This Memorial Day may we honor the fallen and surviving vets best by appreciating that their military services and sacrifices were orchestrated in order to discharge debts, reduce populations and maintain societal control. Those very same dynastic dark forces that engineered both World Wars are now angling for WW3 as their pivot off their democidal slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Smedley D. Butler appreciated the evil nature of this technocratic corporatocracy, or globalist cabal, especially since they attempted to retain his services for their Business Plot aka Wall Street Putsch.

Other generals have also exposed the fact that the governments are wholly captured and actively working against the will of those they pretend to serve, and are thus illegitimate; puppet politicians are installed to foment never-ending wars, legislate under color of law various panopticon-like global surveillance schemes for your “safety,” and institute total One World Government AI-driven X Everything App social credit score planetary rule, etc.; to wit:

There is a particularly poignant passage in Louis-Ferdinand Céline’s novel, Journey to the End of the Night, where he describes the absurdity of shooting at complete strangers — the average German soldier was propagandized into war just like the allied forces were socially engineered by their respective ensnared governments, with those very same globalist dark forces having funded all sides in their cleverly choreographed mass slaughter:

Down the road, way in the distance, as far as we could see, there were two black dots, plunk in the middle like us, but they were two Germans and they'd been busy shooting for the last fifteen or twenty minutes. Maybe our colonel knew why they were shooting, maybe the Germans knew, but I, so help me, hadn't the vaguest idea. As far back as I could search my memory, I hadn't done a thing to the Germans, I'd always treated them friendly and polite. I knew the Germans pretty well, I'd even gone to school in their country when I was little, near Hanover. I'd spoken their language. A bunch of loudmouthed little halfwits, that's what they were, with pale, furtive eyes like wolves; we'd go out to the woods together after school to feel the girls up, or we'd fire popguns or pistols you could buy for four marks. And we drank sugary beer together. But from that to shooting at us right in the middle of the road, without so much as a word of introduction, was a long way, a very long way. If you asked me, they were going too far. This war, in fact, made no sense at all. It couldn't go on. Had something weird got into these people? Something I didn't feel at all? I suppose I hadn't noticed it . . . Anyway, my feelings toward them hadn't changed. In spite of everything. I'd have liked to understand their brutality, but what I wanted still more, enormously, with all my heart, was to get out of there, because suddenly the whole business looked to me like a great big mistake. "In a mess like this," I said to myself, "there's nothing to be done, all you can do is clear out . . .” Over our heads, two millimeters, maybe one millimeter from our temples, those long tempting lines of steel, that bullets make when they're out to kill you, were whistling through the hot summer air. I'd never felt so useless as I did amid all those bullets in the sunlight. A vast and universal mockery.

Today we are certainly a lot less confused than Céline was a young soldier, especially since we are still dealing with the PSYOP-19 fallout, which was a bonafide Intelligence Industrial Complex global bioterror war in its own right.

We now know as per this article’s opening paragraph that wars make absolutely perfect sense if framed correctly in their true nefarious purposes and intentions.

As George Washington so eloquently and presciently prescribed for We the People, "No foreign entanglements."

And yet here we are again, on the precipice of what may turn out to be the final war of wars for no other reason than a tiny cadre of sociopaths in power fearing their total loss of control over what they consider to be their world, and theirs only.

This Memorial Day let us honor the victims of this vast and universal mockery known as war by offering up the Great Reset scammers eternal nonviolent noncompliance; because if no one shows up to slaughter the other side, and no one rolls up their sleeves for a Modified mRNA killshot, and no one believes that trace atmospheric CO2 levels can somehow be a weather control knob, then the whole warmongering 2030 Agenda con goes up in smoke.

