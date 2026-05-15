IMPORTANT PSA: RESOLVX HEALTH HAS A NEW LOOK & FEEL, WITH INCREDIBLE PRODUCT LAUNCHES COMING SOON!
⚡️ MASSIVE FLASH SALE CONTINUES ⚡️
A New RESOLVX HEALTH Product Line Is Here!
RESOLVX HEALTH is launching a new product line with new names, new branding, new packaging, and a fresh look and feel.
Our commitment remains the same: the same pure, high-quality ingredients you know and love, responsive customer service, and reliable fulfillment for RESOLVX HEALTH customers.
We are excited to introduce new products and preparations under the RESOLVX HEALTH brand. Our new packaging and product identities reflect our ongoing commitment to quality, transparency, and customer care.
All of the new products are live on the RESOLVX HEALTH website.
Stay tuned for exciting new product launches from RESOLVX HEALTH, which will be coming very soon!
Please take advantage of ⚡️THE MASSIVE FLASH SALE ⚡️by using code CREAM25 for 25% of on ALL of the amazing lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the new release Ivermectin Cream, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!
⚡️THE MASSIVE FLASH SALE ⚡️ ends Sunday, May 17th (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CREAM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
Apologies, the post stated sale ends April 17th, but this was a typo and the sale ends this Sunday, May 17th.
Cross-posted with this comment: This is great news. *Sale ends May 17, per a correction in the comments.
Hanta hype is off-the-rails. Retards in the media are JAZZED.
Hanta, like coronavirus, is a single-stranded RNA that will likely respond to a zinc ionophore, the way Covid did. In other words, IVM &/or HCQ plus Zinc will work.
AND, I put it on Facebook...mostly to trigger the retard Covidians.