If you think Big Pharma had good reasons to criminally suppress Ivermectin during the COVID-19 scamdemic, then how about now when we know just how effective this miraculous compound is against all chronic diseases associated with aging, the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic, etc.?

This Substack recently wrote about the powerful anticancer properties of Fenbendazole:

I also mentioned in passing that one of reasons Ivermectin was so viciously maligned and suppressed was that if society were taking it to cure PSYOP-19, then one of the ‘side effects’ would have been the “sudden” plummeting of cancer rates, less dementia, and other diseases and “vaccine” adverse events; thus, BigPharma et al. went all out to destroy this Nobel prize wonder drug.

What would happen if one did a combination therapy for both the prevention and treatment of cancer using BOTH Ivermectin and Fenbendazole? The synergistic pairing would be far more effective than just using one of these miraculous drugs...

For many years now the cure for cancer was in plain sight right in front of everyone all this while, yet society was socially engineered to mindlessly “Trust the Science” such that they would undergo incredibly expensive (read: exorbitant profit margins) medical treatments that are toxic and deadly, instead of taking two inexpensive (read: minuscule profit margins) drugs that have zero adverse side effects, even at megadoses.

It also turns out that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-aging drug!

This is precisely why the war on Ivermectin (and soon Fenbendazole) has only just begun…

by Dr. Marion Laderoute

Dr. Paul Marik recently quoted a prospective clinical trial where the participants were given 4000 international units of Vitamin D, omega 3’s and told to exercise and the risk of cancer dropped 50%.

In another post, Dr. Marik says it is highly unlikely cancer is genetically determined.

I wanted to talk about both in this post.

In July 1994, I published a new theory of cancer in Molecular Carcinogenesis which implied while tumors were genetically determined, the malignant nature of tumors (ie., the thing we call cancer) was not [1].

This notion that malignancy was a phenotype and not a genotype was heretical at the time and so the paper was ignored (only the editors of Molecular Carcinogenesis and myself were excited). It was an exciting idea because it meant one can control the malignant potential of tumors pharmacologically. No more need for slash and burn, which I have always regarded as barbaric.

However, subsequently it became widely accepted that the malignant phenotype of cancers called ‘epithelial mesenchymal transition’ (EMT) was real [2]. So I was vindicated, although it seems no one noticed except for myself.

The reason I had proposed cancer as a phenotype was that I had just finished the characterization of the 67 kD alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) receptor for my Ph.D. thesis [3]. The AFP receptor (AFPr) was expressed on macrophages and highly overexpressed on the common cancers the adenocarcinomas (breast, prostate, lung, colon, etc) implying a dual role in immunosuppression of the host and in tumor malignant potential. In fact I wrote the theory to explain how immunosuppression of the host relates to tumor malignant potential.

Figure 1. From Giannelli G et al, Cancer Research 2014 [4]. AFP is recognized as a malignancy progression factor in a very common cancer in the world, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) often associated with a viral origin.

Thus, the malignant potential of tumors known as cancer was amenable to pharmacological intervention.

AFP exists in active and inactive states. Things that bind to and inactivate AFP (zinc, DHEA, flavonoids etc) are entities that may help promote innate immunity (of macrophages) and which also diminish the malignant potential of tumors.

At the time I called this malignant phenotype of cancers “anti-cellular senescence” [1]. This was because the tumor was refractory to new signaling and thus changes were not visible, because AFP binding to the AFPr on tumors blocked incoming signals. So it seemed the tumor did not age.

While the malignant phenotype is now recognized as ‘epithelial-mesenchymal transition’ (EMT), fortunately Dr. Robert Weinberg has also defined it to block senescence [5] or is also a phenotype involving anti-cellular senescence (whew!).

Then in 2015, I wrote the new immunosenescence paradigm of macrophages published in Discovery Medicine which attempts to explain the cause of chronic illness associated with aging including diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases [6]. Subsequently I validated this paradigm specifically for explaining the initiation and progression of cardiovascular diseases [7] (it is not cholesterol but elevated stress does increase cholesterol).

Figure 2. The New Immunosenescence Paradigm of Macrophages

defined as the failed (lytic) release of protector HERV-K102 from foamy macrophages. When the DHEA/cortisol ratio is low, there is a higher risk of immunosenescence when the host encounters a virus due to inadequate levels of DHEA to bind and inactivate AFP. We reported in 1994 that AFP blocks apoptosis of macrophages [8].

P53 along with TGF-beta, represses AFP expression, and p53 is a tumor suppressor commonly deleted or at least dysfunctional in tumors/cancers.

ZBTB20 is a zinc finger credited with post-natal down-regulation of AFP. However, when functional p53 is absent, it upregulates AFP [9].

Did you know that ZBTB20 is required for the induction of NFKB1 [10] such as when SARS-CoV-2 infects foamy macrophages in vivo by ADE [11]which contributes to cytokine storm? AFP is significantly upregulated by SARS-CoV-2 infection at the protein and mRNA level in cell lines [12].

Referring back to Figure 2, AFP antagonists reverse and prevent immunosenescence. Immunosenescence causes age associated chronic diseases [6,7]. This means AFP antagonists like zinc, flavonoids, DHEA/7ketoDHEA, Vitamin D over 60 ng/ml, and now also ivermectin [13] are likely AFP antagonists which are predicted to reduce the risks of age-associated chronic illness including cancer and cardiovascular disease, etc..

There are now in addition to many reports on how ivermectin behaves as a potent antiviral, emerging evidence for its reversion of the malignant phenotype particularly by inducing apoptosis [14] and blocking metastasis [15].

So if you think the war on ivermectin is over, in fact, it is just getting STARTED.

We also know that the Warburg effect plays an important role in cancer, and possibly even aging, given that diets high in sugar not only fuel cancer cells, but, also, may prematurely accelerate senescence.

In terms of cancer and sugar:

The Warburg effect — Otto Warburg’s seminal observation that cancer cells preferentially ferment glucose into lactate even in oxygen-rich conditions — represents a metabolic vulnerability ripe as the perfect therapeutic target for cancer treatment. Yet, a century after its elucidation, oncology remains tethered to genetic paradigms, sidelining metabolic strategies in favor of cytotoxic and targeted interventions that work at best on about 15% of cancers, representing an abysmal “treatment” model. Early anecdotal findings of thousands upon thousands of patients show that administering a synergistic combination therapy of repurposed miracle drugs across a large variety of cancers is efficacious in about 80%+ of patients, representing the all-elusive until now ‘holy grail’ cancer cure. This willful neglect of the cure in plain sight, rooted in Rockefeller Eugenics, allopathic BigPharma, and industrial influences traceable to the early 20th century, has perpetuated a cancer “care” model that prioritizes profit over lives that is designed to relieve patients of the maximum amount of money en route to torturous iatrogenic outcomes, and/or being sent home to die. Source

In terms of the the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, we have the following (note the last bullet point, which specifically addresses the sugar component, and reduction of its consumption in general even without diagnosed disease [i.e. in healthy individuals] is highly advisable) :

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take full advantage of the ongoing WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code RE20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, March 30th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X

REFERENCES