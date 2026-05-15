2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
13h

Apologies, the post stated sale ends April 17th, but this was a typo and the sale ends this Sunday, May 17th.

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EmilyTVProducer
12h

Cross-posted with this comment: This is great news. *Sale ends May 17, per a correction in the comments.

Hanta hype is off-the-rails. Retards in the media are JAZZED.

Hanta, like coronavirus, is a single-stranded RNA that will likely respond to a zinc ionophore, the way Covid did. In other words, IVM &/or HCQ plus Zinc will work.

AND, I put it on Facebook...mostly to trigger the retard Covidians.

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