Questions for My Newest Subscriber with the National Institutes of Health (nih.gov) Email Address
National Institutes of Harm
An individual with a nih.gov email address just subscribed to this Substack. This is certainly not the first subscriber using a gov agency email.
I would like to take this opportunity to ask this person why they used their work email, and not a private one?
Was it to put me on notice that I am being monitored by this unconstitutional and captured agency?
Surely, this NIH employee appreciates the fact that this Substack considers Dr. Fauci one of the most successful serial murderers in world history, often referring to him as Dr. Mengele 2.0?
Surely, this NIH employee realizes that this Substack has a profound understanding of the true nature of their “vaccines,” and that they are slow kill bioweapons?
Surely, this NIH employee knows that this Substack holds the NIH, FDA, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, BigPharma, and their One World Government partners-in-crime like the UN, WHO, WEF, et al. responsible for the PSYOP-19 and soon-to-be PSYOP-23 Crimes Against Humanity?
Surely, this NIH employee is acutely aware that yours truly will in no way be intimidated by his subscription?
Or perhaps this NIH employee does in fact have a conscience, and is considering becoming a whistleblower?
Could this latest subscriber have been part of the the NIH team that recently released documents exposing public health officials using inaccurate information and misrepresenting medical research to advance their policy objective that masks prevent severe COVID-19 and virus transmission—despite opposing scientific evidence received from experts?
I kindly ask this person to respond in the comments, or via email as to exactly why they subscribed to this Substack using their nih.gov email.
Do NOT comply.
I have dozens of friends and neighbors who work (or have worked) for NIH. I live nearby. Here is what I will say about the qualities of these friends, from what I have observed:
- they are all highly intelligent, most with multiple or advanced degrees. Some of them are retired after lifelong careers at NIH. Others have been there for 5-10 years.
- they are all very nice, fun-loving people (not weirdos, though they might be nerds)
- they like their colleagues (friends with each other outside of work) and have professional respect for each other.
- they are all very compartmentalized in what they do, without fully realizing (not seeing the big picture), and since they themselves are experts and trust their expert colleagues, they tend to trust all "vetted" experts.
- my NIH friends all have well-intentioned motivations and would be horrified to think that what they do for a living causes harm to others. Cancer researchers are trying to find cures, geneticists are trying to find ways to help through gene therapy, etc. Procurement officers are trying to make sure they have state of the art equipment to be able to help solve public health problems. Security guards are helping to protect the wonderful people who work there. Etc. These are kind-hearted people who want to do good.
- they make good money on a government salary and feel that their salaries are well-deserved, and besides, this is a high-cost area to live in, right?
- all of them took the jabs, wore the masks and encouraged me to do so. When I told them the truth: "it is contraindicated for me; I might die, so I am unable to get one" they were sympathetic and did not shun me.
- they are all of a compliant type of nature (respect experts and authority and don't go outside of their lane). They would all take these jabs and wear the masks to protect others.
- they are in the same self-reinforcing bubble with each other, in and outside of work. The support and validation by the group is very important to them (personally and career-wise).
- they are friends with me because I have met them through social channels and even though I'm not a scientist, I like to talk science with them.
- that last bit is sorta interesting to me: I will share scientific studies with them on such things as the efficacy of masking, the "mysterious" increase in myocarditis, ivermectin and so forth, and they will share narrative-reinforcing studies back at me in response.
- As far as I am aware, I do not know any whistleblowers among them.
Way to be direct and to the point! Epic. I hope you get a response.