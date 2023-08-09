One of this Substack’s most valuable subscribers 🤡🌎 commented on today’s earlier post:

Here is his timely DEATHVAX™ and Ivermectin update:

This is wild. I’ve taken a long mental break from all of my Substacks. I’ve read here and there, no comments, just laying back. With that said, earlier this week our GM collapsed in her chair. She’s not doing well. I mention it because we had spoken when all of this vaccine nonsense started and I mentioned I take ivermectin. She laughed at me, tried to push us into the vax but most said no. Today, there isn’t a single electrician left at my shop that’s been vaccinated. My apprentice died, tool partners became sick and useless. They’re all gone and now the last vaxxie just got wheeled out on a stretcher from a heart attack. In June she had Covid after her (second I think) booster. When she came back she finally got it. She finally put it all together. She knew something was coming. She finally understood she’d been lied to but it’s all too late now. We hope she recovers, she’s has young children and is happily married. It’s a shame she never listened to any of us. Made fun of me for taking ivermectin too.

I asked him to elaborate, and he added:

I work for a small electrical contractor in Massachusetts. I used to comment more regularly here but I just needed a break from everything Covid so I’ve been away. We started 2020 with 8 electricians. When the vax came out, 4 guys got it, 4 of us didn’t. I had commented last year about one guy losing balance and having to leave because he couldn’t do it anymore, another one had nerve issues and lost dexterity in his hands, the others either left or were let go because they’re always out sick. The guys who didn’t get vaxxed are all fine. We’re all 20-45 years old, vaxxed and unvaxxed. Our general manager is a women in her early-mid 40s. Rather healthy lady. Monday however, she collapsed at her desk. She was found unconscious and taken away. We have a meeting Friday to talk about it but from others that know her, she’s in a medically induced coma. Doesn’t sound great. We really don’t have much info yet but I can say that she was the vax biggest proponent. My apprentice died in April 2022 from a brain aneurism. She wasn’t feeling well one afternoon, went home and passed away. She was just a kid who thought getting vaxxed was the right thing to do. So in summation, I’ve witnessed all these healthy young men and women become increasingly sick or die since early 2022. Some of them, like the GM that collapsed Monday, had recently started to talk about how they’re a bit nervous and worried.

While anecdotal, this perfectly jibes with much of the incoming data.

Things are going to get far worse for the “vaccinated” this flu season, and the chances of a followup “pandemic” are high.

Do NOT comply.

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