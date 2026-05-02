The MAGA gang just can’t stop subverting the burgeoning MAHA movement, and with President Trump’s latest Surgeon General pick in Dr. Nicole Saphier we have what may be considered a muddled mixture of good and bad.

Let us start with the good: at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic Dr. Saphier was actually critical of poisoning children with the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and MK Ultra masking scam:

Dr. Nicole Saphier, nominated by President Trump as Surgeon General, has consistently stood up for children’s health.



She opposed the AAP’s push to vaccinate all kids against COVID and called out their mask recommendations as a ‘hoax’ unsupported by strong scientific evidence.

#DrNicoleSaphier #ProtectKidsHealth #RealScience #SurgeonGeneralNominee #ChildrensHealth Source

Dr. Saphier was one of the very few mainstream doctors that correctly comprehended that the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for kids was essentially zero:

Now for the bad, and it is so bad that it totally eclipses the aforementioned good because Dr. Saphier at heart is a deranged BigPharma shill fervently advocating for depopulation injections for children and chemotherapy for cancer patients:

In this clip from Dec. 16, 2020, Surgeon General nominee @NBSaphierMD claims that “immunity from vaccines tends to be stronger, more robust, and longer lasting than natural immunity from exposure.” This is a lie. Dr. Saphier is a Pharma bot who regurgitates the official script. Source

Never-ending injections is her mantra, irrespective that she knows full well that not a single RCT with placebo-control exists for any of these vaccines, because $cience:

Appalling indeed:

And the fact that moronic iatrogenesis-promoting BigPharma cons are ecstatic over President Trump’s latest Surgeon General pick tells you everything you need to know:

No American child is safe from Dr. Saphier and her vaccine zealotry:

Is Dr. Nicole Saphier MAHA?



You tell me.



Nicole Saphier: "We're facing a crisis within our country of declining vaccine rates. We have to figure out what's causing this and what we can do to move forward."



So, her goal is to vaxx your kids.



Nicole Saphier actually says this is her goal: "We have seen declining vaccination rates since before Covid, and it has gotten significantly worse since Covid. We have to get back on track."



What is "back on track"? More vaccines for your kids? Is 72 shots not enough?



Nicole Saphier once praised the COVID mRNA jab, saying, "I would have taken 20 Pfizer vaccines." She then said, "The mRNA vaccines are doing an incredible job. I find them to be very safe."



Nicole Saphier also calls childhood vaccines "overwhelmingly safe." Says she wants that to be the "messaging" on childhood vaccines. Nicole Saphier says the "overwhelming majority of good research" shows no causal link between vaccines and autism.



I have to wonder, Dr. Saphier, do any of the "good research" studies you mention include unbiased control groups? Of course they don't, because NONE of the childhood vaccines has ever been safety tested against an unbiased control. I wonder why?



Yes, she has said the Hep B vaccine isn't universally necessary at birth. Obviously. But opposing coercive policies after it becomes popular in order to convince parents away from vaccine “hesitancy” feels manipulative not scientific.



Nicole Saphier also rejects President Trump & RFK Jr.’s observation that Tylenol during pregnancy & in infants increases autism risk (because it depletes glutathione which is necessary to clear out waste like the heavy metals and viruses that flood the cells of children after vaccination). Even Tylenol has said in the past that its product is not cool for pregnant women.



Furthermore, while couching her comments in she "doesn't know" whether she agrees with his new policy or not, Nicole Saphier wonders how Sec of War Pete Hegseth removing the military flu vaccine mandate "affects overall readiness."



Well, the Mayo Clinic study on the influenza vaccine for last year showed NEGATIVE efficacy. In other words, if you took the flu vaxx then you are more likely to contract the flu. Should we “wonder” at Saphier’s readiness since she neglects to mention this science?



We voted for MAHA because we want the ROOT CAUSE of chronic illness addressed.



We want to hold Big Pharma and Big Food accountable for harming our children and our families.



And we want to SLAM shut the revolving door that corrupt govt officials enjoy after they engage in "you scratch my back with a cushy job after I scratch yours by blanket approvals for your questionable products" with profiteering Pharma companies.



This requires major disruption.



Does Nicole Saphier get that?



Given her comments on pivotal MAHA issues, you tell me. Source

And speaking of the not-so-good doctor’s actual stance on the C19 DEATHVAX™, here she is showing her true Medical-Industrial Complex colors:

🚨 The New U.S. Nicole Saphier on the Covid Jab in 2021.. “I would have taken 20 Pfizer Vaccines”



Megyn Kelly:

What Covid vaccine did you get?



Nicole Saphier:

I didn’t get it.. because of an autoimmune disease that affects my heart. I went to get it, but fell down.



Megyn Kelly:

Did you manifest the fall because you didn’t want it?



Nicole Saphier:

No, I would have taken 20 Pfizer vaccines right now If didn’t have to deal with with I have to see wth.. I am more convinced over the last 6 months of data, the mRNA vaccines are doing an incredible job in our country and across the world.. I find them to be very safe. But everybody needs to assess their case individually— one of the most incredible things with the mRNA vaccines are they are much easier to tweak to cover variants to make BOOSTERS. I truly believe this will be the future of vaccines.



All of us were sounding the alarm on the harm the Pfizer vaccines were causing in 2021. How did she as a Dr. not know???



https://rumble.com/v797rhc-the-new-u.s.-nicole-saphier-on-the-covid-jab-in-2021..-not-too-good..-safe-.html Source

Unsurprisingly, just like the higher-ups at Pfizer and Moderna, Dr. Saphier had all the excuses in the world to not subject herself to these democide poisons, but the average tax slave paying for their own demise needed to subject themselves to these “free” cytotoxic spike protein inducing and SV40 promoter sequence “contaminated” jabs.

Let us now consider her position on legacy cancer “treatments,” since she is currently Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Monmouth, New Jersey facility, as well as Interim Director of Breast Imaging at MSK Basking Ridge.

We can safely assume that Dr. Saphier is a rabid chemotherapy pusher, despite the extremely poor outcomes and associated life-threatening side effects from these “treatments…”

…and she forces patients to subject themselves to needless mammograms since that is quite literally her bread and butter:

But it gets even worse, because Dr. Saphier is vehemently against repurposed anticancer compounds like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole precisely because they work far better than any of her extraordinarily profitable legacy oncology nostrums, and she even directly went after Dr. Makis, only to get sued:

Why has Nicole Saphier just earned herself a lawsuit?



I have helped over 7000 cancer patients including Scott Adams and including Mel Gibson's close friend.



In not a single case did I ever advise that a patient delay any conventional cancer treatment. Not ONE.



Why? Because it's not necessary to delay any treatments.



Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole can be taken together with any conventional Oncology treatment. Chemo, radiation, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, all of them.



So why is Nicole Saphier making this up and implying the opposite? For clicks? Attention? Or is she working with Big Pharma to attack Ivermectin?



I don't know but it's defamation and she will have to answer for this in Court.



I hope you have the necessary documents to defend your defamatory post Nicole. Because I will pursue you with every legal option I have. Source

This is President Trump’s third pick for Surgeon General to date, and Dr. Saphier still needs to get past the confirmation process, which is pretty much a lock given that she is the ultimate BigPharma trojan horse for “MAHA” in acronym only.

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