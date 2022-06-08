The mystifyingly mysterious “coincidences” continue unabated.

Why what could this “syndrome” ever be? (Hint: it starts with a D and ends with ™.)

Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome - as doctors seek answers through a new national register People aged under the age of 40 being urged to go and get their hearts checked

May potentially be at risk of having Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

SADS is an 'umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people'

A 31-year-old woman who died in her sleep last year may have had SADs People aged under 40 are being urged to have their hearts checked because they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. The syndrome, known as SADS, has been fatal for all kinds of people regardless of whether they maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. SADS is an 'umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people', said The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, most commonly occurring in people under 40 years of age.

And the real reason that all of these deaths are due to such an “unfathomable” “syndrome”?

The term is used when a post-mortem cannot find an obvious cause of death.

Of course, if your post-mortem includes every cause known to science except the most likely culprit in the DEATHVAX™, then all of these SADS cases truly are “inexplicable”.

And the cardiologist’s “expert” concluding opinion:

The best advice would be, if you yourself have had a first-degree relative – a parent, sibling, child – who's had an unexplained death, it's extremely recommended you see a cardiologist,' she said.

Translation: if your first-degree relative took the DEATHVAX™– a parent, sibling, child – who's had an “unexplained death”, then you most likely also complied in getting the DEATHVAX™ too, it's extremely recommended you see a cardiologist.

Read the entirety of this most unfortunate coverup article here.

Do NOT comply.