As this Substack has been warning of late…

…the illegitimate “Biden” administration has been ordered to ramp up the global thermonuclear saber rattling con:

This is yet another wholly illegal act of war precisely because the captured and corrupt Congress never voted for this latest military action a la Obama’s nonstop criminal drone strikes on civilian innocents and “enemies” alike.

Because maybe, just maybe, PSYOP-DISEASE-X will not induce sufficient mass fear psychosis this next time around, and the election may just be too difficult to steal twice in a row; in which case the Uniparty working on behalf of the Intelligence Industrial Complex (the 4th and only branch of government that actually controls America) will destroy the nation and the rest of the planet rather than ever ceding even a scintilla of their control.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

