In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first case was emailed to me yesterday from someone who had reached out to me just a few weeks ago, so I was already familiar with the situation, and was incredibly happy to read the following:

Taking a stand and saving your beloved furry companion, or in this case an integral part of your farming operation, means that the Medical/Veterinary Industrial Complex will not have the chance to murder you or your animals all while extracting the maximum profits en route to certain iatrocide.

Since this majestic alpha Great Pyrenees beast lives on a biodynamic farm with no pesticides, chemicals, vaccinations or GMO feed whatsoever, he was never exposed to any environmental toxins and eats a strictly raw diet, the genetics may have in fact been the main culprit, and this is where the Ivermectin (IVM) comes in.

Beyond its role as a glycolysis disruptor - starving cancer cells by interrupting their abnormal sugar metabolism, a hallmark of the Warburg effect - IVM offers a dual benefit by boosting the immune system through the gut microbiome. Dr. Sabine Hazan, a renowned gut health expert, has shown in her 2022 research (Frontiers in Microbiology) that IVM enhances Bifidobacterium levels in the gut, a probiotic that plays a critical role in immunity. Since approximately 80% of the immune system resides in the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT), this boost strengthens innate immunity, including trained immunity (TI) in macrophages, which are vital for fighting cancer. These immune cells, often forming protective “foamy” macrophages, rely on a healthy gut to produce anti-inflammatory signals like IL-10, countering the inflammation cancer thrives on. This aligns with observations by Hervé, who noted that phenotypic cancer cells damage the immune system - particularly through mechanisms like alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) overexpression, which suppresses immune responses. IVM’s ability to potentially antagonize AFP, combined with its gut-mediated immune support, may help reverse this immunosuppression, enhancing the body’s natural defenses.

In this Great Pyrenees’s case, the raw, no-sugar diet likely amplified this effect by further reducing cancer’s glycolytic fuel, while IVM’s microbiome boost and Fenbendazole’s (FBZ) microtubule disruption worked synergistically to shrink the cell mast tumor all while boosting the K9’s overall immune system.

This approach offers a promising, holistic strategy by targeting cancer metabolism and immunity without the broad toxicity of conventional therapies, which harm protective immune cells and destroy overall health and vitality such that it becomes that much more difficult to fend of metastasizing malignant cells.

And speaking of tumor shrinkage, the next success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and this one while completely unsurprising happens to truly be a first:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBEDAZOLE Testimonial - 28cm GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) starts shrinking in a patient who had to go off Gleevec due to side effects, 50% drop in tumor activity! World's first case. This has never been tried before. 74 year old man with a 28cm GIST Tumor (GastroIntestinal Stromal Tumor) Reached out to my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. We started: Ivermectin 108mg/day Fenbendazole 1776mg/day Results after 1 month: - 47% decrease in tumor’s metabolic activity - 1.1cm shrinkage of tumor - resolution of abdominopelvic ascites - improved appetite - decreased mass pressure on the stomach From patient: "We met with our oncologist this afternoon and he was surprised to see the great results because XXX has not been allowed to take Gleevec for 4 weeks and he said typically the cancer activity will increase" "Well, XXX's PET scan showed a dramatic decrease in activity from SUV 5.78 down to SUV 3! He said normal cells are at 2.5" And my favorite part: "We are keeping you and your family in our prayers for safety and wisdom regarding the authorities in Canada" "Thank you again for helping so many and giving us hope!" God Bless you and keep you and yours safe!" My Cancer patients are the best!! Given the evil I'm fighting every day (AHS, Alberta College of Physicians, UCP, Premier Danielle Smith's Office), every prayer is deeply appreciated! AHS lawyers are literally frothing at the mouth from anger! Source

We may now conclude that the IVM and FBZ protocol addresses most, if not all cancers.

Our third and final success story landed in my inbox a couple of days ago, and once again this cancer patient did NOT listen to their clueless oncologist indoctrinated in murderous allopathic medicine, and took matters into his own hands which is the only reason he is still alive to share with us the following:

First lesson is to never ever listen to any doctor pretending to predict life expectancy for any disease. Second lesson is to always take matters into your own hands, because it is your life after all, and without it you’d be dead. Third lesson is to spread the word far and wide so that others can treat themselves and not only survive, but thrive.

That last email is from an 80 year old ex-military man that to this day runs a very successful business.

And the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure protocol for humans and pets alike that readers of this Substack have known about for many years now:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

