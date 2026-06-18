The unsustainable and globally destabilizing proxy war in Iran may finally be coming to an end, with Trump desperate to sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU) deal in order to open the Straight of Hormuz before oil prices go parabolic.

The 14-Point US-Iran Draft Deal should officially be signed by both nations as early as today, with Trump having admitted yesterday in a presser that energy stockpiles will, “run out in about four weeks.”

*Trump Says `We Run Out of Reserves in About Four Weeks'



we know, but maybe not the smartest thing to admit Source

Trump also warned that if the MOU is not consummated immediately, then there will be a global depression as a result of this war, which is why he is attempting to expedite this agreement ahead of schedule:

Just how foolishly dire was this latest foreign entanglement?

Trump says the obvious part out loud, “Stupid people want to have a worldwide depression.”

We will get to these “stupid people” shortly, but suffice to say that these parasites are anything but stupid in their malevolent grifting.

Trump admits he buckled to the pressure of a global economic collapse



This is another way saying Iran has all the leverage —and will going forward Source

Additional color on just how badly this war was going:

🇺🇸 President Trump said the Iran agreement helped avert a global energy crisis: 🔶 “We run out of reserves in about four weeks.” 🔶 “We would really run out, and there’ll be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it.”



Trump said that without a deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the world was headed toward an “economic catastrophe” and severe oil shortages. Source

The 14-Point deal in its entirety, confirming full US capitulation to Iranian demands, with Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf calling this final MOU, "America's failure:"

🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING!!!! The White House has released the full text of 14-point MoU



The points summarised are as follows:



1. The U.S. and Iran, and their allies in the current war, by signing this MoU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.



2. The U.S. and Iran will respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.



3. The U.S. and Iran commit to achieving a final deal in a maximum of 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.



4. The U.S. will immediately begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic will be in proportion to the number of pre-war traffic being restored by Iran. The U.S. further undertakes to remove its military forces from the proximity of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.



5. Iran will make arrangements for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and demining, within 30 days. Iran will conduct a dialogue with Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.



6. The U.S. undertakes with its regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran, as part of the final deal after 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions will be granted.



7. The U.S. will terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the UNSC resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed-upon schedule as part of the final deal.



8. Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The U.S. and Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched materials, pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven, with at a minimum a downblending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to Iran’s nuclear needs.



9. Pending the final deal, the U.S. and Iran agree to maintain the status quo. Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the U.S. will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.



10. The U.S. undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MoU, waivers will be issued for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.



11. The U.S. undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MoU. The U.S. and Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations.



12. A monitoring mechanism will be established to supervise the implementation of this MoU and the subsequent deal.



13. After signing this MoU and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the U.S. and Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal.



14. The final deal will be endorsed by a UNSC Resolution. Source

This deal awards Iran $300 billion in private investment, with other monies more than likely coming from the American tax slaves…

♦️ Reuters: The proposed U.S.-Iran agreement includes a $300 billion private investment fund aimed at driving investment into Iran, with more than half the financing reportedly already committed, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.



🔷 The fund, known as the Reconstruction and Development Fund, would not use U.S. government money and would only become operational if a final agreement is reached after a 60-day negotiating period.

🔷 The FT said the funds would not come from governments but from companies. Reuters reported that companies from the U.S., Gulf states, Asia, South America and Africa have committed financing for projects in energy, manufacturing, transport and logistics.



🔷 The Financial Times separately reported that officials and people briefed on the talks described strong interest from companies in Europe, South Korea, Japan and the United States if sanctions are lifted.



The fund is separate from negotiations over sanctions relief and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, Reuters said. Iran had initially sought $400 billion in compensation for war damage, but the proposed investment fund emerged as an alternative mechanism. Source

But it gets worse, because the whole mendacious premise of this war was that Iran was on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons for the last three decades, which, by the way, it already had years ago, yet it not only gets to maintain its ballistic missile program that will now be that much better capitalized courtesy of the aforementioned $300 billion “investment…”

🚨 TRUMP SAYS IRAN SHOULD HAVE MISSILES



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Watch all the MAGA grifter frauds and sheep change their whole life philosophy overnight. Truly pathetic. Source

…but the irony of ironies being that Iran’s nuclear fission materials shall continue to remain firmly in their control (note Lutnick and Rubio’s expressions):

🇺🇸 President Trump open to nuclear enrichment for Iran: "It's a little hard when other people have it, other adjoining states have it & you're not letting them have it for purposes of electricity & things like that. You have to use a little common sense." Source

So much for all that saber-rattling, tough rhetoric, and ‘no nukes’ narratives:

WHAT IRAN GOT:



•$300 billion

•Removed sanctions

•Control of Strait of Hormuz

•Maintains missile program

•No destruction of nuclear program



WHAT THE U.S. GOT



•Higher gas prices

•Billions spent

•No major objectives achieved

•Americans dead



We got fleeced. Source

True American patriot Representative Thomas Massie, whose Kentucky primary was incidentally recently stolen by Israel and their AIPAC partners-in-crime, correctly contextualized this monetary component of the MOU deal:

$300 billion is 5 X as much as Congress spends on our roads & bridges annually. I’m tired of winning.



The U.S.A. “undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of” Iran. Source

The mental gymnastics are truly something to behold:

“You paid Iran $300 billion dollars to re-open a Strait that was open the entire time?”



“That’s right, Dave.”



“And this was after you defeated them 50 times?”



“That’s correct, Dave.” Source

Contortions, rationalizations and excuses abound:

March 9: "We're now totally independent of the Middle East. We don't need their oil."



April 1: "It doesn't really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need."



June 17: If I didn't agree to the MOU, we "would run out of reserves at about 4 weeks...we would really run out, and there'll be a time when you wouldn't be able to get it." Source

Trump in his own words almost a decade ago wrote:

Even conservative journalists and MAGA supporters are now calling out Trump:

Embarrassing.



Peter Doocy: “A wise man once said, in January 2020: ‘Iran has never won a war, but has never lost a negotiation.’”



President Trump: “Who said that?”



Reporter: “Donald Trump.” Source

In other words:

They spent $75 billion fighting Iran, then another $300 billion rebuilding Iran, just to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that was already open before the war started.



USA the superpower 🤡🤡😂😂 Source

Unsurprisingly, Iran is now gloating:

Daily Iran News posted the following:

BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS IF HE DIDN’T DO A DEAL WITH IRAN THERE WOULD OF BEEN A WORLDWIDE DEPRESSION COMING & THE STRAIT WOULD NEVER OPEN.



The U.S. president just admitted that NO ONE can open the strait of hormuz but Iran! Source

And speaking of those “stupid people” that are in all actuality parasitic grifters hellbent on stealing everything they can get their hands on, Trump is finally publicly admitting just who Israeli Prime Minister and war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu really is:

Trump HUMILIATES Netanyahu at the G7 Press Conference After Iran MoU Defiance



"We are the big partner, and he is the very small partner.



I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi, you don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it; that’s from Hezbollah.



I think they could do better, with respect to Hezbollah. I'm not saying they shouldn't protect themselves, I'm saying when two drones are shot into the desert and dropped harmlessly, you don't have to knock down buildings in Beirut." Source

A reminder that just two weeks ago Trump unleashed on Netanyahu and deliberately leaked the conversation to the Mockingbird MSM:

A phone call between Trump and Netanyahu reportedly got heated, with the former yelling, “What the f*** are you doing?”



“You’re f****** crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”



A second source briefed on the call said Trump was “pissed” and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: “What the f*** are you doing?” Source

The majority of the world does in fact despise Israel now, which is understandable, with the unfortunate fallout being a rising global antisemitism that is being conflated with anti-Zionism; in fact, Zionism is itself anti-Semitic, using Jews as the ultimate sacrificial pawns for this insatiable radical ideological greed and violence.

And this is precisely how reality inversion works, with innocent Jews around the world paying the price for the illicit actions of these deranged genocidal puppets:

Netanyahu: "I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism“



No person on the planet has done more to fuel the rise in antisemitism than this psychopath. Source

Trump may very well now start to distance America from Israel:

The trust appears to be gone, and rightly so:

Trump’s newfound stance on this “ally” is long overdue:

Calling out the deranged psychopaths:

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧 Trump strongly criticizes Israel for its role in Lebanon:



Buildings are being dropped on top of them, or right alongside of them.



How would you like to live there?



It's so unfair, especially Beirut, you know, you're going to Beirut and... I looked, I looked at the scene 2 days ago, yesterday, where they hit that. That was a big hit.



That was unnecessary in my book."



Finally, Trump is saying out loud what everyone is thinking. Israel has gone WAY too far in Lebanon.



Writer: Samuel Source

And Trump is framing this MOU deal in terms of Israel’s ultimate safety, because the NWO globopedo Zionists running that nation would gladly slaughter its very own genetically altered citizenry for never-ending wars and continued land grabs:

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷⚡️– President Trump: "Think of what Israel is getting. They’re not going to be nuked.



I told Bibi. ‘Bibi, they’d drop a nuclear bomb right into the middle of Israel’.



They’d only need one, and there would be no more Israel." Source

Also unsurprisingly, the psychopaths running Israel are none too pleased:

Are the polls rigged, or is the populace totally brainwashed?

Never-ending never-ending war:

The usual treasonous Israel first apparatchiks are out in full force rabidly opining:

Truly offensive:

The specialty of criminals is always theft, fraud and blackmail:

Uncontrollable Zionist land expansion (i.e. theft) is a kind of impulse-control-fail addiction:

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Tucker reads the new U.S.-Iran MoU:



Israel used the war as cover to seize land in southern Lebanon.



The 1st paragraph forces the U.S. to pull Israel back and return territory.



U.S. agrees to respect Iran's sovereignty as a "great power" and immediately lifts the naval the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for 60 days, then negotiates terms with Oman.



Tucker: "This isn’t victory. This is retreat."



Source: @TCNetwork / Writer: Lucas Source

As this Substack has reported on for many years now, Netanyahu critically requires a permanent war, or else he will be put on trial:

At home Netanyahu faces multiple corruption charges which will eventually land him in prison IF the wars ever end:

Netanyahu has already defiantly telegraphed that he refuses to stop the Israeli massacres of its neighbors:

BREAKING: Benjamin Netanyahu says he will not comply with President Trump’s peace deal with Iran and will strike Iran and Lebanon whenever he deems necessary.



Netanyahu says he does not see eye to eye with Trump on the issue and that he is responsible for Israel’s security.



Netanyahu needs to be removed. Source

Removed with extreme prejudice, and long ago.

Which brings us to the real possibility of imminent false flags:

The usual Zionist traitors embedded in the U.S. government have been activated to seed and normalize these terrorist operations:

And do not think for a millisecond that these false flag schemes are anything but conspiracy “theories” because these plans are now well underway:

We the People are finally getting hip to what is being perpetrated against us:

And speaking of Israel and false flags:

🚨 ABSOLUTE BOMBSHELL: Tucker Carlson confirms the FBI proved Israeli intelligence had full advance knowledge of 9/11 and deliberately hid it from Washington!



He reveals Mossad operatives were literally photographed mocking the burning towers. Israel is not an ally at all! Source

Which is why the region and the greater world are now coming together to protect themselves against this violent scourge:

And speaking of Putin:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS:



Vladimir Putin: “If Russia had done just 10% of what Israel is doing in Gaza, NATO would be at Moscow’s doorstep right now.”



“The West taught us that human rights begin and end at the borders of Israel’s interests.” Source

Trump must finalize this MOU deal in order to avert a global financial collapse, extricate America from yet another dangerous military adventurism campaign, and bring long-lasting real peace to the Middle East.

Which brings us to today’s poll:

Do NOT comply.

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