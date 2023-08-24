This Substack has previously exposed RFK Jr.’s PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE stance, his antigun attitudes, as well as his sex addiction peccadillos:

According to a recent Breitbart article entitled, RFK Jr. Says He Would Sign ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban if it Reached His Desk, we are getting yet another glimpse into RFK Jr.’s true character:

Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday night he would sign an “assault weapons” ban if it reached his desk. When RFK Jr. was asked about an “assault weapons” ban, the question was framed to reflect strong Democrat support for such a measure. RFK Jr. responded, “If we can get a consensus on it, if Republicans and Democrats agreed and it passed Congress, I would sign it.”

A wolf in “antivax” clothing, RFK Jr. spent a lifetime grifting off government monies (i.e. theft via taxes) that directly and indirectly funded all of his legal work.

What is especially amusing is that RFK Jr. guaranteed to uphold 2A mere weeks ago:

While RFK Jr. did bring together an impressive legal and research team that wrote his best selling The Real Anthony Fauci, a book which successfully established that the good doctor was a sociopathic serial killer, it was sadly too little too late: Dr. Mengele 2.0 was already headed out to greener pastures — at least officially — when that book was finally released.

Let us never forget that RFK Jr. remains supportive of many of the current vaccine offerings, not limited to the deadly childhood vaccine schedule; in other words, like all skilled politicians he has a knack for speaking out of both sides of his mouth. He implicated vaccines as potentially causing autism, but hedged by invoking “environmental factors” while he dared not mention a moratorium on these poisons, etc. & etc.

During the NewsNation townhall he made clear he would sign an “assault weapons” ban if it reached his desk.

And you can rest assured that he would sign a PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE bill if it reached his desk, and God knows what other One World Government bills and bans. It would be wholly unsurprising if he were to lock down the country for another “pandemic” with whatever “unprecedented” excuses his handlers would cook up for him.

We now have more than sufficient evidence to appreciate that this man will in no way uphold the Constitution, and as such will fall right in line in with the illegitimate Federal governments’ full spectrum soft war against We the People.

Disclaimer: this Substack is vehemently apolitical, and does not require the “public service” — more at disservice — of any leader(s) of any kind.

Do NOT comply.

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