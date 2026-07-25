2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

These jealous small minded people that now realize they have harmed their own children now want to harm the children of others who were not so stupid. The morality of the law being twisted to accommodate these envious fools is non existent. A group of people who see the full blown evil and only wants to withdraw from it, ask for nothing and live by their own decisions is being attacked. It is sickening that the people who are able to make decisions for people unlike them have any power at all.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2h

Absolute bastards. They will do anything and everything to eliminate resistance to biopoisons. All in the name of profit, and apparently, based on covid, mass murder.

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