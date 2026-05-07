2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
3h

Welcome to round 3 of sifting through the low IQ people...

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James Wilmot's avatar
James Wilmot
3h

PURE EVIL NEVER SLEEPS. WAKE UP FFS. BEFORE THEY MURDER US ALL.

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