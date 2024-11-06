Despite the Democrat’s best criminal efforts to steal this election, the tsunami of red voters completely overwhelmed the Intelligence Industrial Complex’s election thievery machine. No amount of late night ballot dumps, rigged electronic voting machine algorithms, or any of the other dirty cheating tools could have overridden the unrelenting will of We the People.

Only Grover Cleveland had previously won two nonconsecutive presidencies, but Trump is the only president in American history to ever be elected three times in a row. Yes, that’s right, Trump is the 45th, 46th, and now 47th POTUS.

(Edit: Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four presidential terms, a feat unmatched in U.S. history.)

Only those that believe in “climate change,” “Safe and Effective,” and that Trump is “Hitler” could ever believe that “Biden” somehow received 81 million votes by campaigning from his basement.

And yet we are once again being treated to the usual ol’ Leftist reality inversion tricks in plain sight, but these mind games are no longer working on the silent majority, nor are they even casting their spells on many of those that comprised what was traditionally the Democrat’s own voting base.

And Harris, an Indian woman who pretended to be black her entire filthy career as she relentlessly and shamelessly slept her way to the top, lost this election in no small part due to the demographics that she pandered to the most seeing right through her fake persona:

What looked like yet another 2 am 2020 steal…

…ended up being far too little too late. Because just a mere hour or so later at 3 am it turned out to be utterly unstealable:

Just like the murderous sore loser before her, the prostitute politrix puppet was nowhere to be seen last night:

Even the Amish, who essentially live in an early 18th century bubble, came out in droves by horse and buggy and on foot to support Orange Man Bad:

And yes, the Amish are the ultimate control group for all of the poisonous vaccines, not just limited to the C19 slow kill bioweapons. But we digress.

The polls did their damndest to rig it for the radical Marxist party leading up to the election…

…so very “tight,” such that Trump won by monstrous landslide for both the Electoral Vote and the Popular Vote, irrespective of the gross manipulations and the fake reporting.

Now that Trump is in, his enemies will work even harder to assassinate him while concurrently engineering various false flag ops to tip American into civil war. They will fail with these best laid plans as well.

This time around if there is no justice in retribution, if there are no mass arrests for the innumerable crimes that the illegitimate Federal government and their various partners-in-crime committed during the “Biden” regime, then America will still eventually be lost forever; in other words, we can’t have Trump going back on his word like he did when he warned Hillary Clinton that if he were president, “you’d be in jail.”

Now is the time to hold all of the criminals accountable:

And we must not let Trump off the hook either:

The only way we can have justice is if Trump admits the true nature of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and the associated “my beautiful vaccines” global democide project.

This would be a good start:

And then we close most of the Three-Letter Agencies such as the CIA, FBI, ATF, FDA,NIH, DOD, DOE, etc. & etc. & etc. along with the private central bank that is neither Federal nor has any reserves that is guilty for counterfeiting and laying waste to the purchasing power of the dollar while levying stealth taxes via inflation on the American people; this central planning institution must be audited (by Judy Shelton) and shut down for good.

The IRS must also be closed ASAP, with no American ever having to pay a single cent in “income” taxes to a private agency that is unconstitutionally stealing the fruits of everyone’s labors while pilfering private property and decimating generational wealth.

All political prisoners must be released at once:

There are just so many gov criminal apparatchiks that must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law at once:

Here’s hoping against hope that Trump has learned his lessons and delivers this second time around:

Let’s also hope against hope that the guy who thinks “climate change” is real and has a history of being a gun grabber truly wakes up and focuses on MAHA and the various criminals like Dr. Fauci who require immediate prosecution:

Cry, scream, and go even more crazed in TDS, but the reality of the situation is now as this:

Not exactly merely satire:

This is not satire either:

Because the reality of the situation was unimaginably grave:

A guarded and cautious congratulations to Donald J. Trump is in order; the man who over a lifetime has truly mastered the art of the comeback:

But celebrations are not quite yet in order, so please stay ultra vigilant and be on especially high alert, because while the trash was in a way taken out last night…

…these demented puppets are still in power for many more weeks ahead, and could easily kick off civil unrest, a financial collapse, internet and power outages, another scamdemic, and even WW3.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

