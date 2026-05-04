In yesterday’s horrifying and absolutely infuriating article…

…this Substack asked readers to partake in a poll, and the turnout was most impressive with what appears to be the sole dissenting vote out of a massive 568 votes belonging a cat:

Notwithstanding the rogue feline, and with less than an hour left to make your vote count, it appears that 100% of this Substack’s readership unanimously agree that this judge must be brought to justice:

Do NOT comply.

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