An absurd yet amusing update on yesterdays article…

…with President Trump having just posted on his Truth Social an AI created clip of himself with a golden crown flying a fighter jet that is dropping mud bombs all over leftist influencer Harry Sisson and his fellow brainwashed protestors in Times Square, NYC:

And who is the average No Kings protestor, you may ask?

Retired caucasian boomers with nothing better to do that have been socially engineered to loathe themselves, believe in anti-human “existential” nonsense like PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE while partaking in their virtue signal mass ritual slow bio-suicides by “vaccine:”

A timely reminder of where the billionaire puppet money laundering chaos agents behind this No Kings protesting are concentrated, and exactly where the largest mobilizations of these aforementioned retired caucasian boomer commie protestors are:

The inane irony of this color revolution lite nonsense:

During the No Kings Day Protest we look at the REAL Kings of America - Chuck Schumer, 45 years in Congress - Nancy Pelosi, 42 years in Congress - Elizabeth Warren, 15 years in Congress - Bernie Sanders, 34 years in Congress - Dick Durbin, 43 years in Congress Donald Trump only 4 years 9 months in office Source

Thankfully, the Democrat Party’s latest black ops money laundering NGO scam has turned out to be a total dud, AI Trump mud bombs notwithstanding:

By the way, the government shutdown is now on day 19: has anyone noticed anything different?

Do NOT comply.

