Twitter/X slots perfectly into the technocratic Great Reset dystopia. What you Tweet, like and ReTweet is already being amassed in a kind of psychological profile that will be integrated in the more advanced social credit score X everything app.

Musk's Twitter is nothing more than the continuation of today's Hundred Flowers Campaign 百花齐放 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · October 30, 2022 This substack has in recent days exposed the fraud that is Elon PSYOP-MUSK: Twitter is now a private company that will continue to algorithmically compile social credit score profiles of every user a la the CCP’s Hundred Flowers Campaign 百花齐放. The second article above cited a video clip where PSYOP-MUSK was admitting that he is building a superior CCP sp… Read full story

Klaus Schwab in a recent interview used the same fraudulent logic that was espoused when justifying the “Patriot” Act; namely, the illegitimate Federal government could via its unconstitutional agencies spy on any American because “national security.”

In the below clip the WEF founder (i.e. the Rockefeller and CIA asset Henry Kissinger recruited Schwab out of Harvard) takes the “Patriot” Act’s excuse to strip all privacy and freedoms away from Americans on a global scale:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Musk is still blocking Tweets in Substack, so please click the link to watch this globalist sociopath’s latest admission.

You will own nothing and be happy and have less than zero privacy.

Or how “total transparency” is total tyranny of the genetically modified and perpetually tracked posthuman slave.

Do NOT comply.

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