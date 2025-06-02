2nd Smartest Guy in the World

GenEarly
This should Raise Domestic USA Alarms !!! The democRat's Cia USSA/NATO NWO Coup Continues.

To be Concise ..... The Feral democRat Bureaucrazy is Conducting overt and covert Rebellion against President Trump and MAGA.

We also tend to Ignore that 45%+ of the Electorate voted Kamela for President DESPITE All the 4 Years of democRat's Diasters !!!

Conclusion: The 2.0 CW has begun, A sElection Coup occurred in 2020. False Flags Incoming for 2026, 2025 is 1775 & 2026=1776.

Irreconcilable Differences.

pandelis
trump warned crazy putin that bad things will happen to russian people.

this is not biden anymore ... it is trump!

china is paying attention to see if trump can stay the course and deliver for germany, UK, france and ukraine .... maga!!

