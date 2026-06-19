2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
2h

There's a solution...Trump issues an EO halting all aid to Israel, military or otherwise...But it would definitely put Trump's life in danger...look what happened to Kennedy for threatening to stop Israel's nuclear program.....

Reply
Share
1 reply
EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
2h

Seen this? https://x.com/clashreport/status/2067189595356152229?s=20

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture