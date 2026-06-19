It appears that the MOU that Trump and Iran have been attempting to consummate…

…is now being actively undermined by Israeli Prime Minister and war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

But before we get to the latest unfortunate news, here is the poll result from yesterday’s article:

And now let us get to the grim Middle East news cycle du jour:

Representative Massie was responding to Netanyahu’s depraved X post:

As I instructed - the IDF struck powerfully 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Source

Vice President JD Vance is none too pleased, and rightfully so:

🚨 US ALERTS ISRAEL AFTER BREAKING THE CEASEFIRE:



JD Vance warns Netanyahu: « Don’t play games with us, you’re risking losing everything. Trump is your last ally, the entire world already hates you. » Source

Viciously attacking everyone while claiming to be victims only works for so long, until it starts to generate severe blowback:

🇺🇸🇮🇱 JD Vance:



“If everything is Jew hatred, then nothing is Jew hatred.



I actually think Jew hatred is very bad. Which is why we should be very careful calling everything that.



Kind of how progressives for years called everything racist.”



Writer: Oli

https://x.com/clashreport/status/2068021211968279000/video/1 Source

Here is an example of the latest horrors being perpetrated:

They are LASHING OUT on Lebanon 🇱🇧

This is HORRIFIC Source

As per yesterday’s article warning of false flags:

The genocidal maniacs were telegraphing their intentions all along:

JUST IN: ISRAEL’S BEN GVIR:



“For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!



With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration.



I told the Prime Minister, even in our private meetings: For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep.



Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror.” Source

Consequently, now the Strait of Hormuz is yet again closed:

It appears that no matter the outcome, Israel will forever be banned by Iran:

🚨 BREAKING



​Iran has announced that even if the war ends, Israeli ships will not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Source

The MOU “peace deal” is severely compromised:

The war criminal is as usual vehemently defiant:

Benjamin Netanyahu is now holding the world hostage and openly admits he will not comply with any peace deal, instead moving forward with his Greater Israel agenda.



Netanyahu says he wants to control all of Gaza and will continue the war in Lebanon.



"We do not leave as long as Israel’s security arrangements are not in place."



It's time for Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested. Source

President Trump, anxious to put an end to this disastrous foreign entanglement proxy war…

…has tasked his VP with sending a clear message to Israel:

VANCE: “We were right on the cusp of a major breakthrough… and then there’s a big explosion in a civilian area in Beirut, killing people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah.



That’s not acceptable.” Source

Also dropping truth bombs to bolster the newfound peace position:

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷JD Vance on Iran and Israel:



“Do I think there are people within Israeli society who would like to turn Iran into Libya, basically a failed state with 90 million people? Probably.”



Why are they telling the truth all of a sudden? Source

And because President Trump is now fully committed to peace (and attempting to right his sinking poll numbers)…

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump makes CRYSTAL CLEAR he expects Lebanon, Hezbollah, AND Israel to abide by a complete ceasefire



“The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold.”



“We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.” Source

…his life is in great jeopardy now:

🇺🇸 The moment Trump refuses to back Israel, Washington lights up and the threats begin.



The instant Trump signals he won’t keep propping up Israel, U.S. Army Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor says the entire machine in Washington roars to life and the threats start flowing.



“I am genuinely concerned about the president’s safety more than I ever have been before.”



His point is blunt.



If Trump holds his ground, Macgregor warns the people who wanted this war aren’t going to let it go without a fight.

@DougAMacgregor

If President Trump is not swayed or blackmailed or conned by Netanyahu & Co., and continues to go through with the MOU deal, then the chances for another assassination attempt are all but guaranteed.

Unsurprisingly, high-level Israel First AIPAC assets have instantly turned on Trump for daring to want an end to this misguided and unconstitutional proxy war:

A sober take on the real options:

President Trump is in grave danger.

Do NOT comply.

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