2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Conway Judge's avatar
Conway Judge
May 13, 2023

What...

No way,

Setting traps and using digital fingerprints to persecute and misdirect the public.

Good cop, bad cop

Friend and foe

Double agents

That almost sounds

Strategic.

Surely they wouldn't do the logical thing and do the logical thing.

That just sounds crazy.

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aux is playing's avatar
aux is playing
May 13, 2023

"If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn't be afraid."

That depends on whether "your" illegitimate Federal/state/local government, its unconstitutional agencies, the Big-Tech shopfront to the military-inudstrial complex, and the trans-global corporocrat oiler-banker asset-stripping baronies who own them all have the same opinion about whether you have nothing to hide.

Call me cagey, call me world-weary, but I just can't imagine that ever being the case.

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