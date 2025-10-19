2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
1h

By the way, the government shutdown is now on day 19: has anyone noticed anything different?

Yes, less chem trails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

I am ashamed of fellow retired "boomers" who are so brainwashed and indoctrinated. One guy I went through K-12 public school with is one of those. Remember the Smollet hoax? I had emailed him about it being so obviously staged. He emailed back with memes of Trump behind bars, and told me he was sure it was not a hoax. Of course, he is also gay. And retired from a federal job with the Defense Mapping Agency, on a very nice pension. He and I were both in the "accelerated classes", but somehow he was more accepting of the globalist NWO agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture