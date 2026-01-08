This is an important update to an earlier article…

…because what was not previously clarified were the exact mechanics of this electronic voting theft scheme.

While the Smartmatic electronic voting machine was only provided to Los Angeles County during the 2020 United States presidential election, the Dominion Voting Systems' machines were used to process votes in 28 states, including key swing states such as Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada.

The very same criminal network in Venezuela was algorithmically controlling all of these e-voting machines, which is what allowed for the 2020 presidential election to be stolen, and flagrantly so.

But the entire criminal web behind this Venezuelan e-voting machine program is even more vast, with the likes of Cuba, the CCP, the CIA, rogue elements within the DoD, Soros’s network, the Clinton crime syndicate, the ultimate CIA Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama, and many other Deep State players engaged in this subversion of free and fair elections.

But the rabbit hole goes even deeper, with drugs and domestic terror networks like Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa being direct offshoots of these very same voter rigging plots, with the very same shadowy criminal cabal leveraging national, state and local elections to foment a color revolution, with their ultimate Cloward-Piven goal being the destruction of America from within.

In 2020 former federal prosecutor and attorney Sidney Powell was already in possession of many of the receipts, and she was sounding the alarm over what was being perpetrated against President Trump and the American people; a recent X post excerpting one of her many press conferences around the time of the steal is especially germane:

I have a feeling capturing Maduro was about a lot more than just drugs and oil. Source

As this Substack had written at the time of operation ‘Absolute Resolve,’ it was never really just about the oil, but rather, about election theft, and Powell’s full transcript goes into great detail on the backdoors that flipped votes via algorithm, as well as exposing the various criminal Deep State elements behind this 2020 presidential steal; to wit:

Through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States, the Dominion voting systems, the Smartmatic technology software, and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election. After one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out. We have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works. His affidavit is attached to the pleadings of Lin Wood and the lawsuit he filed in Georgia. It is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez while he was being briefed on how it worked. He was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operate to make sure the election came out his way. That was the express purpose for creating this software. He has seen it operate, and as soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting on the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here, that that was what had gone on. Now, the software itself was created. There’s so many variables and so many back doors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb drive stuck in it or whatever. But one of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming. In so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system. And that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in. That’s when they came in the back door with all the mail-in ballots, many of which they had actually fabricated. Some were on pristine paper with identically matching perfect circle dots for Mr. Biden. Others were shoved in in batches. They’re always put in a certain number of batches and people would rerun the same batch. This corresponds to our statistical evidence that shows incredible spikes in the vote counts at particular times. And that corresponds to eyewitness testimony of numerous people who have come forward and said they saw the ballots come in the back door at that time. Notably, the Dominion executives are nowhere to be found now. They are moving their offices overnight to different places. Their office in Toronto was shared with one of the Soros entities. One of the oh leaders of the Dominion project overall is Lord Malik Brown, Mr. Soros’ number two person in the UK and part of his organization. There are ties of the Dominion leadership to the Clinton Foundation and to other known politicians in this country. Just to give you a brief description of how this worked, I’m going to quote from a letter that was written, and I will read that to make sure I get the quotes right. This person was objecting to the United States acquisition of Sequoia voting systems by Smartmatic, a foreign-owned company. I believe this transaction raises exactly the sort of foreign ownership issues that CFIUS is best positioned to examine for national security purposes. It’s undisputed that Smartmatic is foreign owned and it has acquired Sequoia. They keep changing the names as they go along. Different times when a problem comes up, they just create another corporation and call it a different name. But it was a voting machine company doing business in the United States. Sequoia voting machines were used to record over 125 million votes during the 2004 presidential election in the United States. Smartmatic now acknowledges that Antonio Mujica, a Venezuelan businessman, has controlling interest in Smartmatic, but the company has not revealed who all the Smartmatic owners are. According to the press, Smartmatic’s owners are hidden through a web of offshore private entities. And that is, in fact, true. Smartmatic has been associated with the Venezuelan government led by Hugo Chavez, which is openly hostile to the United States. And of course, as we all know, communistic and really brutalizing its own people. The system has been continued there by Mr. Maduro and ensured his election. Smartmatic’s possible connection to the Venezuelan government poses a potential national security concern in the context of its acquisition of Sequoia, because electronic voting machines are susceptible to tampering and insiders are in the best position to engage in such tampering. This letter expresses concern of the Chicago 2006 primary election. And it ends by saying the products and services that are of Venezuelan origin and evaluate Smartmatic’s ownership to determine who could have influence and control over these and other Sequoia products and services are important to the national security of the United States. This letter was written to Hank Paulson on October 6, 2006 by Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney. Senators Klobuchar and Warren have raised these concerns as recently as December 2019. Why our government has not taken them seriously is beyond my comprehension, unless they have some of the three-letter agencies have used them themselves in other parts of the world. know that the technology was exported to affect an election in Argentina. That’s admitted by our friend who wrote the affidavit about Hugo Chavez and his interest in Smartmatic. Again, in 2006, Carolyn Maloney wrote the Honorable John Snow, the Secretary of the Treasury, about the issues. Speaking of Smartmatic’s leadership, one of the Smartmatic patent holders, Eric Kummer, I believe his name is, is on the web as being recorded in a conversation with Antifa members saying that he had the election rigged for Mr. Biden, nothing to worry about here. And he was going to, they were going to F Trump.

In a 2021 podcast Powell went into greater detail about the fact that the U.S. government owns many of the patents that were deployed by the Venezuelan e-voter machines, not just in the 2020 presidential elections, but across all elections using these machines going as far back as 2000, which means that the chances of the CIA asset Barack Hussein Obama being elected in no small part due to election fraud is highly probable, while the Mockingbird MSM provided all of the requisite ‘Hope and Change’ optics.

And the especially troubling irony here is that these very same unconstitutional government war agencies like the DoD and Pentagon also happen to own many of the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” patents, with the 2020 scamdemic providing additional cover and fuel for that blatant election thievery, but we digress.

Here is Powell breaking down the patent trail:

Sidney Powell: We haven’t even gotten to this part yet…



The Department of Defense patented an algorithm in 2006 that can manipulate the voting outcomes of elections. — “a large group of people have known this for a long time and have been using it as far back as the year 2000”



https://rumble.com/v73x35i-sidney-powell-dod-has-patent-to-change-election-outcomes.html Source

The transcript:

I reached out to you and said, oh my, there’s so much going on, particularly because last night we had Seth Ketchel on and Seth said, I think you need to get Sydney back on. I think she’s got some breaking news and you also sent out an email alert today. You do have some breaking news tonight, right Sydney? Yes, we sent out two email alerts. One has the contents or some of the contents of the government patents that I believe we discussed briefly last week that show that back in starting in at least 2003, the government itself developed an interest in and funded patents that will both real time audit an election, allow them to manipulate the votes in an election and inject false voters and false identifications for voters, as well as generate an algorithm that can predetermine the results of an election depending on the way they want it to come out. And those are at DefendingTheRepublic.org. You can go there to sign up for our newsletters. And the full patents are posted on the website now. So that was a 2006 DoD patent, correct? Yes, the patents were actually issued, I think, in 2006 and maybe one in 2009, but they were applied for and provisional patents were granted much earlier than that. And the research probably began much earlier than that, too. And then we’ve also identified, thanks to some patriots who brought it to our attention, a video that was done back in 2004 of a man who actually testified in front of a House Judiciary Committee field meeting in Ohio about having written an algorithm himself in the year 2000 at the request of a person in Congress who wanted an election rigged. So this has been going on a long time. What I find especially troubling is that it’s been brought to the attention of officials. I’m documenting now a number of times that people in positions of authority have been notified of this and done nothing about it, turned a blind eye to it. The only conclusion we can draw from that is that politicians, business leaders, global titans, corrupt government officials, whoever you want to call it, whatever it is, a large group of them out there have known this for a long time and have been using it to manipulate our elections as far back as the year 2000. So this has been going on for 21 years. Exactly. And it’s undermining and completely destroying the will of the people. It’s rendered our entire election system a farce. And I have to disagree with Mr. LaRocque if he thinks he’s going to get any kind of fair election here, because both the man who wrote the algorithm and others have told us it’s next to impossible, next to impossible to find the code. You would have to get in there very quickly, after the election before anything could be wiped, rearranged, and the man who testified in 2000 said it was even possible to build a code so that it ate itself and disappeared.

The 2020 presidential election theft coupled with the criminal PSYOP-19 mandates certainly destroyed much of the will of We the People, and this may be why in large part Trump went after Maduro and Venezuela; namely, to smite this e-voting network and expose the various apparatchiks.

As an aside, many in the Trump administration, as well as various MAGA influencers and hangers-on, have been invoking the Monroe Doctrine to erroneously justify operation ‘Absolute Resolve:’

Reviewing Monroe’s very own words, he explicitly stated that his doctrine was never intended for policing the hemisphere:

An excellent analysis by the Tenth Amendment Center on just how badly the Monroe Doctrine has been twisted by ignorant and/or mendacious “experts” of late:

But given how the illegitimate Federal government and its various renegade agencies have metastasized so profoundly into a criminally unconstitutional blob of tyranny, there really may not even be a need to invoke the Monroe Doctrine whatsoever — if the entire foreign nation of Washington, D.C. has been infiltrated as a result of rigged voting, and if the felonious members of Congress are actively subverting the Constitution, then how exactly does an administration abide by the Constitution in ridding America of these deeply entrenched traitors?

Let us now get back to the topics of oil and drugs.

In terms of Venezuelan oil, just as this Substack previously alluded to, there really is no there there, with renowned oil analyst Michael Spyker breaking it down in granular fashion:

I have spent a lot of time talking shit at people with opinions on Venezuela’s oil production potential, and how it’s going to “RePLaCe CanADa”. So here’s my contribution -- how I see the cost of replacing Canadian crude with Venezuelan heavy.



I think it’s a nearly $1 trillion bill to get that done. I’m not sure who has a spare $1 trillion in their jeans.



Venezuela’s natural domestic consumption is ~1MMB/d, so to completely replace Canada and reach 3MMB/d of export capacity, the country needs to grow production to ~4MMB/d of production, a level they have never hit before. Exports never really exceeded more than ~1.2MMB/d.



They have one main export terminal (Puerto José) capable of ~1.2MMB/d and other smaller terminals gets them to realistically, 1.7MMB/d, so they need +1.3MMB/d in just export capacity and storage facilities, that’s $5-10Bn. On the US side there needs to be minor import expansion, but not super major, around $1Bn.



Then, they have to get the oil flowing north. You’d be able to repurpose some Canadian pipelines (if we assume no USGC re-export), but right now Mid-Valley Pipeline is the only major remaining heavy trunk line that moves oil from the USGC region northward into the Midwest. So you need +3MMBbls/d of crude pipelines that move crude north which would run around $30-50Bn. Then you also need a condensate return line for another $10Bn.



Venezuelan crude has higher levels of metals and a higher TAN than Canadian exports, so you need to retool the refineries accepting the new sauce, that’s another $50-90Bn on the tab.



Cause there’s not enough VLCCs in the world to service this, you also need to build new tankers for the shuttle service. 30 new VLCCs will cost $4-8Bn.



Then onto the upstream. I’m going to say that if you’re getting super majors to really invest in Venezuela, they’re going to do tertiary recovery which is overwhelmingly the right play over 20+ years with current SAGD tech (SAGD wasn’t commercial when Venezuela grew the first go-round). Using foamy oil to get to 4MMBbls/d and keep it there for 10-20+ years is impossible (we’re replacing Canada so we need a 20+ year RLI).



Right now, Venezuela produces oil cold, and uses depleting reservoir pressure to bring that oil to surface. For a true Canada replacement, you need heat, which is going to be expensive! But we’re not building new upgraders (replacing Canadian heavy), but even then upgrading capacity is only ~0.7MMB/d.



The problem is they don’t have the power infrastructure to add the power needed for 3MMBbls/d of SAGD for steam generation, and even for primary recovery they don’t have the electricity they need. So you need to build 10-15 GW of new power infra, at gas-fired capital cost including transmission and the new midstream infra to move gas (including LNG import terminals), that’s another $40-75Bn just to get the power to the SAGD facilities. There are constant rolling blackouts in the country. You also need ~7-900MB/d of diluent looping on the Venezuela side, including DRUs for another ~$25Bn. Other local midstream refurb is at least $15Bn to replace ashphalted and corroded trunk lines. Any North American firm would also have to commit to cleaning up Lake Maracaibo which is a $10Bn commitment.



For the actual upstream facilities, I’m just going to use a pretty general number based on 125% of Canadian Greenfield costs, so ~$45K/Bbl/d, and lets just call it 2.8MMB/d that’s another ~$125Bn for the actual production facilities and ~$220Bn in sustaining CAPEX while everything ramps, and inevitable 5yr issues will add another $10Bn.



There are also very little functional logistics infrastructure. The Tinaco-Anaco rail line was never completed, so you’d have to finish that. All copper has been inevitably stripped and looted, you’d have to rebuild all sorts of worker camps, airports/airstrips, rail spurs, trainload facilities. You’d need to re-dredge the Orinoco River ($15Bn), complete the Tinaco-Anaco line ($20Bn), build 1,000 miles of new heavy spec roads ($25Bn), and you’d need to refresh all of the civil infrastructure cause nobody from Houston is going to live in Venezuela as it stands. So you’re going to shoulder that in wages, or Fort Mac copy-paste CAPEX for ~$40Bn. You are also, in the growth/construction and first 5 years going to spend $50-60Bn on paying employees/EPC/other contractors. You need at least 50,000 people in offices and fields to get this done. Of course, security too. Petrominerales spent ~$2.50/BOE on security, so +3MMB/d over 5 years is ~$10Bn on security.



So all-in we’re at ~$700Bn in both direct upstream costs, and indirect costs. All-in, this is a $1 trillion project to grow exports ~3MMB/d. There is short-term growth to be had, but it’s not sustainable growth. There is also huge long-term potential, but it’s not the same as drilling a pad in the Permian and ripping a tie-in to Energy Transfer. It’s a freaking massive commitment. The country is pretty much dilapidated, and until super majors (and other infra builders) begin committing to the full-cycle costs associated with realizing the country’s potential, the upside is not as robust as many would want you to believe.



- Export terminal ($8Bn) and import refresh ($1Bn)

- Pipelines from USGC to Midwest ($40Bn) and then a condensate return line ($10Bn)

- Retooling refineries ($75Bn)

- New tankers for shuttle service ($6Bn)

- Lake Maracaibo clean up ($10Bn)

- New power infrastructure for the upstream growth at a post-AI inflated capital cost ($60Bn)

- New diluent looping ($25Bn)

- Actual upstream production facilities and <5yr sustaining capital and issue contingency ($355Bn)

- Full logistics and civil infrastructure overhaul (~$100Bn) and security ($10Bn).



US imports chart by @Rory_Johnston Source

So, let us now look at the drugs angle, which does in fact have a more direct tie-in to the e-voting machine scam, and also funds many of the various related CIA black ops money laundering programs like BLM and Antifa:

This is why the DOJ had to downplay its phony Cartel of Suns allegations against Maduro in its new indictment



Not only does the Cartel of the Suns not exists as a real criminal syndicate, it was literally founded by the CIA to traffic cocaine into American cities Source

Basically, the “Cartel of the Suns” was always the CIA itself, and ever since the 1990s it was responsible for the massive influx of cocaine, and other drugs, which was also fueling the tail end of CIA-engineered crack-cocaine “epidemic” that decimated American inner cities, and kicked off a wave of extreme incarcerations.

Said incarcerations were the original seeding for the BLM movement, as ghettos were ravaged by CIA drugs, with then senator Joe Biden targeting young black men by pushing for especially harsh prison sentences for small amounts of drugs. (In another twisted irony, Biden’s very own son ended up becoming a crack addict.)

Because black people instinctively rejected communism all throughout the 1980s and 1990s, despite community (dis)organizers like CIA assets Bill Ayers and a young Barack Hussein Obama agitating the inner cities in places like Chicago as young black men were being sent away for lengthy prison bids, the birth of the BLM movement and the adoption of Marxism in these communities was in no small part a major component of this “war on drugs.”

And speaking of domestic terror networks like BLM and Antifa and how they slot right into the Venezuela e-voting machines, the CIA’s drug trafficking, and the burgeoning Marxist color revolution being fomented in America that this Substack has been diligently reporting on…

…here is the mind bending breakdown of all of these moving pieces:

HOLY CR*P 🚨 Heritage Foundation exposes Hugo Chavez was working with Nicolas Maduro to fund political decent in America, and provided the money TO START BLACK LIVES MATTER



Hugo Chavez gave one of the founders of Black Lives Matter a million dollars FOR STREET PROTESTS IN AMERICA



After receiving the money, just months later BLM was founded and started creating unrest in America



BLM directly works with Democrats, even using their ActBlue



That means the regimes in Cuba and Venezuela worked with Democrat operatives and organizations to fund chaos and protests in America



INSANE. The Democrat Party is literally working to bring down America



“The Venezuelan cartel that was headed by Maduro before he was arrested was trying to create problems inside the United States. It was a Cuban plan to flood our streets with narcotics to undermine America from within.



The other part of that plan was to spend money and to train and to abet a political descent in this country to, for example, talk to a high-ranking Venezuelan defector, very high ranking in October. And he told me he was in the room when Hugo Chavez, before he died, gave one of the founders of Black Lives Matter millions of dollars to support the Bolivarian revolutions in U.S. streets. This is even before, this is months before BLM was founded.”



“That founder has been photographed multiple times with Maduro. She brought Maduro to Harlem. She wrote a report supporting one of Maduro’s false elections.



So either through dissent in political activity or through drugs, the Venezuelan cartel, it’s not really a regime, it’s not really a government. The Venezuelan cartel that was headed by Maduro before he was arrested was trying to create problems inside the United States the same way it did in Chile in 2019, in Colombia in 2021.



All through the region with street riots.”



- Heritage Senior Fellow Mike Gonzalez Source

And so operation ‘Absolute Resolve’ may have a lot less to do with oil, and far more to do with a horrifying greater conspiracy involving voter fraud, drugs, and a rapidly accelerating color revolution component of the NWO globopedo agenda of destroying America from within.

Do NOT comply.

