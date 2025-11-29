Trump has started to respond to the terror attack of yesterday…

…by stating the he would, “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

President Trump then posted on X that the tens of thousands of CIA-trained sleeper cell “refugee” assets, and hundreds of millions of “Biden’s” illegal invaders must be dealt with as follows: “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

Given how many dangerous illegals are presently in America, and the fact that the Intelligence-Industrial Complex is coordinating and running this color revolution program with their Uniparty assets all throughout government, Trump must invoke The Insurrection Act of 1807 , which is a federal law that empowers him to deploy the U.S. military and federalize National Guard units to suppress insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combinations, or conspiracies, particularly when state authorities are unable or unwilling to enforce the law or protect constitutional rights.

We are long overdue on the Trump administration instituting this law, and not just round up the imported terrorists and invaders, but also arrest all domestic terrorists waging war on We the People from within the CIA, FBI, NIH, DOD, Pentagon, IRS, and all of the other illegitimate Federal agencies.

And speaking of the senile ice cream licking adult diaper soiling criminal pedo puppet that was installed off a stolen election, his Presidential legacy is even more tarnished now that Trump has invalidated his farcical autopen fraud; to wit:

by Steve Watson

President Trump has declared a sweeping nullification of 92% of documents “signed” by Joe Biden via autopen—labeling them “void, vacant, and of no further force or effect”.

In yet another bombshell move, Trump is targeting executive orders, pardons, and more as products of an “illegal” process run by shadowy handlers.

This unravelling of Biden’s brain dead legacy, from orders to pardons—leaves figures like Anthony Fauci exposed anew.

Trump’s Truth Social edict, reads, “Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.”

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump continued, adding “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him.”

“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally,” Trump urged.

In a final kicker, Trump noted that “Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s proclamation echoes his earlier calls for jailing the autopen operator and probing de facto “presidents” pulling strings during Biden’s decline.

Trump’s nullification builds on damning analyses showing Biden’s autopen use skyrocketed as his cognitive decline deepened—rising from zero in his first 18 months to 100% by summer 2022, per Oversight Project data.

Emails warned Biden “couldn’t walk a short flight of steps,” yet handlers autopenned orders like sanctions on Sudan and Russia, public health shifts, and military justice amendments—without his input.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer blasted the cover-up, stating “This is more evidence that there was a cover up to try to conceal to the American public, Joe Biden’s mental decline and physical decline.”

His committee has sought depositions from four “unelected bureaucrats” as “main gatekeepers,” probing if they acted as “de facto presidents.”

Trump’s voiding opens the floodgates on Biden’s autopenned pardons, stripping immunity from figures like Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, J6 Committee members, and Gerald Lundergan, all now fair game for probes.

Fauci’s pardon, among those autopenned as Oversight found, nullifies his shield amid Rand Paul’s subpoena push, seeking non-classified records on Wuhan funding.

Fauci faces perjury risks if he withholds, as his “pardon” acceptance effectively voided Fifth Amendment pleas.

Milley’s “treasonous” calls to China and J6 roles could be further exposed anew. Trump’s purge could unravel Biden handlers’ shadow government actions, delivering accountability at last.

President Trump is certainly on the right track with his latest threats, but will he actually make good on them?

President Trump is invalidating Joe Biden’s autopen executive orders. This is great news, but the next president can do the same to anything Trump has done.



Until the DOJ starts putting the real bad guys in jail and the GOP passes meaningful legislation, this is irrelevant. As amazing as Trump’s international agreements and peace deals have been, nothing this administration has done will matter without passed legislation and DOJ action. @GenFlynn @RealAlexJones Source

If the DOJ does not go after the likes of Fauci, then we will know for certain that justice will never be served; to wit:

If the outrageous tax-slave-theft looting by the illegal invaders in states like Minneapolis is not halted at once, with associated arrests, clawbacks and deportations, then the communist traitors all throughout the illegitimate Federal government will continue to escalate their color revolution; to wit:

Talk about being forced under threat of government violence to pay (“income” taxes) for your own demise.

And if Trump before departing the White House does not dismantle the deep state blob with extreme prejudice, then neither he nor his family nor anyone else in America will ever be truly safe.

Mass deportations and mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

The BLACK FRIDAY SALE ends tomorrow, so please take advantage of these low prices and stock up on all of these lifesaving compounds!

Please use code BF20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends Sunday, November 30th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code BF20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X