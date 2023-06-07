2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Ken Gremillion's avatar
Ken Gremillion
Jun 7, 2023

Alien invasion of Earth, seriously? Of all the gin joints and Planets in the Galaxy, you think they’d choose this one?

The Invasion that’s going to kill us all is the billionaire invasion... unscrupulous and lowly tradesmen have razed and overrun the world, and they aren’t done yet. No one has the balls to eliminate this threat so they will eventually kill most of us with pharmaceuticals and war under the false illusion that the planet would be better off. Their argument is that they are qualified to be wards of the planet because they have stolen, killed, and cheated their way to the top of the food chain and now have the more bananas than the other monkeys on the planet of the apes.

Alien visitors would be a welcome sight.

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Rat
Jun 7, 2023

What's the current over/under on how soon they will start to persecute «UFO deniers»?

Asking for my emotional support human...

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