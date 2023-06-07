If the upcoming PSYOP-23 “pandemic” and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE do not induce sufficient mass induced fear and compliance, then there is always PSYOP-UFO: And now The Telegraph has been tapped on its proverbial shoulder to resume pushing the PSYOP-UFO fear-mongering with their latest
Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun on several occasions admitted "we had help" from extraterrestrials. At the end of his life he also warned that a fake alien invasion hoax will at some point be used by governments as a psyop in a bid to further control their populations.
And now as the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” has for all intents and purposes died out, with DEATHVAX™ uptake thankfully plummeting, we are being conditioned for yet another Mass Induced Fear project in PSYOP-UFO:
This “whistleblower” has not shown any proof due to “national security reasons.”
The next phase of PSYOP-UFO will turn up the fear screws.
If only the “alien invasion” started and ended in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C….
Alien invasion of Earth, seriously? Of all the gin joints and Planets in the Galaxy, you think they’d choose this one?
The Invasion that’s going to kill us all is the billionaire invasion... unscrupulous and lowly tradesmen have razed and overrun the world, and they aren’t done yet. No one has the balls to eliminate this threat so they will eventually kill most of us with pharmaceuticals and war under the false illusion that the planet would be better off. Their argument is that they are qualified to be wards of the planet because they have stolen, killed, and cheated their way to the top of the food chain and now have the more bananas than the other monkeys on the planet of the apes.
Alien visitors would be a welcome sight.
What's the current over/under on how soon they will start to persecute «UFO deniers»?
Asking for my emotional support human...