Sadly, RFK Jr.’s first grave misstep has just occurred, potentially sinking the whole Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement before it ever had a chance.

This is especially unfortunate given that right out of the gate Kennedy halted the CDC’s fraudulent flu campaign, and halted a deadly C19 “vaccine…”

In a Fox News op-ed yesterday, the new secretary of HHS penned the following fear-mongering BigPharma propaganda:

As the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak. This situation has escalated rapidly, with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reporting 146 confirmed cases since late January 2025, primarily in the South Plains region. Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

Except that Kennedy is dead wrong about these dangerous and wholly ineffective injections; to wit:

A Long History of Measles Vaccine Failures For over 25 years, outbreaks have been reported in populations with vaccination rates exceeding 95%, undermining the mainstream assumption that vaccines are the singular solution to measles control. Here is a documented historical record of such vaccine failures: 1985, Texas, USA : A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1987 analyzed a measles outbreak in Corpus Christi, Texas, where 99% of students were vaccinated and more than 95% were immune. The researchers concluded: "Outbreaks of measles can occur in secondary schools, even when more than 99 percent of the students have been vaccinated and more than 95 percent are immune." [1]

1985, Montana, USA : An article in the American Journal of Epidemiology examined an outbreak of 137 measles cases in Montana, despite a 98.7% vaccination rate . The researchers stated: "This outbreak suggests that measles transmission may persist in some settings despite appropriate implementation of the current measles elimination strategy." [2]

1988, Colorado, USA : A measles outbreak at a Colorado college infected 84 students , even though over 98% had documented immunity due to strict vaccination policies. Researchers concluded that "measles outbreaks can occur among highly vaccinated college populations." [3]

1989, Quebec, Canada : Initially blamed on low vaccine coverage, a study published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health concluded: "Incomplete vaccination coverage is not a valid explanation for the Quebec City measles outbreak." [4]

1991-1992, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil : A study published in the Revista da Sociedade Brasileira de Medicina Tropical found that 76.4% of measles cases in this outbreak had been vaccinated before their first birthday. [5]

1992, Cape Town, South Africa: A study in the South African Medical Journal documented an outbreak where 91% of children were vaccinated, and vaccine efficacy was only 79%. The researchers concluded that primary and secondary vaccine failure contributed to the outbreak. [6] These are just a handful of examples from an extensive body of literature documenting measles outbreaks occurring in highly vaccinated populations—clear evidence that vaccine-induced immunity is neither lifelong nor consistently effective. […] Measles: A Disease With Real Risks—And Real Benefits Measles is a real disease, and while it can have serious complications, it is largely determined by an individual's immune status. Before widespread vaccination campaigns, measles was a common childhood illness that conferred lifelong immunity. Now, due to waning vaccine-induced immunity, adults—who are at higher risk for complications—are increasingly affected by outbreaks. However, what mainstream medicine rarely acknowledges is that measles is not just a disease to be feared—it also has long-documented health benefits. Emerging research shows that natural measles infection plays a critical role in immune system development and may help protect against chronic diseases, certain cancers, and autoimmune disorders. Additionally, while the measles vaccine is heavily promoted as safe, a growing body of evidence reveals dozens of serious adverse events associated with the MMR vaccine. According to adverse event data compiled on GreenMedInfo, these include: Encephalitis (brain inflammation)

Seizures and febrile convulsions

Autoimmune disorders such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Chronic arthritis and joint pain

Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count leading to bleeding disorders)

Anaphylactic shock and severe allergic reactions

Increased risk of type 1 diabetes Source

Kennedy went on to prove in his op-ed that the MMR vaccine that he is now peddling is completely useless:

The current Texas outbreak has predominantly affected children, with 116 of the 146 cases occurring in individuals under 18 years of age. The DSHS reports that 79 of the confirmed cases involved individuals who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while 62 cases had unknown vaccine status. At least five had received an MMR vaccine.

And just how really dangerous are measles “outbreaks” in general?

To date, just a single child has died from this “outbreak,” and we do not even know if he had a pre-existing condition, was already harmed by the deadly vaccine schedule, was malnourished, etc.

In response to this outbreak, I have directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to work closely with the Texas health authorities to provide comprehensive support. HHS’ efforts include offering technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications as needed. The CDC is in continuous communication with Texas health officials, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to contain the outbreak. I have spoken with Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas health officials, committing to providing them any additional support they need to bring this outbreak to an end. I have also spoken to the bereaved parents of the deceased child to offer consolation.

One child dies from who knows exactly what, is labelled a “measles death” (remember that at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic any deaths — even motorcycle crashes — were deliberately [mis]classified as C19), and now the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is right back to pushing deadly vaccines on behalf of their BigPharma and Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime.

So, why exactly is Kennedy now all of a sudden promoting utterly useless and extremely dangerous injections? Is he trying to prove to the establishment that he is party pro-vax?

Surely, Kennedy must appreciate that it is impossible to prevent any respiratory diseases by administering vaccines into the deltoid or orally, and that prior to releasing his disingenuous op-ed he and his team had extensively researched the scientific literature, which shows without a shadow of a doubt that the MMR vaccines are a total scam.

The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together -- parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation. Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.

The real call to action is to avoid any and all vaccines, and to completely ignore any and all “leaders” pushing these ineffective and deadly injections.

We certainly do not need this kind of “leadership,” and the only way the public’s trust can be regained is by shuttering all of these criminal Federal agencies once and for all.

Measles confers lifelong immunity and overall health benefits, while vaccines cause lifelong ailments.

Where is this “radical transparency” in Kennedy’s op-ed? Why did he not dare cite a single quality research study backing up his MMR vaccine position?

Of all people, Kennedy should know better by now.

And if you want to really protect against these kinds of diseases, then use a potent all-natural nutraceutical daily, and take Ivermectin a few times a week.

Do NOT comply.

