2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
just now

Typos (mostly) edited.

Apologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
39mEdited

All of this doesn't mean a hill of beans unless handcuffs and prison sentences as well as the death penalty for Treason is handed down!! For now it is all theatrics and distraction! Let's start with Exposing and charging all the Pedophiles on the Epstein list!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture