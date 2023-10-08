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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
Oct 8, 2023

Thank you for writing this stack and bringing us life saving news.

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Völva
Oct 8, 2023

Thank you! I am unvaccinated with c-19 products, but unfortunately I’m need of this information nevertheless, and the testimonial is highly appreciated!

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