In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug success stories come the latest wide-ranging anecdotal experiences that are truly inspirational.

Our first comment should come as no surprise to long-term subscribers:

Outstanding customer service notwithstanding, the combination therapy of using both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may greatly increase the chances of full remission, and there is a high probability that Visceral Adventure will achieve 100% tumor reduction if she continues with her current protocol.

Deploying both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for our furry four-legged family members may also be the best animal cancer survival strategy; to wit:

Just like the below new and improved Joe Tippens protocol ends with a crucial dietary bullet point, it is vital for our pets to NOT be fed commercial dog food since these products are essentially mostly comprised of inexpensive carbohydrates (cancer food) and low-grade proteins derived from sickly and old animals — feeding organic human-grade meats and quality fats is the best way to ensure that your pets will live healthy and happy lives. As an aside, the B.A.R.F. (BIOLOGICALLY APPROPRIATE RAW FOOD) diet is perhaps the most nutritious and bioavailable means of feeding one’s cats and dogs.

Systemic and local inflammatory conditions are incredibly taxing on the body; from "vaccine” induced VAIDS to arthritis to even skin and gum diseases. We know as per quality research studies that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may attenuate and even reverse these conditions.

We also know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, even at fantastically high doses, do not have any serious side effects whatsoever. We look forward to Orlando’s followup in a few weeks.

Just like diseases and inflammation of the mouth, these miraculous compounds may also cure a plethora of skin conditions; to wit:

We also hope that Stephen updates us when his pre-cancerous lesions are 100% cured.

In all probability the next subscriber and his wife suffer from some level of VAIDS due to their “vaccination” uptake, and their COVID-19 was an expression of said condition; we also know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may reverse the “vaccine” damage, and keep the constantly produced SP2 (spike protein 2 as induced by the gene altering therapies) at bay:

Both viral spike protein (SP1) and “vaccine” spike protein (SP2) may be cured by Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and we also know for certain that all viral infections are greatly improved by Ivermectin, whereas despite all of the “Trust the Science” mendacities, there is not a single vaccine that could ever prevent or attenuate any respiratory disease. (It is impossible to inject a vaccine into the shoulder and expect it to in any way interact with viruses in the nose and lungs.)

The final anecdotal experience is of particular interest since this subscriber has been updating yours truly via email for several months now on her Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) condition.

Hi again, PJ here. Sorry it's taken so long to get back to you. I ended up waiting longer before retesting, but now I have my results. At first I was disappointed with them, because my lymph count in Feb was 10.8 (billion) and now is 14.5. At least it's still within my range of 10.8-15.9 over 4+ years, which actually are pretty low counts compared to those I see in studies on CLL [Chronic lymphocytic leukemia], so I consider myself very lucky. Anyway, the interesting thing about this latest CBC is it included a "smudge cell" count, which has only happened once before, in March 2023. I didn't learn much about smudge cells back then, only that they are lymphocytes that are so fragile they fall apart easily during the testing process. Now I know that they do that because they don't express enough of the cytoskeletal protein vimentin that is in "normal" leukemic cells. I assumed back then that they were not included in the total lymphocyte count, but now I know that is not the case. They ARE included, but there is controversy about it. Some researchers think smudge cells are viable, and should be included in the lymphocyte count, and others believe they aren't viable cells, so they shouldn't be. But whatever the case, here is something I found about smudge cells: "In an individual patient with CLL, although there can be minor fluctuations, the percentage of SCs tends to remain stable over time, despite changes in the ALC (Absolute Lymphocyte Count)." Well, in the March '23 test my smudge cells were 62% of lymphs, but now, after 10 months on ivm/fenben, they are 71%, a 13% increase. That seems like more than a minor fluctuation, so I'm wondering if the ivm/fenben turned that many more of my CLL cells into smudge cells. Seems entirely possible to me. Since I'm almost at the high end of the normal range of smudge cells, which is 75%, all my other blood markers are normal, and I still don't have any of the symptoms of CLL after 7+ years, I think I'm going with those folks who believe smudge cells are NOT viable, and I'm removing them from my lymph count, which puts it in normal range. And I think I'll lay off taking anything for a couple of months, then see where I am. I'd like to know if you have any opinion about my theory on the smudge cells. Also want to tell you that I enjoyed the posts about your mom and her doctor. Good for you for standing up to that jerk. I could tell you stories about the two oncologists I saw early on. Both useless. I know more about CLL than they do, so I haven't gone back in over 3 years. BTW, this is where I found most of the information about smudge cells: Percentage of Smudge Cells on Routine Blood Smear Predicts Survival in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

The thesis here is that the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole act upon the CLL cells such that they convert into smudge cells, and the CLL goes into full remission. While there are no specific research studies on this, it would be especially interesting to see if the continued use of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole will continue to induce the conversion of CLL into smudge cells, or if perhaps over time Absolute Lymphocyte Count will simply drop off, irrespective of fluctuating smudge cell counts.

Most importantly, PJ now knows more about CLL than her oncologists, so she will not be yet another iatrocide victim as she remains completely symptom-free.

As per the above, the following may very well be the ultimate holy grail cure for a broad range of ailments, not limited to (turbo) cancers:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

