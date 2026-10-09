2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Oct 9

Obvious tyranny. And obviously unconstitutional. The Amish should refuse to comply, period, and force NY to act, so this can go to court. Hochul is an evil woman, Shapiro is evil as well.

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Diane N's avatar
Diane N
Oct 9

they're getting the same treatment in pa, even after turning out for trump and helping him win the state in the last election. When it comes to injecting poison, we have a uni party.

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