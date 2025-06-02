The CIA, MI6 and Mossad-backed madman puppet president of Ukraine gave the go-ahead for “Operation Spider Web” yesterday, attacking air bases deep inside Russia with swarms of drones that were deployed from trucks and sheds.

Turning point indeed.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) used first-person-view (FPV) drones to hit 41 Russian heavy ‘doomsday’ bombers at four airfields thousands of miles from Ukraine.

The map of the Ukraine drone attacks in Russia.Donald Pearsall / NY Post Design

TU-95 “Bear” nuclear bombers, TU-22 “Backfire” fast-attack bombers and A-50 “Mainstay” command-and-control jets were among the aircraft destroyed in the highly coordinated attacks.

Alleged screenshot from drone footage.

The drones were hidden in various sheds and other structures…

…and then loaded onto trucks that pulled up to the various military bases, with the truck roofs being remotely opened such that the drones could be flown out…

Because the NWO globopedo warmongers demand perpetual wars and scamdemics, this attack came just one day before the leaders of Ukraine and Russia were planning to meet in Istanbul as part of ongoing US-backed cease-fire talks.

And here is the deranged coke-whore thespian bragging about the attack, which is tilting the world toward a full-blown WW3 thermonuclear exchange:

A reminder from two months ago of just how close we were back then to reducing the planet into radioactive ash…

…and how much closer we are today to Midnight thanks to this latest insanity.

According to the Institute of the Study of War’s (ISW) recent analysis entitled, Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 31, 2025, Russian president Putin will be retaliating imminently:

The Kremlin is continuing efforts to prepare Russian society and the Russian defense industry base (DIB) for a protracted war with Ukraine and potential future war with NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 30 allowing the Russian government to revoke the rights of shareholders of defense industrial enterprises in the event that the enterprise fails to fulfill state defense orders during martial law.[4] The decree enables the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to appoint a management company to act as the sole executive body of the enterprise in order to fulfill contractual obligations to the Russian government. The decree applies to civilian aviation and shipbuilding companies, military development and production companies, and government subcontractors. Putin is likely setting legal conditions to allow the Russian government to commandeer elements of Russia's economy and DIB should the Kremlin introduce full martial law in order to transition the country to a full wartime footing. ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society and economy for a protracted war in Ukraine, indicating that Russia is not interested in engaging in good faith negotiations to reach a diplomatic settlement to its war in Ukraine.

The Hegelian Dialectics formula of problem, reaction, “solution” always seems to be the go-to of these sociopathic technocrats pulling the strings in the shadows, until they finally outdo themselves and blow the whole planet up, which they seem perfectly content on doing as they wrongly believe they can ride out the nuclear fallout in Dr. Strangelovian subterranean bunkers.

Of course, just like how Zelensky reneged in the last minute on the rare earth minerals deal with America a few months ago, so too did he “approve” this latest escalation without informing President Trump, which was a deliberate setback to any peace deals; to wit:

If anyone appreciates the true implications from this operation it is General Flynn, and who is really behind this utterly imbecilic nuclear war brinksmanship:

Just like there were “some signs” when the Nord Stream pipeline was blown up by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex criminals, so too we can be all but certain that the very same players were behind this latest PSYOP-WW3 attack.

And it’s not just the war agencies orchestrating these military assaults, but the various puppet leaders are also being ordered to provoke all out nuclear war; from this Substack’s article published almost to the day one year ago entitled, BREAKING: PSYOP-WW3 RISING: Dutch Defense Minister Joins Germany and France by Authorizing Ukrainian Strikes on Russia, yours truly concluded:

The only true emergencies today are the world governments themselves, and their installed puppet “leaders” as run by the One World Government hellbent on lording over the ashes of a genetically modified and nuked wasteland of a planet.

Cooler heads must prevail with no time to spare, and these various world “leaders” must be ousted withe extreme urgency given that they were all illegitimately installed a la “Biden,” followed by global mass arrests as the only guarantee that puts an end to this utter madness.

Do NOT comply.

