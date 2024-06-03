As the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” and “climate change” components of the Great Reset are no longer instilling sufficient amounts of fear and mental slavery, it appears that global thermonuclear war may very well turn out to be the followup global “emergency.”

Unlike a gain of function virus and associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” a world war would obviously have far more dire short and longterm consequence, but the sociopathic technocrats that are rapidly losing control would rather scorch the whole planet than cede a scintilla of power.

Armageddon is Closing in on us

by Paul Craig Roberts

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at the 32nd Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, Moscow, May 18, 2024

Lavrov’s speech indicates that after 20 years of rebuffs the Russian government is gradually realizing that their “Western partners” are in fact determined enemies. Sooner or later Lavrov and Putin will comprehend that arrayed against Russia is Satanic Evil that cannot be negotiated with.

Putin and Lavrov have tried to deal with evil diplomatically. Even after the entire West cold-shouldered the Russian government’s efforts during December 2021 and January 2022 to arrive at a mutual defense treaty, the Russian government still misunderstood its adversary and with the slow paced limited intervention in Ukraine carelessly conveyed to Washington the means to widen the conflict.

By all indications, the conflict is now wide open. If Putin fails to decisively win the war before Western Ukraine fills with NATO soldiers, Putin’s options will be surrender or nuclear war.

Meanwhile, Germany is also endorsing Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

German leader makes U-turn on key Ukraine policy – Politico

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz now supports Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia, despite his earlier concerns about escalation with Moscow, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, the German leader said that “if Ukraine is attacked, it can defend itself” under international law. He also said he had no legal objections to Macron, who argued that the West “should allow [Kiev] to neutralize military sites… from where… Ukraine is attacked.”

But if NATO subverted its agreements to not encroach into Ukraine, and if the CIA orchestrated a coup in 2014 in order to destabilize Russia, then Russia cannot defend itself.

Video: Hiding Behind Puppet Kiev, NATO Trying to Inflict Strategic Defeat on Russia

On May 24, the Ukrainian military launched drone strikes on the Voronezh-DM strategic over-the-horizon long-range radar in Armavir in the Krasnodar region. The radar antennas were reportedly damaged. This facility has nothing to do with the ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Over-the-horizon long-range radar stations of the Voronezh-type are part of the Missile Attack Warning System aimed to detect the launch of ballistic nuclear missiles. This is an element of Russian strategic security, space defense at great distances. It operates in a range of up to 6,000 km and up to 8,000 km in near space, simultaneously monitoring up to 500 different objects. The Voronezh-DM in Armavir partially controls the territory towards the Indian Ocean, Southern and Central Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, North Africa and the Middle East. On May 26, there was another attack on the Russian missile warning system that ended in failure. An unidentified drone crashed in the Orenburg region. The incident occurred near the city of Orsk, where another Voronezh-M type radar station is located nearby, it controls the sector from the Taklamakan desert to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It was also revealed that the target of the attack on Crimea on May 23 was the Center for Deep Space Communications, involved in the management of the GLONASS satellite system. The facility located near the city of Alushta was reportedly damaged by 4 US-made ATACMS missiles. Against this background, it is worth expecting attempts to disable another Russian Voronezh-M type radar station in the Leningrad region. In addition, by the end of 2024, the upgraded Voronezh-type radar station near Sevastopol should be put into operation. Despite attempts by some European leaders to hide their involvement in the escalation, such attacks are not an independent initiative of Kiev. They were launched by NATO military with NATO missiles, with the reconnaissance support of NATO aircraft. Kiev is but a puppet, fulfilling the orders of the Western warmongers who are eager to inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow. These strikes took place after the launch of Russia’s exercises with non-strategic nuclear weapons. NATO moved to a new level of escalation and responded with strikes against the Russian nuclear missile shield. Without timely detection and warning systems in Russia, an effective retaliatory nuclear strike against the United States and its satellites is impossible. Amid the failures on the frontlines in Ukraine, a defeated NATO is trying to overcome Moscow’s nuclear argument in order to ensure the possibility of a preemptive, disarming massive strike against Russia. These are not random strikes, but rather, a systematic attempt to weaken the Russian Missile Attack Warning System, which is putting the world on the brink of nuclear war.

But it is only the CIA, NATO and Ukraine that are being attacked according to the CIA, NATO, Ukraine and their Mockingbird MSM quislings.

An excellent explanation of exactly why America is guilty of fomenting the Ukrainian war, blowing up Nord Stream, and engineering the “pandemic” with their CCP partners-in-crime, because it is ALL related:

The Ukrainian people never wanted anything to do with NATO, nor did they ever want to cut ties with Russia given their favorable trade terms, and so the CIA moved in hard and fast.

The WEF puppet “penetrator” in France has also been ordered to saber rattle, and is also now escalating PSYOP-WW3; to wit:

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil France’s plan to send army trainers next Thursday when he hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Normandy along with other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day, according to people familiar with the matter. Macron’s proposal would entail French soldiers training Ukrainian personnel for tasks including demining operations or repairing and maintaining military equipment. It could end up involving dozens or hundreds of troops. The French president had opened the door to such a move in late February when he said sending western troops to Ukraine “could not be ruled out”, sparking a backlash from Germany and other Nato countries that rejected the idea as a risky escalation. Source.

Leave it to a prosecuted Ukrainian journalist to concisely frame this deadly warmongering scam and associated black ops money laundering coverup:

We are truly on the precipice of WW3, or would that be WW4 given that the “pandemic” and gene altering Modified mRNA poisoning of large swaths of the planet was anything but a peaceful globalist operation (to slowly depopulate the planet). Perhaps the slow kill bioweapons and developing world starvation is not rapid enough for their dystopian Agenda 21/2030 endgame.

The only true emergencies today are the world governments themselves, and their installed puppet “leaders” as run by the One World Government hellbent on lording over the ashes of a genetically modified and nuked wasteland of a planet.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline