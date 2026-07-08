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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
4h

A friend perfectly healthy convinced from his doctor to get the shingles vaccine becomes extremely ill for more than a week afterwards Why

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4h

I am so grateful for the covid operation. It taught me much about the mass psychosis and the miracle drug ivermectin. one night my skin was burning all over my body. i have never had shingles. but, my wife at the time had bad cases of it. i described by symptoms and she said it was shingles starting up. i took a double dose of ivermax horse paste (ivermectin) and within an hour my skin felt completely healthy. So, i attribute ivermectin to curing my shingles.

Good to read this confirmation. Now, my working hypothesis is that "viruses" and "cancer" are parasites. BTW i am 69 and i cured a nasty 1-2 cm squamous cell carcinoma (dr diagnosed) on my ear with fenbendazole topically and ivermectin orally within 3 weeks. !!

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