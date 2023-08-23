An individual with a nih.gov email address just subscribed to this Substack. This is certainly not the first subscriber using a gov agency email.

I would like to take this opportunity to ask this person why they used their work email, and not a private one?

Was it to put me on notice that I am being monitored by this unconstitutional and captured agency?

Surely, this NIH employee appreciates the fact that this Substack considers Dr. Fauci one of the most successful serial murderers in world history, often referring to him as Dr. Mengele 2.0?

Surely, this NIH employee realizes that this Substack has a profound understanding of the true nature of their “vaccines,” and that they are slow kill bioweapons?

Surely, this NIH employee knows that this Substack holds the NIH, FDA, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, BigPharma, and their One World Government partners-in-crime like the UN, WHO, WEF, et al. responsible for the PSYOP-19 and soon-to-be PSYOP-23 Crimes Against Humanity?

Surely, this NIH employee is acutely aware that yours truly will in no way be intimidated by his subscription?

Or perhaps this NIH employee does in fact have a conscience, and is considering becoming a whistleblower?

Could this latest subscriber have been part of the the NIH team that recently released documents exposing public health officials using inaccurate information and misrepresenting medical research to advance their policy objective that masks prevent severe COVID-19 and virus transmission—despite opposing scientific evidence received from experts?

I kindly ask this person to respond in the comments, or via email as to exactly why they subscribed to this Substack using their nih.gov email.

Do NOT comply.

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