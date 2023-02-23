The same cabal that invented the laughable term “fossil fuels” for their fraudulent “peak oil” narrative in order to extract ever more profits for their energy companies through false scarcity, are now escalating their “climate change” con to impose their electric vehicle (EV) takeover.

Like all things “climate change,” the EV push is total reality inversion that takes the whole green movement to the next level by not just attempting to severely limit the global economic driving force of abiotic fuels, but by also forcing a far more expensive technology with far greater CO2 footprint (net positive) and far greater pollution footprint (net negative) that relies exclusively on an easily manipulated and increasingly super-fragile power grid. And the ultimate endgame for EVs is far more nefarious: this mode of transport will port directly into the social credit score system; imagine the EV without steering wheel or pedals taking you not to your intended 15 Minute City destination, but, rather, to the reeducation camp as a function of you falling short of the social credit score threshold (e.g. thoughtcrime, skipping latest GMH booster dose, etc.) as defined by the central planning technocommunist elite.

All of these agendas, narratives, psyops, and mass induced fear narratives are as transparently absurd as they are anti-real-science. And yet, too many still fall for these painfully obvious scams.

One of the most prominent assets of the One World Government is the NAZI collaborator and insider trader George Soros. Here he is doing his utmost to reference PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE:

The very same Soros that that along with his partners in crime the CIA, DoD, CFR, BIS, IMF, WEF, WHO, Rockefeller’s Trilateral Group, Intelligence-Military-Medical-Congressional Industrial Complex, UN, et al. were responsible for the Ukrainian coup in 2014 as well as today’s critical PSYOP-WW3:

Which brings us in a kind of circumbendibus back to the “climate change” nonsense:

The above chart from the Central England temperature record (HadCET) contains the longest continuously measured thermometer-based regional temperature dataset in the world, going back more than 350 years. 55 years ago the founders of the Club of Rome were privy to this data, which at the time was more than 295 years of temperature records; in other words, the One World Government knew exactly what they were perpetrating all along.

This record began in 1659, in the depths of the Little Ice Age (1250 – 1800) which was marked by some of the coldest temperatures in nearly 8,000 years. The period of the late 17th century and early 18th century was a horrifically cold period known as the Maunder Minimum. Thankfully, the current warming trend we are in began in the year 1695. The next 40 years had more than twice the rate of warming as we experienced in the 20th century. The first half of this 300-plus year warming had about the same amount of temperature rise as the latter half and was entirely naturally driven. The natural forces driving temperature changes for the first 200 years of this temperature history did not cease functioning in the 20th century.

Therefore, CO2 was never and could never be a knob for “climate change” or weather. CO2 is the gas of life that is essential for all life. At the current 421ppm there is simply too little CO2 in the atmosphere. Under around 150ppm all life ceases to exist.

Today, a sucker is born every millisecond, but, thankfully, a sucker now also wakes up every few milliseconds, with the awakening rate accelerating.

And yet there are many suckers that still believe that oil derives from dead dinosaur juice, like this One World Government mini-puppet climate cultist:

And then there is the mega-puppet sociopath that was instrumental in money laundering his handlers’ profits to fund PSYOP-19 and the associated DEATHVAX™ yet again attempting to rationalize and pay his way out of yet another blatant narrative contradiction that he was yet again caught in:

Funny how only after the damage has been done and the windfall profits made that both Gates and Fauci have admitted that the mRNA poison injections never did a thing for the C-19 virus (that they created). Similarly, when the GMH “vaccine” survivors are all safely and effectively locked away in their 15 Minute Cities which will ultimately be 0 Minute Cities all of the usual players will conveniently reference the above modern warming chart with around 7 more years of data (Agenda 2030) and finally admit that CO2 was never the problem. By then the “climate change” damage will be done and even more windfall profits made, with the ultimate endgame admission being that YOU were always the problem. To them.

Decarbonization is nothing more than code for depopulation of all carbon based lifeforms — it is as if they are deliberately attempting to terraform the planet for some other entity…

Time to wake up, or die.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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