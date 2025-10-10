Florida’s surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is escalating his war on forced vaccinations…

…and has most recently gone after the brainwashed and venal pediatricians who are daring to refuse care for children who have not been poisoned by the deadly vaccines; to wit:

It’s completely against literally everything we learned about ethics in medical school because it’s inherently coercive, and you cannot provide ethical, appropriate, proper medical care in the setting of coercion…

Remember, there is not a single vaccine that has a quality RCT with placebo control showing safety or efficacy:

And now Dr. Ladapo is calling out this ultra-coercive BigPharma bribery scheme, knowing full well that pediatricians are aggressively pushing their depopulation injections for huge profits on innocent children:

Many pediatricians refuse to treat kids who haven’t received certain vaccines, says @FLSurgeonGen Joseph Ladapo. He’s determined to end such denial of medical care in Florida: “It’s a really repulsive policy stance…It is very clearly coercive to punish families by kicking them out of your practice if they do not agree to taking a medication.” Source

The real motive for BigPharma’s ground troops:

Pediatricians collect $200–$600 per fully vaccinated patient, with some making more than $1 million a year. Definitely no conflict of interest there! Source

Governor Ron DeSantis went on X to back up Dr. Ladapo, which is incredibly admirable:

The Sunshine State is not only leading the way in medical freedoms, but DeSantis is also attempting to reinstate true private property ownership as well, which actually indirectly helps to dismantle the Medical-Industrial Complex, UN Agenda 2030 and the various NGO schemes to strip We the People of our Constitutional rights, wealth and financial stability:

🚨 BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis DOUBLES DOWN and says he is actively working on drafting a constitutional amendment to slash or ABOLISH property taxes for homeowners next year. “We want you to own your home tax free!” Do it and DO IT EVERYWHERE. “It’s an unrealized GAIN...these aren’t transactions. They are just telling you your property is worth more.” “You can do [basic services] without a 60% [spending increase]!” “This can be done. The amount you’re paying to local government is not 100% being used for the things we care about. There is [waste] - especially on the salaries and staff. Some of the county admins make $280K-300K!” Source

The Founding Fathers wanted We the People to have Allodial Property Title, which means that no taxes nor debts may ever be levied on a home, thus ensuring private property ownership, generational wealth and freedom from all kinds of government and corporate tyrannies, not limited to medical freedoms.

Because without private property ownership (and with tax theft, or why Florida has no state level “income” taxes), there is only slavery, and slaves with diminished wealth and constant financial insecurities are that much more discombobulated and that much easier to coerce by bureaucrats, statist apparatchiks, BigPharma, and of course pediatricians.

Do NOT comply.

The Columbus Day WEEKEND FLASH SALE continues, so please use code IVM20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends Sunday, October 12th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X