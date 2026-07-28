2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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djean111's avatar
djean111
11h

The thing is, and what Massie is up against, is that the whole thing was, and is, bipartisan. Both parties pushed the mRNA and every other dreadful thing, just taking political potshots at each other once in a while. Remember how seamlessly the dems slid from "don't take Trump's shot" to "you better take Biden's shot"? Biden put together a Covid "task force" the summer before the election. To further complicate things, who would believe anything at all that Fauci said or wrote? Seems to me like people are seizing on his written words and forgetting that he lives and breathes misdirection and lies, they just like the parts that suit their purposes. Another clown show.

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
11h

Thank you again 2SGitW! Your work continues to be some of the Most Important on Substack..! without question! God Bless You!

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