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Stan's avatar
Stan
10hEdited

Not just must the “judge” be criminally prosecuted, so too must the “Doctor” who administered these 18 “vaccines” as well as the “mother” who participated in this atrocity.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

Punishment should be 18 injections before being ejected from the bench!

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