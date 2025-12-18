Troll

Informal. to post inflammatory, inappropriate, controversial, or polarizing messages on (the internet) for the purpose of cultivating animosity, upsetting others, or provoking a response. to upset or provoke (others) by posting such messages. to make such provocative comments about (others) in public.

The Art of the Troll requires equal parts devastating truthiness, amusingly clever turn of phrase, and a fearless irreverence that conveys to your opponents that their feelings are utterly inconsequential: President Trump is, for the most part, a master troll.

Trump just added new plaques beneath the official portraits of former Presidents Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden in the White House’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” featuring ferocious critiques that are backed up by historical facts. These displays, located along the West Colonnade, are continuously updated as part of Trump’s broader efforts to personalize the White House since winning the elections for a third time in a row, and returning to office in January 2025 for his second term.

The plaque for Barack Hussein Obama:

Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946. He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the one-sided Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump.

Except Trump forgot to mention that Obama is a CIA creation and ultimate Manchurian Candidate that was put in place to destroy American from within. His time as a Washington, D.C. gay gigolo makes even more sense when factoring in that his own (white) mother was a hooker and CIA asset, while his real father was a known communist agitator that fled to Hawaii as a fugitive.

From the Obamacare scam that further impoverished the middle class to cash pallets sent to Iran to creating ISIS and backing known terror organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood to his unconstitutional mass government surveillance (he signed multiple USA PATRIOT ACT extensions) to the Ukrainian coup d’état under his watch, this ‘renegade’ Intelligence-Industrial Complex puppet continues to this very day to be a dangerously subversive operator within the illegitimate Federal government.

The plaque for the installed senile ice cream licking, diaper soiling, pedo grifter “president” whose portrait is a most apropos autopen device:

Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. His Afghan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Service members, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastation, the heinous Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the October 7th attack on Israel.

The crimes and atrocities that “Biden” committed are so vast that it would require several additional plaques and significantly more wall space, but suffice to say the “Big Guy’s” PSYOP-19 scamdemic mandates may very well represent his single most grievous transgression in the subversion of constitutional law and natural rights by forcing Americans to subject themselves to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Of course, Trump dared not mention this in his plaque given his Operation Warp Speed, and BigPharma conflicts of interest.

All fun and games and trolling aside, what America needs most right now are mass arrests; every single day that traitors like Obama and Biden walk free is further proof that justice may never be served.

Until there are mass arrests the ongoing color revolution from within will only get worse.

This Constitutional Republic remains under perilous threat.

Do NOT comply.

