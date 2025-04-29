2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
6h

Given the mountain of evidence surrounding the covid vaccine, it should have been off the market on day one of his appointment. Why is it still available? I don't believe a word he says until this happens.

Then we need a piece of legislation retroactively disallowing presidential pardons for persons suspected of murder and genocide. Then we need to question Fauci. I'm not seeing this happen, looks like democracy of off the table at the moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vee's avatar
Vee
6h

Doesn't he have the power to remove them from the CDC Childhood Poison schedule with his position?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture