Hazel
4h

Well they are geoengineering at full force!

Tony Porcaro
3h

Excellent and well-written article, especially in this year (2026) celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence; the Founding Fathers knew that their hope and vision for a new nation built upon sovereignty and the free will of its people would be an enormous task but that's why the Revolution was fought in the first place; there were globalist (imperialist) forces still at work in 1776, the same forces today which would control all life with lies, deception and tyrannical power; that is why the signers chose their words carefully and deliberately because they had to last for generations to come and not only on behalf of America; of course, one sentence alone stands out and remains immortal to this day: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights, that among these are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

