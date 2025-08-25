Before the central planners at the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank perverted the business cycle (which historically spans 7 to 8 years) with their Quantitive Easing (QE) thievery, and before they printed trillions upon trillions of dollars out of thin air under the cover of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, it was responsible for architecting all of the previous boom and bust cycles that they were installed to allegedly prevent…

…and so it has now been 17 years since the Great Financial Crisis, or 9 to 10 years overdue on a normal business cycle, and the Fed is now gearing up to finally lower rates next month…

As this Substack has been warning for many years now, it is only a matter of time before a global financial crisis develops that will make 2008 look like a pleasant outing in Disneyland; when that is, no one knows.

No matter which metric is used, we can clearly see that valuations are in nosebleed territory:

Of course, this current bubble can keep on keeping on, because…AI…

…except Deep State players like Warren Buffet are now sitting mostly in cash, and insiders are busily dumping their stocks:

For context, all of these insider sales still only represent a small percentage of their total stock holdings.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is getting battered today, and one of the most evil corporations on the planet is suddenly dumping their holdings of this ancient blockchain:

China has been dumping US treasuries, as has Saudi Arabia:

Please do not consider gold and silver, which as barbaric relics with a 5,000+ year history are anything but real money:

And all that is left for the politburo fiat counterfeiters at the Fed to do is dump treasuries in order to execute yet another pre-engineered stock “market” collapse:

With no reserve currency lasting forever:

No one truly knows what will happen next with these “markets,” but the eventual PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH will be the most epic destruction of wealth in human history.

Of course, the Fed will be there once again to socialize the bankster losses while privatizing Wall Street profits.

Unless the Fed and the IRS are finally ended, which is long overdue:

Do NOT comply.

