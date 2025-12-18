2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JL Powers's avatar
JL Powers
5h

Unfortunately Trump doesn’t mention the continued devaluation of the dollar that has been happening on his watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Gigi's avatar
Gigi
5h

It still blows my mind that Trump gets a complete pass on locking down the country (when his gut told him differently) and warp speeding the development and distribution of a deadly bioweapon on his own citizens. He either let those people in his cabinet walk all over him, or he was in on it - neither good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture