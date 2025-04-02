Previously, this Substack had written about how Jack Ruby was murdered by the SV40 promotor sequence that decades later was deliberately added to the C19 slow kill bioweapon eugenics “vaccines…”

…such that every single person that subjected themselves to the Modified mRNA poisons is now permanently genetically modified…

…and the history of this great poisoning…

Now more and more evidence is pouring in that the highly carcinogenic and gene modifying SV40 promotor sequence was a key bioweapon payload component in these deadly EUA “poisons,” and here is the latest evidence:

Pfizer’s inclusion of an unnecessary SV40 promoter was so shocking that the peer reviewed paper actually intimated nefarious intent. Something Dr Mikolaj Raszek had never seen before in published science. ‘These authors claim that Pfizer and BioNtech who are the producers of this mRNA vaccine should be held accountable for exposing humanity to something so dangerous as allowing mRNA shots that had DNA plasmid contamination that had the SV40 promoter.’ This is the greatest crime against humanity in modern history. Prosecute Bill Gates. Source

The full video presentation:

The bombshell research paper entitled, BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence, with the following horrific conclusion:

We demonstrated that transfection of the human cell line HEK293 with four different BNT162b2 lots results in the production of spike proteins over several days, which are released into the cell supernatant via exosomes. We detected residual plasmid-DNA in all vials at concentrations far exceeding the allowed EMA limit of 0.33 ng dsDNA per 1 mg RNA. We identified all plasmid genes as well as the two copies of the 72 bp SV40 promoter/enhancer element. The DNA was shown to enter and persist in the cells. Already before the start of the governmental vaccination campaign, physicians and scientists pointed out that serious adverse events would be triggered by the gene-based agents. In the meantime, the spectrum of adverse side events has become so multifaceted that the term “spikeopathy” has been created to denote the new disease complex [53]. The eternal dangers of all RNA biologicals are 4-fold: First, modRNA encoding any foreign protein will trigger detrimental autoimmune reactions [54]. Second, the lipid nanoparticles are themselves highly toxic [55]. Third, residual plasmid-DNA and reverse transcribed mRNA will genetically modify cells. Fourth, replacement of uridine in natural mRNA by N1-methyl-pseudouridine in synthetic modRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting resulting in haphazard production of utterly alien proteins [56]. Our results confirm and extend published reports and raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.

Not only have all recipients of this deadly “vaccine” been transformed into genetically modified spike protein factories, but this poison is still being foisted on not only adults, but children, and even infants.

Now let us dive even further into the nefarious history of this SV40 promotor sequence, because this rabbit hole goes deeper than deep…

by Died Suddenly News

The CIA attempted to coverup the connection between alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and his killer Jack Ruby, who claimed he was injected in prison by a shot of turbo cancer cells. It just so happens to be the same SV40 cancer cells that Oswald and his girlfriend at the time were conducting experiments with for the CIA in New Orleans.

See story on Died Suddenly’s X Account

On May 6, 1964, Assistant FBI Director Alan Belmont was interviewed, and on page 27 of a 473 page report, he was asked about this connection.

Where are the other pages to this report? Was this question ever answered? Link to document:

In 2023, the Died Suddenly team was able to track down and interview Lee Harvey Oswald’s former girlfriend, Judyth Baker, and it was an interview we will never forget. Judyth was recruited at a young age as a teen genius to work (unofficially) for the CIA in their bioweapons program. They had Judyth and other young scientists running experiments on lab rats in apartment kitchens in New Orleans to develop a type of turbo cancer that they could use against their enemies.

Judyth Baker attended Manatee High School in Indiana where she developed a keen interest in science. Judyth received national attention for her cancer research while still in high school, including guidance from two Nobel Prize winners in biochemistry. After graduating in 1961 Judyth moved to Buffalo where she worked on a cancer research project. Her research at the Roswell Park Memorial Institute continued through to spring of 1963 at the University of Florida until she was recruited by the CIA for their weaponized cancer program.

Judyth stated she had been recruited by Dr. Mary Sherman into a project that had the backing of the CIA and of the Mafia in New Orleans.



Judyth Baker told us at the time that she believed the CIA was planning to use her turbo cancer weapon that she had successfully developed on Fidel Castro, and she believed that she was serving her country well by providing such a weapon to take out a communist dictator. In our film Kill Shot, we discovered that the US Government weaponized SV40 in this project in order to cause rapid onset cancer, and that that very same bioweapon ingredient ended up in the arms of millions as an ingredient in the Covid 19 Vaccine- which was, gut-wrenching, to say the least. The worst part was that we had only scraped the surface on one of the CIA’s bioweapon programs, and that there were completely separate CIA “assassination” programs, like the one Lee Harvey Oswald was employed in prior to the JFK assassination.



Judyth and Oswald began working together: they were both hired May 10, 1963, at Reily's Coffee Company, which provided cover jobs for them, the relationship eventually became romantic.



Judyth told us that just days before the JFK assassination, Oswald called her scared and panicked, telling her that JFK was going to be assassinated and “I’m going to be the patsy.” Days later, Judyth watched the love of her life shot and killed on live television by Jack Rubenstein, commonly known as Jack Ruby. Ruby worked in the CIA with Oswald and was part of the mafia in New Orleans, assigned by that very same CIA to clean up their mess.



Watch the full film with Judyth Vari Baker’s Testimony HERE



Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald on November 24, 1963. He was convicted of murder on March 14, 1964, and sentenced to death, but this conviction was overturned on October 5, 1966, due to procedural issues, with a new trial scheduled for February 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Ruby’s cancer was diagnosed in December 1966, after he was admitted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas on December 9, suffering from what was initially thought to be pneumonia. Doctors soon discovered he had advanced cancer in his lungs, liver, and brain. The cancer was so rapid and advanced that he died less than a month after the diagnosis.



Was Jack Ruby indeed killed by this weapon, like he told Dallas Deputy Sheriff Al Maddox? And has this CIA cancer weapon been used other times also?

Read the MIRROR article here: “Was Lee Harvey Oswald's killer Jack Ruby injected with cancer to stop him from revealing who really shot JFK?”

(See Above) Jack Ruby’s Mug Shot

Many believe that Ruby, who had his conviction quashed and was about to get a retrial, was injected with SV40 rapid cancer cells to stop him from potentially revealing the truth in open court- implicating the CIA.

Watch the untold story of Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby in this video below https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html

A CIA memo also released tonight shows that Jack Ruby met with Lee Harvey Oswald at a nightclub weeks before JFK was killed.

Of course, this would be just one lethal assassination weapon of many used by the CIA to silence potential threats, and no one can argue that the CIA would never wield such a weapon. Years after the death of Jack Ruby, in 1975 during the Church Committee hearings, the senate investigated abuses by U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA.

During one session, Senator Frank Church questioned CIA officials about covert assassination tools. A device was revealed: a dart gun capable of firing a small, poison-tipped projectile. The dart, allegedly made of frozen shellfish toxin or a similar substance, could dissolve after entering the body, leaving little trace.

Witnesses, including CIA Director William Colby, testified that such a weapon existed and was designed to kill discreetly, potentially mimicking a heart attack. The toxin could cause cardiac arrest, and the lack of detectable residue might lead coroners to rule the death as natural.

SV40 weaponized cancer is just one of the many weapons used by the CIA to discretely eliminate threats. So why was it also detected in the Covid 19 Vaccine?

SV40 is an abbreviation for simian vacuolating virus 40 or Simian virus 40, a polyomavirus that is found in both monkeys and humans. Like other polyomaviruses, SV40 is a DNA virus that is found to cause tumors in humans and animals, but most often persists as a latent infection.

An official study conducted by the FDA itself on mRNA vaxx vials directly sourced from the official NIAID supply factory, has found that "residual DNA levels" exceeded safety limits by 47,000% in some-cases, AND, that cancer-causing SV40 was also extremely present in the tested samples, to the rate of 500 billion DNA fragments.

In some cases, 23 trillion fragments of foreign DNA were found, enough for one for every cell in the human body. And due to the methodology used, experts say this astronomical finding was merely a snapshot underestimate of the real contamination.

Read the full study here:

The study, "A rapid detection method of replication-competent plasmid DNA from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for quality control" was conducted by high school students, under the supervision of FDA scientists, at the FDA's White Oak Campus Maryland lab, using Pfizer vials directly sourced from Fauci's trusted supplier, BEI Resources.

Kevin McKernan, former director of the Human Genome Project, called it a bombshell:

“Chronic activation of the cGAS-STING pathway could paradoxically fuel cancer growth. Repeated exposure to foreign DNA through COVID-19 boosters may amplify this risk over time, creating conditions conducive to cancer development.”

"A more rigorous sequencing analysis could reveal SV40 fragments several thousand base pairs long, which would likely be functional."

Nikolai Petrovsky, Professor of Immunology, said it’s a smoking gun:

"Clearly shows the FDA was aware of these data. Given that these studies were conducted in their own labs under the supervision of their own scientists, it would be hard to argue they were unaware. These students performed essential work that the regulators failed to do."

This new study confirms similar results found in independent labs in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and the U.S.

In other words, the only reason to add SV40 promotor sequences to any “vaccine” is to ensure that the eugenics depopulation program continues unabated, and the criminally captured FDA along with their coconspirators like Pfizer, Bill Gates, the UN’s WHO, and the entire Intelligence-Industrial Complex are in on this global democide operation.

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

