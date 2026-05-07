Another day, another opportunity for the NWO globopedo Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their BigPharma partners-in-crime to manufacture a PSYOP-19 followup scamdemic, with their latest gain-of-function fear-mongering being the release of a rare and fatal RNA virus known as hantavirus.

A recent hantavirus outbreak on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius in the Atlantic Ocean has claimed the lives of three passengers, with nearly 150 people currently stranded aboard the vessel.

According to the United Nation’s World Health Organization (WHO) these hantavirus casualties were the result of human-to-human transmission, which is exceedingly unlikely, but that is the official story for now; to wit:

“We do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that’s happening among the really close contacts [on board],” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the WHO, said at a press conference Tuesday. “The husband and wife, people who’ve shared cabins, etc. So, again, our assumption is that has happened.”

And the most appropriate X response to this WHO post:

Did you know that the World Health Organization has been PLANNING PANDEMICS and that they have the ‘vaccines’ MADE…years in advance?



Below: WHO Virologist states that they’re going to implement the ‘Decade of Pandemics’



“This has been our plan for quite some time” Source

Of course, the C19 gain-of-function release was touted as zoonotic too.

The Bill Gates installed eugenics puppet running the WHO just so happens to be a radical communist genocidal maniac…

…but we digress.

Unsurprisingly, the latest series of gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” have already been developed:

VACCINE CARTEL AND US ARMY ARE DEVELOPING 13 HANTAVIRUS VACCINES & GENE THERAPIES



6 DNA "vaccines" (US Army)

3 mRNA "vaccines" (Moderna, China, Canada)

2 viral vector "vaccines" (UK, Canada)

1 inactivated (licensed in Korea)

1 protein subunit



I will NOT be taking any of them Source

Yet again, these depopulation injections are gene altering poisons that do nothing to prevent transmission nor attenuate symptoms, and will just like their C19 predecessor jabs induce a broad range of severe adverse events:

The only reason these deadly “vaccines” and associated pandemics continue to be foisted on humanity:

The ‘Pandemics’ keep happening because the Pandemics Planners weren’t thrown in prison from the last time… Source

Once again truly safe and effective (i.e. the exact opposite of “Trust the $cience” and “$afe and Effective”) compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine will stop any of these latest viral outbreaks dead in their tracks:

If the cruise ship operating companies had stocked up on Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, then these deaths could have been easily avoided, but then the MSM Mockingbird news cycle would not instill much fear, nor could a followup scamdemic be as easily deployed.

The following may very well be the most effective means of protecting oneself against gain-of-function viral releases like hantavirus, shedding, the plethora of VAIDS adverse events, seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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