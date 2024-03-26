This Substack is vehemently apolitical, and considers the left vs right Kabuki theater paradigm a grand distraction of the criminally corrupt corporate plantation Uniparty. While the Marxist Dems are far more pernicious and utterly disgusting in their overtly communist Cloward-Piven identity politrix policies and general demeanor, the RINOS are in some ways vastly more dangerous in their traitorous duplicities.

This Substack has very mixed feelings about Donald J. Trump, especially since his murderous Operation Warp Speed rollout and unrelenting DEATHVAX™ support, his pardoning of all the wrong criminals (e.g. Jared Kushner’s guilty and deranged father), yet not granting clemency to heroes like Assange and Snowden, his bringing some of the vilest swamp creatures into his cabinet, never building that wall, sending a continuous flow of arms to Ukraine despite the 2014 CIA coup, and so on and so forth.

On the other hand, Trump pulled America out of the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE Paris Accords, rid the nation of the scandalous Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), officially started zero new wars, created a badly needed surge in oil production, and made excellent economic decisions that directly led to far greater overall prosperity.

But what exactly would a detailed and granular indictment of Trump look like?

COUNT 1: The Accused failed to order a thorough investigation of multiple shooters at and Deep State involvement in the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting and, instead, acted to curtail Second Amendment rights by banning bump stocks.

COUNT 2: The Accused failed to dismiss certain federal officials who (a) committed criminal acts and/or

(b) failed or refused to fulfill their oaths of office, including, but not limited to Jeff Sessions, Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, William Barr, and Christopher Wray.

COUNT 3: The Accused failed to build a wall along the U.S. southern border to protect against unlawful entry/invasion by foreign persons even though the Supreme Court, in Irump v. Sierra Club, 19A60 July 26, 2019), specifically authorized the Accused to use $6 billion of Defense funds to construct such a wall.

COUNT 4: The Accused failed or refused to release records disclosing criminal involvement by the U.S. government in certain events, including, but not limited to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the Oklahoma City Bombing and 9/11 attacks (together involving the mass murder of 3,164 persons).

COUNT 5: The Accused failed to protect persons, property, and civil liberties by refusing to invoke the Insurrection and/or RICO Acts against BLM and Antifa rioters who caused S2 billion in damages and at least 25 deaths across the nation in the summer of 2020.

COUNT 6: The Accused locked-down the U.S. economy in 2020, causing immeasurable and long-term financial and societal damage, solely on account of an alleged cold virus with a Case Fatality Rate of 0.1%.

COUNT 7: The Accused advocated for and implemented "Operation Warp Speed", the deadliest bioweapon attack in human history.

COUNT 8: The Accused failed to act, as head of the executive branch, to protect the integrity of the 2020 federal general election, resulting in stolen elections for Congress and the Presidency and, consequently, in the loss of our republican form of government.

COUNT 9: The Accused failed to remove U.S. troops and vast quantities of military equipment from Afghanistan before leaving office and before transferring command authority to a known usurper, resulting in the prompt and foreseeable loss in that country of American lives and treasure.

COUNT 10: The Accused lured nearly a million American patriots to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, for a Reichstag fire- style setup/criminal entrapment that resulted in (1) imprisonment of many "]6" protesters (who the Accused refused to pardon) and (2) a nationwide suppression of political opposition.

Please take a moment and vote on the following:

It would be hugely appreciated if you, my most astute subscribers, would leave your comments below on how you can rationalize voting for Trump in light of the above, and will anyone amongst you (unlikely) be voting for “Biden?” Subscribers that are not American are also encouraged to chime in.

And if anyone disagrees with any of the above 10 points, then please make a cogent argument as to why the indictment(s) is erroneous.

Thank you in advance.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline