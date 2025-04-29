Slowly but surely Bobby Kennedy has been delivering on his MAHA promises…

…and now he is finally setting his sights on the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as they pertain to children, who have a COVID-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) of around zero., and the “Emergency” Use Authorization (EUA) never applied to kids.

Both the FDA and Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) are wholly captured, and working on behalf of BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex owners, with a major component of democide being infanticide.

All vaccines, especially those included in the childhood vaccine schedule are part of a greater peaceful culling eugenics depopulation program; to wit:

And now for even more good news…

RFK Jr Launches Crackdown on mRNA ‘Vaccines’ for Children

by Frank Bergman

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has finally launched an offensive against government-backed efforts to “vaccinate” children with mRNA injections.

Kennedy is reportedly planning to remove the Covid mRNA “vaccines” from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended immunization schedule for children.

The change would not ban pediatric use of the “vaccine.”

However, it would strip the shot of its official federal recommendation.

Currently, one of the main arguments for giving the jabs to kids is the fact that the CDC recommends it.

The move would have wide-ranging implications for pediatricians, insurers, and school policies currently pushing the shots for children.

RFK Jr. has long been skeptical of “vaccines,” particularly mRNA-based injections.

He argues that healthy children face minimal risk from COVID-19 and shouldn’t need to be vaccinated for it.

In addition, it has long been proven that the so-called “vaccines” do not prevent the spread of the virus.

Kennedy has also warned that there is no scientific justification for including the shots in the early childhood schedule.

The CDC and its advisory panel voted unanimously in 2022 to include the “vaccine” in the schedule, despite the pandemic being over at the time.

Agency officials cited normalization and long-term public health strategy.

However, uptake has remained low.

Just 13% of children have received the latest Covid injection.

Twenty-two states have already banned school mandates for the shot.

President Donald Trump’s executive orders have also targeted federal funding for institutions that mandate the injections.

During an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News, Kennedy revealed that he’s set his sights on mRNA “vaccines.”

He noted that the surging injuries and deaths that have been caused by the injection, warning that the risks far outweigh any alleged benefits.

“The Covid vaccine, the recommendation for children was always dubious… why are we giving this to tens of millions of kids when the vaccine itself does have profound risk?” Kennedy said.

“We’ve seen huge associations with myocarditis and pericarditis, with strokes, with other injuries, with neurological injuries, and this was clear even in the clinical data that came out of Pfizer.

“There were actually more deaths, there were about 23% more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group.”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Republicans across the country have been seeking to ban Covid “vaccines” altogether.

As Slay News reported, GOP lawmakers in Minnesota have introduced legislation to ban mRNA “vaccines” due to mounting evidence that the injections are “weapons of mass destruction.”

The lawmakers argue that the “vaccines” are “mRNA bioweapons” and demand an immediate ban across the state.

Eight Republicans introduced House File 3219, dubbed the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.”

The bill seeks to reclassify mRNA-based treatments, including Covid vaccines and gene therapies.

Under the legislation, mRNA injection would be, instead, classified as “weapons of mass destruction.”

This new classification would criminalize the manufacture, possession, or distribution of mRNA injections across the state.

Yet, despite the pushback against the injections, Democrats in Massachusetts are pushing to introduce new laws to vaccinate children without parental consent.

As Slay News reported, Democrat lawmakers in the state have proposed new laws to vaccinate children without their families’ consent by removing religious exemptions and stripping parental rights to object to vaccinations.

The state’s lawmakers are considering a bill to remove religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates.

They are also considering two bills that would allow minors to “consent” to “preventative care,” including vaccines, even if it goes against their parents’ wishes.

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (this website was hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be coming very soon!

To celebrate the RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding and expansion, please take advantage of our BIGGEST SALE EVER by using code RESOLVX25 for 25% off on all products!

This sale will last for the entire week, and will end on Friday, May 2nd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please use code RESOLVX25 to receive 25% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG (please email the company directly to purchase this product), the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RESOLVX25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note from now on the old website VIREX.HEALTH will be redirecting to the new RESOLVX HEALTH website. )

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X