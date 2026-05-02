2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
8h

More than 61 years ago now, our family doctor in Los Angeles said, "Stay away from doctors: they'll kill you." He was born in Austria, and came to Los Angeles to help people.

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Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
7h

Nicole Saphier also calls childhood vaccines "overwhelmingly safe."

Sure. That's why we had to make it impossible to sue them for the damage they cause.

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