

In a very disturbing coincidence, another subscriber made a comment in this article:

This other subscriber also stated that this once rare CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) condition is now affecting them, AND two other people simultaneously (pre-DEATHVAX™ this was unheard of); as readers of this Substack are acutely aware, even the rarest cancers have now become all too common turbo cancers ever since the slow kill bioweapon rollout; to wit:

A friend of my mine and my husband has CLL (like me) and his wife has had rheumatoid arthritis since high school (we are all in our 60's). The difference between that guy and me is that he has done ZERO research into what kind of CLL he has, and trusts his oncologist to take care of him (ha, ha) As soon as I know that the IVM and Fenben I'm taking is working for me-which I have no doubt it is-I will get them both to take at least IVM. I've already gotten them on vitamin D, which none of their doctors has ever even mentioned to them, just like the doctor that diagnosed me didn't. When I asked her what I should do for my CLL, her reply was "we'll just watch and wait". Unconscionable!

A trio of inexpensive repurposed drugs in Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Doxycycline could very well end up being the ultimate combination therapy lifesaving protocol for not just this turbo cancer epidemic, but for whatever other Gain of Function “pandemics” they are planning to release.

This Substack will continue to share anecdotal experiences from its subscribers in a kind of informal informational crowd sourcing database that will serve to help us all take control of our health, especially now that it is being targeted worse than ever.

Also, this Substack has written about how processed foods, and diets high in sugars serve as cancer food; this interview is an excellent overview of what not to eat:

Do NOT comply.

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