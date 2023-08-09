2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Boudicca's avatar
Boudicca
Aug 9, 2023

Dreadful! The Grim Reaper really is swinging his scythe.

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Deborah Schlichting's avatar
Deborah Schlichting
Aug 9, 2023

In Oregon, if a pharmacist filled a script for ivermectin they would lose their job. The board of pharmacy in Oregon implemented this. We purchased tubes of the animal version from our feed store as a deterrent and took supplements too. We never got sick. I’m grateful I shut the death count off and began reading all the articles I could on the vaccine. If it had not been for people like yourself and others sharing, my husband and myself would have been boosted and dead. A big heartfelt thanks for sharing. Take a break if you must, but don’t stop sharing. I hope enough people are awake and aware that the next pandemic death vaccine won’t be an option for them.

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