President Trump is now seemingly starting to slowly unwind his misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed stance.
Last week, Trump signed an executive order to defund any school that is mandating the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine;” to wit:
As per the X post, no school should be allowed to force parents to inject their children with any vaccines whatsoever, so here’s hoping that the upstart MAHA project returns all health choices and freedoms back to the parents.
Which brings us to today’s first poll:
Yesterday, during a Black History Month event at the White House, President Trump curiously introduced mass murdering Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, which prompted the room to erupt in boos:
Here is another perspective on why Trump may have invited this bioterrorist serial killer:
And our second poll du jour:
And another perspective:
Which brings us to our most important final poll:
More shall be revealed very soon…
In the meantime, take advantage of the ANTIVAX WEEKEND FLASH SALE by becoming as healthy and as hard to kill as possible by using code ANTIVAX20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ANTIVAX20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Sale ends Sunday, February 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health
Do NOT comply.
My hint was, when the booing started, he turned towards the audience continuing to say "Thank you, Thank you"
Of course he knows, He has to be very delicate in how he approaches this crime, it was after all him in charge of op warpspeed, and he cannot accuse himself. Trump was played, and will take revenge
I really wanted to vote I hope so on the last one, but yes Trump is most ,likely trolling Bourla. What an interesting strategy move to set Bourla up like that in public. Trump didn’t have to be the bad guy overtly criticizing Pfizer. Now what about DOD controlled Moderna? That one will be more difficult to take on. Time for Trump to have an open discussion inviting all the great dissenting real scientists to the table on national news. Jessica Rose, Kevin McKeernan, Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, Brian Hooker and many others….how about Jack Kruse too? I like his amendment to the constitution that was adopted in El Salvador. RFK KNOWS THIS, And hopefully they can do the same here.