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Michael Kramer
Feb 5, 2024

Prescott Bush was a wall street banker financing Hitler thru Thyssen/Krupt. Talk about trading with enemy. War is bankers glee poor mans blood. Nazis? did they drop 2 atomic bombs on innocent civilians in Japan? Learn about operation paperclip and matchbox, start to connect the dots-all roads lead to English empire.

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Evil Harry
Feb 5, 2024

"Nazi’s who are responsible for some of the most heinous crimes in history".

Alongside the equally horrendous crimes of the Soviet Union, China, Japan, the USA, UK, Poland, France, Cambodia, Africa, Ukraine, Israel, etc.

Only the Germans were singled out for punishment, while many other countries have had their crimes whitewashed out of popular history.

I'm not sure that the Nazis are running the world, just the same people who have always run the world for their own profit.

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