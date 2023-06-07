Since last year this Substack had been warning about PSYOP-UFO.

When All Else Fails: PSYOP-UFO 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · August 25, 2022 Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun on several occasions admitted "we had help" from extraterrestrials. At the end of his life he also warned that a fake alien invasion hoax will at some point be used by governments as a psyop in a bid to further control their populations. Read full story

And now as the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” has for all intents and purposes died out, with DEATHVAX™ uptake thankfully plummeting, we are being conditioned for yet another Mass Induced Fear project in PSYOP-UFO:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk is still blocking Twitter links in Substack, so please click the image to watch the interview.

This “whistleblower” has not shown any proof due to “national security reasons.”

The next phase of PSYOP-UFO will turn up the fear screws.

If only the “alien invasion” started and ended in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C….

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX