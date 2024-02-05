The Nazis never lost the war. By 1942, a full three years before WW2 officially ended, the top SS brass were hard at work transferring their vast looted wealth across various institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements, central banks like The Fed, powerful international law firms, and all throughout Wall Street.

This Substack has previously written about how the Nazis were absorbed into various Federal government agencies, and how to this very day their influence and legacy agendas are still very much in play, not limited to the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” Modified mRNA “vaccines,” and the numerous globalist technocratic power grabs currently in play; to wit:

The episode of 60 Minutes entitled the “The Nazi Connection” aired on 1982 and eventually won an Emmy for investigative journalism. It centers around former U.S. government prosecutor and Army intelligence officer named John Loftus. Loftus has written extensively on the alleged connections between the CIA, Nazis, and prominent American families. His book "America's Nazi Secret" reveals how the U.S. Department of Justice obstructed investigations into American families who funded historical atrocities. Understanding this story and Operation Paperclip is key to understanding the larger historical context that is playing out today. Think about it, if thousands of high ranking Nazi and their collaborators were given America passports and placed in high positions within the American government in order to conduct highly classified research on biowarfare, space exploration and social sciences, what does that mean for our institutions today? Are we to believe they just went away? More importantly, what does this say about the ideology and moral compass of the people who had the power to allow this to happen? Furthermore who are these people and their descendants who are undoubtedly still working within our government and institutions? If they were willing to make peace with Nazi’s who are responsible for some of the most heinous crimes in history In order to further a cold war agenda, what else are they capable of? This 60 Minutes piece provides some valuable insight into this but if you want to do a deep dive, read “America’s Nazi Secret” by John Loftus. It is a reprint of his book “The Belarus Secret” and includes a lot more detail that was censored in the original. — Josh Walkos X post

Dr. Erich Traub was the foremost biowarfare researcher for the Nazi’s, he reported directly to Himmler and also was forced to work for the Soviets once occupied. The Soviets found his acumen and research skills extremely valuable. After the war, CIA recruited him under PAPERCLIP bringing him to the States and he became a “founding father” of Plum Island, the notorious lab link to several outbreaks and shady research. He was also a member of NSKK, the Nazi Motorists Corps, a powerful Nazi organi- zation that ranked directly behind the SA (Storm Troopers) and the SS (Elite Corps). In fact, NSKK’s first member, joining in April 1930, was Adolf Hitler himself. Traub also listed his 1930s membership in Amerika-Deutscher Volksbund, a German-American “club” also known as Camp Sigfried. Just thirty miles west of Plum Island in Yaphank, Long Island, Camp Sigfried was the national headquarters of the American Nazi movement. The Americans didn’t care about this in the least. Traub was revered by the US government and there is a lot of evidence that Lyme disease is a direct result of some of his research on Plum Island. He was eventually allowed to move back to W. Germany to help build their own biological warfare program and died on his sleep in the early 80’s a free man. The work he did during the war was responsible for thousands of deaths. This is him in the photo along with Plum Island. —— Josh Walkos X post

It is no wonder then that the evolution and continuation of Nazism is to be found in today’s CIA itself. And it is no surprise then that this extra-constitutional and criminal agency was instrumental in all of the “pandemic” tabletop exercises like Event 201, all while conspiring with the “vaccine” patent holders DoD and Pentagon, along with the UN, WHO, “nonprofit” eugenicist front men like Bill Gates, Fauci, the NIH, NIAID, BigPharma, their Mockingbird Media, et al.

The very same dark forces that created the Nazis, the Bolsheviks, and Mao Zedong are to this very day leveraging rapidly advancing technologies to perpetrate their ever-evolving bioterror genocidal Crimes Against Humanity; all of the current technocratic schemes such as CBDC’s, X Everything App social credit score system, gain of function “pandemics,” Green Agenda PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, the WEF’s Great Reset, and the UN’s 2030 Agenda are simply consolidating and consummating the Nazi fever dream endgame of an ultra-dystopian One World Government.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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