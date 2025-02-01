In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another quartet of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

We know that Ivermectin attenuates both the viral spike protein (SP1) and the far deadlier “vaccine” spike protein (SP2), and we also know that Pfizer’s Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon injections induce cancer by both suppressing the p53 protein as well as altering the human genome via the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequence; thus, it is no wonder that in the following subscriber comment it was correctly surmised that SP2 was reduced, inflammation lowered, and, ultimately, the cancer went into total and full remission:

Cancer free after 9 months of Ivermectin is truly extraordinary. It’s important to add that using a powerful nutraceutical like VIR-X increases the bioavailability of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole while also providing potent spike protein support:

We also know that Ivermectin is very effective for various skin conditions like psoriasis, so the next comment will come as little surprise to readers of this Substack:

Since human scabies is a parasitic infestation caused by Sarcoptes scabiei var hominis, it makes perfect sense that oral administration of Ivermectin may treat this condition far more effectively and safely than various creams like premithirin which have a whole host of side effects, whereas Ivermectin has none.

Many times this Substack’s subscribers have made observations where they were using Ivermectin for one condition, only to then have a positive side effect that treated other conditions concurrently — in the following comment a brother that has been successfully treating his prostate cancer correctly theorized that it would also cure especially acute flu, and advised his deathly ill children to try this miracle compound; to wit:

Flu vaccines do absolutely nothing to prevent transmission or attenuate symptoms; in other words, the entire flu vaccine program is a dangerously toxic fraud where your chances of contracting flu rise by over 25% if you are so foolish as to get injected. Unhealthy products such as Tamiflu should never be taken by anyone under any conditions, especially when Ivermectin works nearly instantly to stop the flu, RSV, gain of function infections like PSYOP-19, and any of the other forthcoming lab-created scamdemics.

For many years now, this Substack has been on the forefront of the turbo cancer treatment protocol using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and thankfully in the last year or so various doctors have also started to discover and implement this approach, which leads us to Dr. Makis’s recent success story:

THE STORY:

60s year old woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer in both lungs, inoperable.

Originally diagnosed in 2020, post chemorad, was in remission 18 months but suffered recurrence.

Tried Keytruda but it didn’t work

In Nov.2024 had toxicity post 1st cycle of carboplatin & pemetrexed (Alimta)

Daughter reached out to me!

TREATMENT:

RESULTS:

My Take…

“The plan from the oncologist was to then put her on hospice”

“After a month of treatment, the one spot in her shoulder which was very large is not lit up at all for cancer. The other two spots are still there but have not grown”

“He told her that they would not put her on hospice but they will rescan in 3 months”

“He never asked her what she was taking. Just told her to keep doing what she is doing”

Oncologists who don’t care to find out what saved their patient from HOSPICE.

That’s the state of Oncology in the United States in 2025.

2SG’s Take…

We have witnessed so many similar success stories over the last few years that such a rapid turnaround is completely expected now, with the added bonus of being rescued from hospice an especially huge win; the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure may in fact be the most comprehensive treatment approach possible:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

