2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
3h

VIDEO ADDED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine R King's avatar
Christine R King
3h

The Sars-Cov-2 bioweapon (not the vax but, the bug) left me with a condition known as MCAS, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. I know this is not related to this topic but, I don't know where else to ask. Are you aware of any studies done on this or where I could find a study done on this if there is one? I'm ( along with hordes of others, I'm sure) looking for the cure to this as it leaves us unable to eat almost anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture