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Peace's avatar
Peace
Aug 24, 2023

My biggest issue with RFK Jr is his stance on mandating vaccines/medical interventions. He has stated, in so many words, that he is for mandating vaccines/medical interventions if they can be shown to be helpful rather than harmful. This is definitely not medical freedom. From his own mouth, go to minute 24:10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZMmR0bocmg

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Global Sovereignty Solutions's avatar
Global Sovereignty Solutions
Aug 24, 2023

Anyone running for president is a Trojan Horse or controlled opposition in some manner. Same with Milei in Argentina - I recently wrote a piece on him and pointed out many things that most commentators miss.

They're all compromised to various degrees.

People need to stop looking for a savior, and start focusing locally. Local elections. Those actually matter.

National elections are largely candidates already SELECTED for the masses to then 'elect.' Gives the illusion of choice yet they keep getting screwed year after year.

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