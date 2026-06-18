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/\/€u Th@/_/ght's avatar
/\/€u Th@/_/ght
2h

The US surrendered.

Think Ben Gurion Canal.

-this would siphon dollar$ from Egypt’s Suez Canal

-oil needs to flow westward and northward

-IsRaHell will get a cut of the Suez Canal profits

-U$ taxpayers most likely paying for it

Strait of Hormuz.

-Iran, perhaps with Oman will setup a toll system

-both will collect $$$

-this puts pressure on China and eastern nations

-yes, Russia too

-will Iran setup an oil distribution port on the Caspian Sea?

-more oil flow shores-up U$ dollar

-this is Trump’s true desperation

It ain’t over until the fAt Babushka sings.

-Lebanon is key

-what will IsRaHell do?

-will gog/magog name its nuke Babushka?

1 Thessalonians 5:3

“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
3h

Trump is a Lousy CEO. Always has been. Great promoter but sucks as CEO. He promotes his way in and around and through things with his Reality Distortion Vortex. But even Trump knows now his goose is cooked and now it is about Trump Clan Survival.

The Problem since 2000 is Republicans suck at the same thing. Low IQ Bush II was led astray by the exact same Jewish/Zionist/Globalist/Intel Axis that snared Trump. I would love to be wrong here, but Trump was never playing 24D Chess, bad checkers maybe.

He could have been the GOAT but starting in 2025 shutting down DOGE and the horrible One Big Beautiful (BS) Bill, GOAT and MAGA was not going to happen.

That look on Rubio's face is his political future going down the shitter. That is why Vance is distancing himself from this Calamity. Trump should Fire Lutnick Wikoff Kushner Huckabee, remove Paula White Cain who obviously is a horrible influence on Trump's Christian Leanings.

The Good News, Trump may finally be part of the "Woke Reich" which is really the Smart Right, that $300B is a relatively small price to pay to avoid another Iraq Abyss, that Trump is possibly, maybe, smart enough to cut our losses and get out NOW by any means necessary.

Now Cue the False Flags to derail this and any deal.

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