Ahead of what will surely be Dr. Fauci’s perjurious testimony tomorrow at Senator Rand Paul’s committee hearing, Congressman Thomas Massie has unleashed on the hypocrisies of both Trump and JD Vance as it pertains to the grossly unsafe and ineffective gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that are somehow still being profligately funded and pushed on all Americans.

Congressman Massie is the only true MAGA Republican that dares vote against this bioterror insanity.

In Mister Operation Warp Speed (OWS) aka President Trump’s defense, he probably did not appreciate what was really being done at Wuhan Institute of Virology until the deliberate release of this gain-of-function (GOF) scamdemic was foisted on humanity, and stopped the funding shortly thereafter.

But Congressman Massie is correct in stating that President OWS will more than likely suffer severe cognitive dissonance if he were with rigorous honesty to meditate on his role in this ongoing greater NWO globopedo Great Depopulation program.

Congressman Massie slammed JD Vance discussing his DEATHVAX™ adverse events, and rightly so:

So why isn’t he speaking out now that Trump’s CDC just gave another billion dollars to Pfizer for more COVID jabs. JD Vance told Joe Rogan the COVID vaccine made him sicker than he’s been in 15 years: worse than catching COVID five separate times. Source

Or maybe JD Vance has been lying about catching COVID multiple times and taking this PSYOP-19 “vaccine?”

And speaking of “vaccine” adverse events, it seems like the not so good doctor also may have suffered from his poison jab himself:

🚨 RFK JR: “[Fauci] got vaccinated at a very, very public press conference … and then five months later, he had a pulmonary infarction — which is one of the adverse events NIH, CDC and FDA said are expected from the vaccine. He never told anybody.” Source

With Dr. Fauci & Co. on behalf of their transhumanist handlers preventing early treatment so that they could peddle their EUA gene therapies as they quite literally destroyed the entire world:

Every step was designed to inflict maximum harm:

Splicing HIV into a coronavirus.

Blocking access to hcq and ivm.

Removing NAC from the shelves.

No early treatment.

Respirators that kill 90% of patients.

Seeding nursing homes with Covid+ patients.

Blanket DNR orders for the disabled.

"15 days to flatten the curve" that slowed the rate of natural immunity.

Closing schools for two years.

Masks that reduce oxygen.

Shutting down gyms.

Keeping liquor stores open.

Closing hiking trails and parks thus preventing people from getting vitamin D.

Remdesivir and Paxlovid that are expensive, useless, and deadly.

The most toxic and deadly vaccines in history on a new platform that will never work.

Billions of dollars spent on propaganda to convince people to accept every step of this nefarious plan.

Firings, censorship, and blacklisting of critical thinkers.



Covid is a world war, launched by the ruling class, against humanity. Source

In order to pull off this bioterror world war Dr. Fauci had to intentionally get everything wrong:

It was always exclusively based on egregious lies:

I keep seeing claims that Fauci may be a narcissistic buffoon who got everything wrong. There may be some truth to that. But don’t let it obscure the fact that he’s also a pathological liar. Here he is pretending not to know the authors of Proximal Origin. Source

Which is why America suffered far worse than any other nation, precisely because of the proximity of Dr. Fauci and his Intelligence-Industrial Complex controllers:

RFK Jr. says America under Fauci’s leadership suffered TEN TIMES the COVID deaths per million compared to African countries that barely locked down and never forced vaccine mandates.



"We had in our country because of Dr. Fauci's leadership... the HIGHEST mortality rate from COVID of any country in the world. So we literally did worse than any nation in the world."



"We had a death rate in our country of 3,000 per million population."



"All the countries in Africa averaged about 350 deaths [per million]. So one-tenth of what we had in this country."



"There were nations like Nigeria and Haiti that had 14 deaths per million population. So 1/200th [the death rate] of what we had." Source

And turning the screws on the American tax slaves paying for their own demises (e.g. “free” VAIDS-inducing “vaccines,” lockdowns, MK-Ultra masking, 6’ social distancing, “vaccine” passports, economic devastation, and so on and so forth) with devious social engineering and general mass formation psychosis brainwashing always par for the course:

FAUCI CAUGHT ON TAPE: "When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological BS and they get VACCINATED."



"You want to come to this college, buddy? You're going to get VACCINATED."



"Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook are going to say, you want to work for us? You get VACCINATED."



These are the words of a deranged PSYCHOPATH. Source

And these eugenicists are obsessed with pregnant women and children, knowing full well that their C-19 “vaccines” would genetically alter unborn babies, and thus poison all future generations:

All while this sociopathic malignant narcissist ceaselessly celebrated himself:

And Fauci’s MSM Mockingbird partners-in-crime are still running cover on his behalf:

There should be many instances of devastating fireworks at tomorrow’s testimony as Dr. Fauci will do his damndest to deflect from the fact that he is one of the most prolific serial killers in world history:

Except that Dr. Fauci makes all of the other serial killers look like utter lightweights…

Do NOT comply.

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