President Trump is now seemingly starting to slowly unwind his misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed stance.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order to defund any school that is mandating the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine;” to wit:

As per the X post, no school should be allowed to force parents to inject their children with any vaccines whatsoever, so here’s hoping that the upstart MAHA project returns all health choices and freedoms back to the parents.

Which brings us to today’s first poll:

Yesterday, during a Black History Month event at the White House, President Trump curiously introduced mass murdering Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, which prompted the room to erupt in boos:

Here is another perspective on why Trump may have invited this bioterrorist serial killer:

And our second poll du jour:

And another perspective:

Which brings us to our most important final poll:

More shall be revealed very soon…

In the meantime, take advantage of the ANTIVAX WEEKEND FLASH SALE by becoming as healthy and as hard to kill as possible by using code ANTIVAX20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ANTIVAX20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, February 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X