2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
Jul 29, 2023

Somebody please make Trump read this and we all need to hear his response.

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Ian
Jul 29, 2023Edited

Okay, maybe that can prevent the cancer, but what about the rest? If my dumbass family members shed into me, what about autoimmunity? What about blood clotting, etc.?

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