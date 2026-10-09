The largest vaccine control group in America that irrefutably proves all depopulation injections are unsafe, ineffective and wholly unnecessary is under immense attack in the leftist stronghold of New York where its installed Governor is now fining each and every unvaccinated Amish school child $2,000 daily for daring to remain unharmed and healthy.

As this Substack had previously exposed…

…with President Trump seemingly pretending to come to the aid of these embattled and abused Anabaptist Christian church fellowships:

But the deranged and sociopathic radical Marxists that are destroying the state of New York have been ordered to wipe out this ultimate vaccine control group:

New York Democrats have declared WAR ON THE AMISH. Thanks to their unconstitutional attack on religion, they’re now able to fine EACH unvaccinated Amish child $2,000 EVERY SINGLE DAY.

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The $118,000 bill is one day, not the cap. Three one-room schools alone already owe that much for 59 children, at $2,000 each.

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Health Commissioner Mary Bassett imposed it on December 15, 2022. She called the sum conservative because it assumed only one day out of compliance.

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Dygert Road was billed $52,000 for 26 children. Pleasant View was billed $46,000 for 23.

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Shady Lane was billed $20,000 for 10.

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Footnote 9 of the Second Circuit opinion records the state’s view. Each day an unvaccinated student attends is a fresh violation and a fresh $2,000 fine.

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Another day for those 59 children is another $118,000. A 180-day year at that rate is about $21 million, and the families say they cannot pay the first bill.

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Joseph Miller, Jonas Smucker, and Ezra Wengerd run the schools. The schools sit in Clymer and Heuvelton, plus the Canajoharie settlement, and take no public money.

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They had a religious exemption for decades. On June 13, 2019, Democrats repealed it after measles spread through Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Rockland County.

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Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill. Governor Kathy Hochul left it in force.

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A parent may not excuse a child for faith.

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Senator James Skoufis said the exemption was made up and fake. Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz called it utter garbage.

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Counsel Aaron Siri told the New York Post the families can pay only if the state takes their land. Some in the community have talked of leaving the state.

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The case is Miller versus McDonald. The Second Circuit ruled against them on June 30 in 2026.

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A Supreme Court petition was due around September 28.



Make sure EVERYONE sees this. If WE don’t stand up for these incredible men and women - WHO WILL?!?!?!

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Where is the “my body my choice crowd now”? ￼ Source

The trick is to use color of law fines while increasing property tax theft and “income” taxes to not only force the hand of the Amish parents into poisoning their children with vaccines, but to also financially bankrupt them in order to steal their properties where they produce organic foods and other productive local ventures, such that the NWO globopedo Democrats can ramp up their replacement migration by importing and paying unproductive welfare illegals to drain the system as they vote for more Communism:

The Amish really should escape from New York at once:

Once again, we know that vaccines are the primary cause of all autism, and since the Amish in general avoid these injections like the proverbial plague they reveal in plain sight this correlation that BigPharma and the democidal government does not want anyone to ever see:

Additional context:

Let's talk about the Amish... did you know the Amish had a 90X lower fatality rate from COVID & that Autism is undetectable in their community?



Here's why their approach to health stands out—they ignore every CDC guideline, shun vaccines and their communities are thriving....



- COVID Fatality Rate: In Lancaster County, PA (home to ~45,000 Amish), only about 5 Amish deaths from COVID over the entire pandemic—resulting in a rate ~90 times lower than the U.S. average.



- No Lockdowns or Mandates: The Amish continued normal life—no masking, no social distancing, no school/business closures, no vaccine mandates—and still had minimal COVID impact.



- Herd Immunity Naturally: Reports indicate ~90% of the Lancaster Amish community contracted COVID early on, achieving natural herd immunity without vaccines.



- Autism Rates: Essentially undetectable—Steve Kirsch, researcher Dan Olmstead & others report being unable to find unvaccinated Amish children with autism, unlike skyrocketing rates elsewhere.



- Other Chronic Conditions: Virtually no cases of cancer, diabetes, ADHD, or autoimmune diseases in Amish kids, attributed to their unvaccinated, natural lifestyle.



There are now more than a dozen vaccinated vs unvaccinated research studies that show being unvaccinated is always healthier:



• 2020 study on 1,827 kids: Unvaccinated children had significantly lower rates of asthma, ear infections, ADHD, allergies & neurodevelopmental disorders.



• 2017 study (6,000+ participants): Vaccinated kids were 4.5X more likely to have asthma, 22X more likely to need allergy medication & over 30X more likely to have allergic rhinitis.



• New Zealand survey (over 200 unvaxxed kids): Almost ZERO chronic illness – no asthma, no eczema, no seizures, no diabetes.



• Amish study: Autism rate roughly 1 in 15,000 vs national average of 1 in 31. (The few autistic children found in the Amish communities were children adopted INTO families, who were previously vaccinated & living outside the Amish.) Source

During the PSYOP-19 scamdemic this Substack went after the psychopathic unelected grifter Governor of New York:

And now this criminal “Governor” was ordered to genetically alter and induce vaccine adverse events in the Amish children:

Thankfully, the Amish schools are offering up total noncompliance:

There really are no coincidences, because the Amish exercised their constitutional rights with religious vaccine exemption for decades, but quite literally weeks before the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was foisted on the world the illegitimate government in Albany repealed these exclusions:

This is not even real… the State of New York sent a bill for $118,000 to three little Amish schools, one room schoolhouses out in Clymer, Heuvelton, and the Canajoharie settlement that do not take a single dollar of public money, because 59 of their children are not vaccinated.



And that is just one day. By the state's own position in the Second Circuit case, every day an unvaccinated child walks into that schoolhouse is a fresh violation and a fresh $2,000 fine, per child. Dygert Road got billed $52,000 for 26 kids, Pleasant View $46,000 for 23, and Shady Lane $20,000 for 10. Run that out over a 180 day school year and you are looking at roughly $21 million owed by families who already said they cannot pay the first bill… and their own attorney, Aaron Siri, told the New York Post the only way they pay is if the state takes their land.



Think about how we got here. These families had a religious exemption for decades. In June 2019 Albany repealed it, Andrew Cuomo signed it, and Kathy Hochul has left it sitting right there in force the entire time she has been governor. The fines came down in December 2022, the Second Circuit ruled against the families on June 30 of this year, and now Joseph Miller, Jonas Smucker, and Ezra Wengerd are asking the Supreme Court to let them live by the faith they have lived by their whole lives.



Meanwhile these are the same people who spent years screaming my body, my choice… and yet when a quiet Amish father says he wants to decide what goes into his own child's body, Albany sends the collection notice. Where did that crowd go? Lara is right that money is the weapon here, because they cannot drag the Amish into court in handcuffs for praying, so they fine them until they sell the farm or leave the state, and some of those families are already talking about leaving.



Ask yourself honestly… if they can do this to people who keep to themselves, farm their land, run their own schools, and ask nothing from the government, what exactly do you think they will do to you?



I read those numbers and I had to read them twice. Informed consent is supposed to mean something, and religious liberty is the very first freedom in the Bill of Rights, not a favor the governor hands out when it suits her.



Kathy, your sign says "Keeping New Yorkers Safe"… drop the fines, give these families their exemption back, and leave the Amish alone.



But God. Source

Thankfully, the Amish continued to avoid all vaccines, and refused the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” such that their communities experienced absolutely no COVID whatsoever:

In other words:

Never forget:

And here is intrepid lawyer Aaron Siri’s update on this Crimes Against Humanity situation:

Round Two for Religious Freedom Once again, we petition SCOTUS on behalf of the Amish My firm—alongside First Liberty, Lehotsky Cohn, and Chris Wiest — petitioned the US Supreme Court last week to hear a case on behalf of the Amish, Miller v McDonald. Miller is a religious liberty case. The State of New York is trying to force Amish children in private Amish schools on Amish property to get injected with various products, despite it being against their sincerely held religious beliefs. While Amish families have made their home in New York for generations, in 2019, New York legislators took it upon themselves to overrule religious rights for every child in the state by removing the religious exemption. In effect, these legislators demanded that their religious beliefs regarding these products be adopted—and they are indeed religious beliefs—and violate the Amish’s long and sincerely held religious beliefs. And if the Amish refuse, the message was: get out of New York. If this seems like déjà vu, that is because we, along with co-counsel, petitioned the Supreme Court once before and last December the Court granted that petition, vacated the 2nd Circuit Court’s opinion, and remanded the case back to the 2nd Circuit to reconsider its prior improper ruling in light of a more recent Supreme Court decision, Mahmoud. Then, on June 30, 2026, the 2nd Circuit again ruled against the Amish, determining that forcing Amish parents to inject their children with multiple products against their religious beliefs was somehow constitutional. So, back to the Supreme Court we go. As we state in the petition: “The Amish have long been a litmus test for our Nation’s continued commitment to religious liberty… If the Second Circuit’s opinion is allowed to stand, we are failing that test. The message would be clear: we no longer tolerate the Amish faith.”

Sadly, several of the Supreme Court justices are compromised, with DEI useful idiot appointments and blackmailed activist judges.

Do NOT comply,.

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