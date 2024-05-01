The anything but organic protests currently metastasizing across American college campuses is yet another example of the Ideological State Apparatus deploying ever more of their Hegelian Dialectic psyops across the most self-entitled, impressionable, and brainwashed demographic; namely, the useful idiot student.

From PSYOP-19 to PSYOP-UKRAINE-WAR to PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE to the latest PSYOP-PRO-PALESTINE-STUDENT-PROTESTS, the genetically modified college “scholar” is one of the most reliable sources of moronic destabilization.

Combine the surge of illegal invaders, the imploding welfare scam, the worsening political crisis, the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” poisoning of society at large, the Ponzi financial system and untenable debt supercycle, and what we are witnessing is the horror-show Cloward-Piven Strategy endgame on roids en route to the global Great Reset dystopia.

And of course, to further destroy American (from within), the “Biden” administration will now be importing ever more illegal invaders, with the latest surge comprised of ultra radicalized “refugees” from the war torn (read: violent) Middle East region:

And is this latest conflict and associated George Floyd-esque protests not itself a continuation of ‘The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives’ Hegelian Dialectic?

Getting back to the weaponized, low informational, ugly useful idiot protestors, this is perhaps the best explanation of who these people really are:

The majority of these college students are here on a government loan. They are studying something unbelievably stupid. These are 10,000 people with nowhere else to be. The average person at these protests is the kid that's isn't cool or good looking enough to be invited to a house party.

These students are literally being primed for a lifetime of debt-servitude to the State and their partners-in-crime like BlackRock and the Intelligence Industrial Complex; these people will be the early adopters of the AI-based X Everything App social credit score system which will grant them Universal Basic Income (UBI) and discharged college debt in the form of CBDC payments, but only if they obey the Statist mandates like being current on all “vaccinations,” complying with their carbon footprint allocations, abiding by the latest groupthink psyop, remaining in their 15 Minute City zones, etc. & etc. At which point in the near future, protesting the latest psyop will certainly earn one some bonus CBDC credits.

MUST SEE:

Thomas Jefferson once said, “Freedom is lost gradually from an uninterested, uninformed, and uninvolved people.”

Today we can amend his quote to the following:

Freedom is lost gradually from an uninterested, uninformed, uninvolved, and brainwashed people that allow themselves to be swayed by the latest State-supplied psyop:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline