The following article is an important analysis of the ongoing Ukraine war peace talks between Trump and Putin…

…with Putin corroborating what Trump has been saying all along; namely, that the Ukrainian war would have never commenced under his presidency; to wit:

In other words, this Ukrainian coup d'état under Barack Hussein Obama’s watch which his CIA masters executed, then the activation of the full-blown proxy war off the stolen election’s installation of the dementia patient “Biden,” was always a long running plan to have war with Russia as cover for the eventual collapse of the untenable global debt supercycle, the unsustainable stock “markets,” and the insolvent and failing EU, with the depopulation of white Christian men on both sides being a perk to the NWO globopedo cabal running this entire operation.

Of course, the perennial bad guy boogeyman Putin, who was blamed by the Democrats and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, never had anything to do with the whole Russia Collusion hoax…

…which brings us to an analysis on exactly how Trump can achieve peace in Ukraine, and normalize relations with Russia:

by Sundance

Fox News host Bret Baier was given exclusive access to President Trump during the much-anticipated summit in Alaska.

Baier interviewed President Trump on Airforce One going to Anchorage and during the day’s events. In this interview, Baier asked President Trump what his expectations were going in. Trump noted it is not his place to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire on behalf of Ukraine; however, he is willing to be an intermediary in a focused effort to stop the conflict.

Stopping the killing is President Trump’s main priority and peace is the elusive prize. In the background, as previously noted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the administration accepts the conflict in Ukraine is essentially a proxy war between the former Biden administration officials, NATO warmongers, international banking interests and Russia.

In a moment of genuine sunlight upon the backstory, President Trump notes he told President Putin, “There’s no way we are going to make a deal” … “impossible” … “because I have wise guys who created a phony deal,” the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, “and until those things are settled up” a reset in the relationship with Russia is impossible. WATCH:

This framework essentially validates what a small group of deep weeds walkers, including myself, have suspected. From the perspective of Trump and his big picture objectives, the recent Russiagate releases and declassifications are not so much to get accountability upon the perpetrators, but rather to make the backstory so well known that a strategic reset with Russia is no longer impeded by manufactured domestic issues inside the USA.

The value in Russiagate declassification and information releases, is more about laying the groundwork for a reset – and stopping the political opposition therein. That’s the Big Picture value to President Trump.

That is quite a big and significantly magnanimous position to take by President Trump.

Hopefully, the MAGA base will eventually come around to this understanding, because right now they are intensely expecting criminal accountability. That’s not President Trump’s goal, he’s thinking much bigger and more consequential than holding the irrelevant gnats accountable.

Apparently, Hillary Clinton can see that. It’s such a big altruistic position her tribe appears genuinely stunned. Hopefully, the base of MAGA will also accept this strategic purpose.

To expose these various traitorous miscreants like Obama, the Clinton crime family, Clapper, Brennan et al. has never been a more pressing matter than now, and the Russiagate declassification is a critical first step in cleaning out the proverbial D.C. swamp.

Accountability is vital too, and mass arrests need to happen after long lasting peace is established in Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East: it can happen, and should happen once the criminal government parasites operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are properly dealt with.

Do NOT comply.

