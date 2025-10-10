2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Kelly
I was kicked out of a pediatric practice 11 years ago when my son was 5. He was required to have a physical to start kindergarten--WTF? He needed quite a few vaxxes because I stopped doing that when he was 2. Someone brought in this huge tray of needles, without even asking first, and I told them hell no. So the doctor politely told me to get lost. I will say, it is a hospital owned practice, which most of them are today so even if a doc doesn't like the policy, they don't have a choice. I love the thinking though--you can only be our patient if you do everything we say.

Steven Bradford
It’s shocking to even note that the payoff to pediatricians for vaccinating patients is not first and foremost in everyone’s minds as a clear conflict of interest and a violation of ethics of the medical profession. This is a practice that must be stopped immediately and runs hand in glove with the revolving door between the FDA and the mega corporations they’re supposed to be overseeing.

