Despite many of President Trump’s missteps and dirty BigPharma deals, it hasn’t been all bad news when it comes to MAGA, and thankfully America is now finally exiting the anti-human Agenda 2030 Great Reset “climate change” con.

As this Substack has been exposing for many years, the whole PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE program is a dangerous scam of impoverishing humanity with never-ending extortionate carbon taxes all while methodically depopulating the planet…

…talk about paying for your own demise, or why President Trump has pulled America out of this fraudulent eugenics scheme which was directly threatening the last vestiges of sovereignty of the last remnants of this Constitutional Republic.

by Craig Rucker

We’re out!

Our long national nightmare of UN bureaucracies exploiting global warming as pretext for forever-increasing taxation, spending, redistribution, and control over Americans is winding down at last.

On January 7, President Trump issued a presidential order withdrawing the U.S. from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). America is also breaking free from a stinking pile of bureaucracies determined to be wasteful, ineffective, and harmful international organizations by the U.S. Department of State.

CFACT has been there for the entire wild ride. CFACT was there when the beast was born in 1992 at the UN’s Rio Earth Summit. We were there in 1997 when the UN adopted the Kyoto Protocol. We were there in 2009 for COP15 in Copenhagen, where the UN threw in everything it had, yet failed. CFACT was there in 2015 when Obama dropped America’s defenses and dragged us into the UN’s disastrous Paris Climate Agreement.

CFACT served as your eyes, ears, and voice at the most severe climate policy flashpoints and the seemingly interminable UN climate conferences in between and since.

For over three decades, CFACT has worked tirelessly to debunk climate exaggerations on everything from weather to sea level to polar bears. (The polar bears, by the way, took no notice of the scare, feasted on fish and seals, and thrived the entire time.)

CFACT laid out the cold hard facts on climate “solutions” such as intermittent, inefficient wind turbines, solar panels, and short-range electric vehicles that solved nothing, while enriching a well-connected few.

When climate computer models projected a warmer planet than real-world measurements revealed, CFACT called them on it and made sure you knew.

Never again dare we permit ruinously expensive public policy be made while evading genuine, clear-eyed cost-benefit analysis.

Marc Morano, editor of CFACT’s Climate Depot, said that President Trump “unleashed a long overdue POLITICAL CLIMATE EARTHQUAKE, by formally withdrawing the USA from the UN climate scam! Our long national nightmare began 36 years ago when President George H.W. Bush got the USA into this whole UN climate mess by signing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aka, the Rio Earth Summit treaty. This treaty has served as the underlying basis for all of the climate nonsense foisted on the U.S. these many years.”

Marc compared Trump’s withdrawals on Fox and Friends to Jenga blocks. “Trump has pulled out the base of the blocks, and it’s collapsing,” moving the U.S. beyond climate policy “yin-yang.”

Team Climate, as you may have surmised, is apoplectic:

“By withdrawing from the IPCC, UNFCCC, and the other vital international partnerships, the Trump Administration is undoing decades of hard-won diplomacy, attempting to undermine climate science, and sowing distrust around the world.” – Al Gore

“This is a colossal own goal for the United States. It will hurt their economy and their citizens. The science is clear: Climate change is a threat multiplier that affects every aspect of society, from health to security to prosperity.” – Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC.

“As they take a machete to international laws, Trump’s withdrawal from dozens of conventions, treaties, & organizations should surprise no one. It’s a direct assault on global climate action.” – Friends of the Earth

“The U.S. will miss out on the global clean energy boom, costing jobs and economic growth.” – Ani Dasgupta, World Resources Institute CEO.

“Letting this lawless move stand could shut the U.S. out of climate diplomacy forever.” – Jean Su, Center for Biological Diversity

“This withdrawal from the UNFCCC and other bodies is a betrayal of future generations. President Trump claims these organizations promote ‘radical climate policies,’ but they’re essential for survival.” – 350

“The United States’ withdrawal from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will harm decades of progress on the climate crisis, threaten American jobs, and reduce economic opportunities as other countries increasingly look elsewhere for clean energy technologies and climate solutions.” – National Wildlife Federation

Nothing could be a greater tell of the true nature of the feckless, shameless climate campaign than that domestic and international Socialists adopted it as their own. The hard-Left crowd has never been right about anything, yet the harm they have done over the years can be measured in abandoned freedoms, squandered prosperity, human suffering, and countless lost lives.

Let us never again let anyone near the levers of power who expects us to believe that Marxist control of the means of production is an effective means for fine-tuning the thermostat of the Earth.

Though this is a momentous day, don’t expect Team Climate to graciously accept defeat and depart the field.

The media is not through amplifying the extreme pronouncements of global warming pressure groups without vetting.

The climate Left is already lying in wait for the chance to reverse President Trump’s reforms.

However, it took a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate to ratify America’s membership in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It only took a bold presidential action to withdraw. A future president will need a fresh two-thirds vote to drag America back in. That is a tall order indeed.

CFACT will stand guard.

The only solution is for President Trump to commence with mass arrests of all of the climate Left communists, thereby eradicating voter fraud; otherwise, the mass arresting will be of Trump and his true MAGA inner circle, as well as all of us “domestic terrorist” science denying antivaxxer basket of deplorable patriots.

The ongoing color revolution in America is in no small part incited by PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, PSYOP-LGBTQ+, PSYOP-BLM, PSYOP-ANTIFA, BigPharma PSYOP-19 “vaccine” death cultism, Cloward-Piven subhuman dysgenic savage illegal invaders, and all of the other NGO and Intelligence-Industrial Complex social engineering that has poisoned and handicapped so many American brains.

We are all in the crosshairs of these commie NWO globopedo apparatchiks if they ever regain full power again, but at least the “climate change” node of their overall power grab has been halted.

Do NOT comply.

