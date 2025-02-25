One of the first mandates by the new secretary of Health and Human Services was to incrementally dismantle the entire dangerous and deadly vaccine schedule by putting the kibosh on the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) annual flu marketing campaigns; to wit:

From the NY Post article:

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the CDC pulled the plug on its “Wild to Mild initiative” — which was aimed at encouraging high-risk folks to get vaxxed — Wednesday as one of worst flu seasons in decades rages, NPR reported.

High-risk individuals will succumb to the flu if they subject themselves to these useless vaccines; in fact, it is 100% scientifically impossible to inoculate against any respiratory disease by injecting any substance into the deltoid, and all of the “experts” like Dr. Fauci know this full well.

The real purpose of the flu vaccines is to serve as a slow kill bioweapon that peacefully culls the old and infirm, but these poison injections also destroy the immune systems of the healthiest demographics too.

There are numerous quality studies that expose the flu “vaccine” as not only unnecessary, but exceptionally harmful; for example, a randomized controlled trial in children done in 2012 showed that flu shots increased the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses, by fivefold.

Children have an infection fatality rate (IFR) of around zero when it comes to both the flu and COVID-19, and high-risk “folks” increase their IFR significantly by taking these deadly injections.

RFK Jr. also put an end to the CDC’s advisory bioterror politburo scheming:

On Thursday, the HHS then ordered the CDC to indefinitely postpone a meeting of its vaccine advisory committee — which Kennedy has criticized in the past — slated for Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, The Washington Post reported.

And just like in all of the other illegitimate Federal government agencies, the busybody Marxist officials and apparatchiks continue to commit crimes:

“Unfortunately, officials inside the CDC who are averse to Secretary Kennedy and President Trump’s agenda seem to be intentionally falsifying and misrepresenting guidance they receive,” the statement said.

All of these government employees must be terminated at once with extreme prejudice, swiftly put on trial, and then incarcerated.

Not only would higher-risk folks be at far lower risk for death by democide if these agencies were shut down, but Americans on average would be far healthier, happier and more affluent if villainous entities like the CDC, FDA, CIA, IRS, FED, et al. were shuttered for good.

Avoid all vaccines like the plague.

If you want to really protect against the flu, then use a potent all-natural nutraceutical daily, and take Ivermectin a few times a week.

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

